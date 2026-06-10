Tragedy struck as armed bandits killed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer Ayo Olukotun and kidnapped his daughter in Kogi State

Residents fled amid gunfire during the bandits' attack on Odo-Ere community, Yagbe West LGA, on Monday, June 8, 2026

Local officials underscore urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kogi State - Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, Ayo Olukotun, has been killed and his daughter kidnapped by armed bandits in Kogi State.

The gunmen also abducted several other residents during an attack around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026, in Odo-Ere, in the Yagba West local government area of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the bandits invaded the community, started firing sporadically, and caused panic among residents.

It was gathered that many residents fled for safety amid the confusion from the gunshots.

The bandits forced their way into the NSCDC officer’s residence, shot him, and abducted his daughter and other victims into a nearby forest.

A community source said the NSCDC officer was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival.

“Mr. Olukotun was taken to the hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, he was confirmed dead on arrival. His remains have since been deposited in a mortuary.”

Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide said the tragic incident is a painful reminder of the security challenges confronting communities across the country.

Abejide urged the Kogi State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the immediate release of the slain NSCDC officer and other abducted victims.

The Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area, Hon. Tosin Olokun, urged residents to remain vigilant.

Olokun called on the people to continue to provide credible information that could assist security agencies in tackling criminal activities in the area.

Gunmen kill 5 after opening fire on villagers

Recall that five people were confirmed dead in the Gwan-Ajang attack as gunmen opened fire during a social event.

Police mobilised to restore calm and track down attackers after the tragic incident.

Conflicting accounts arise over casualties, with a local youth group reporting seven fatalities.

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

Bandits kill 17, including 7 Sallah visitors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits riding on about 150 motorcycles stormed the Dangulbi community in Sokoto state, killing 17 people, including seven Sallah visitors.

The attackers looted shops, abducted residents, and forced villagers to flee into nearby forests, leaving the community in fear and mourning.

Locals have appealed to the federal and state governments for urgent intervention, warning that continued insecurity threatens farming and daily life.

Source: Legit.ng