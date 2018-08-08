White fasting in Nigeria: What food to eat and what to avoid

Have people been encouraging you to try white fasting, but you have no idea what it is or what it entails? Then check out this article to find out what to eat during white fasting in Nigeria.

Yellow and green fruits and vegetables on a table. Photo: pexels.com, @Ron Lach (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is white fasting in Christianity? White fasting, also known as Daniel fast, is Christian fasting that gets its inspiration from Daniel chapter 10 verses 2-3 and Daniel chapter 1 verse 8. Prophet Daniel did not eat 'pleasant bread, flesh or wine' for three weeks in said verses. In his words, he did not want to defile himself with King's food while he was mourning.

Unlike many other fasts, this one is not tethered to any particular religious holiday. Instead, you can choose to go on white fast whenever you feel like it.

What to eat during white fasting

Wondering about what to eat while fasting for god? A lot of people are confused about what they can and cannot eat during white fast. For that reason, we want to clear up any misconceptions you might have and offer you a list of things you can eat during your days of fasting.

Flat-lay photo of fruits and vegetables. Photo: pexels.com, @Elle Hughes

Source: UGC

While the most common translation of Daniel's writings states that he only drank water and ate vegetables, people who choose to go on the white fast can also eat fruits and whole grains.

Why is that? The earliest translations of his verses used the word 'pulse', which meant food grown from seeds. This includes vegetables, whole grains and fruits. As for beverages, all you can drink during the fast is water.

What can you eat during a fast?

Here is what to eat during white fasting and the things you can use in cooking:

Fruits (frozen, fresh, canned or dried, as long as there are no added sweeteners)

Vegetables (same as the fruits)

Natural spices (ginger, garlic, peppers, etc.)

Whole grains

Flat or whole-grain bread (as long as all the ingredients are natural, and there is no yeast)

Legumes

Seeds and nuts

Natural cooking oils (preferably olive oil, but any other natural oil will do)

Plant-based milk (only for cooking, as you cannot drink it during fast)

What about what you cannot eat during fasting? If a certain food is not on the list above, you cannot eat it during fast. you cannot eat meat or any other animal products in any way, shape or form.

Even though Daniel fast is not the most extreme way to fast, you should still consult your doctor if you have any health issues that might worsen by changing your diet significantly. Moreover, you should still take your medicine while fasting.

Frequently asked questions

Here are some frequently asked questions about white fasting.

Can you eat eggs during White fasting?

No, you cannot. Eggs are proteins; hence they are not appropriate to eat during white fasting.

How long is the Daniel fast?

Vegetable and crops beside spilled basket. Photo: @pixabay

Source: UGC

It should last for 21 days (three weeks).

What is white fasting in the Bible?

According to the Bible, this was a period where Daniel fasted for 21 days. As written in the Bible, Daniel 10:2-3,

"At that time, I Daniel mourned for three weeks. I ate no choice food nor meat or wine touched my lips; and I used no lotions at all until three weeks were over."

All in all, if you already have a mostly plant-based diet and avoid meat and other animal products, this type of fasting should not be that big of an issue for you. So if you want to feel a deeper spiritual connection with God and take a step towards healthier food choices (even if it is just for three weeks), you should try white fasting.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional help or advice and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action taken upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Best fruits for fertility every person trying for a baby should know about

Legit.ng recently shared an article on the best fruits for fertility for every person trying for a baby. Avocados, apples, pears, strawberries and plums are just among the list of fruits that boost fertility.

Have a look at this article if you want to know more about these boosters. However, it is always advisable to seek medical guidance before trying anything.

Source: Legit