Doris Ogala failed to appear in court for the second time over allegations involving Pastor Chris Okafor

The prosecutor questioned health claims after the actress reportedly participated in political activities

The court granted an adjournment but warned that the matter may take a different turn if she remains absent

The legal battle involving Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and cleric Pastor Chris Okafor took another dramatic turn on Tuesday after the actress failed to appear in court for the second consecutive time.

Ogala was expected to be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos on allegations bordering on cyberstalking, cyberbullying, dissemination of false information, and attempted extortion.

However, when the matter was called before Justice Akintayo Aluko, the actress was nowhere to be found, reports The PUNCH.

Doris Ogala fails to appear in court for the second time over allegations involving Pastor Chris Okafor. Photos: Doris Ogala/Chris Okafor.

Source: Instagram

Representing the actress, defence counsel N.C. Atulomah informed the court that his client was currently receiving medical treatment at a Federal Medical Centre.

According to him, supporting affidavits had already been filed before the court to justify the request for another adjournment.

He maintained that granting the application would not prejudice the prosecution and assured the judge that Ogala would be available at the next hearing.

The defence's submission appeared straightforward, but the prosecution was not entirely convinced.

While agreeing to the request, prosecution counsel Tolulope Mokolu drew attention to details contained in the medical report submitted by the defence.

According to him, the document suggested that Ogala had already been discharged from the hospital and was merely attending follow-up outpatient treatment.

The prosecutor went a step further by referencing the actress' recent political activities.

Mokolu told the court that Ogala had reportedly participated actively in her state's party primary election, campaigned, emerged victorious, and celebrated her success.

Those developments, he suggested, raised questions about the severity of the health condition being cited.

“I am reluctantly acceding to the counsel's plea for adjournment,” he told the court.

He added that if the actress failed to appear on the next adjourned date, he would seek a bench warrant.

Legit.ng reports that the actress is facing multiple charges under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

According to court filings, the prosecution alleged that Ogala published personal and private materials relating to Pastor Chris Okafor without his consent.

She is also accused of sharing photographs, messages, and videos containing allegations that the cleric sexually assaulted his wife, engaged in ritual practices, and was responsible for another person's death.

Prosecutors claim the publications were false and designed to damage his reputation.

Another count alleged that the actress threatened to continue releasing private materials unless she was compensated financially or provided with a house.

The allegations remain claims before the court, and Ogala has yet to enter a plea.

The prosecutor questions Doris Ogala's health claims after the actress reportedly participated in political activities. Photo: Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala introduces her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala shared a heartwarming video introducing her mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, to fans.

The video showcased her mother’s singing talent and strong bond with the actress. Ogala described her mother as the most beautiful and expressed gratitude to God.

Source: Legit.ng