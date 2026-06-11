The NDC has announced the appointment of Agada Abuh Theophilus and Brian Dennis as the director and deputy director of the new media and strategic communications of the party

Osa Director, the NDC national publicity secretary, announced the appointments in a statement on Wednesday, June 10

Theophilus is a known critic of Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, and his appointment has started generating reactions

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the appointment of Agada Abuh Theophilus, who is a popular critic of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2027 general elections, as its director of new media and strategic communications.

At the same time, the party announced the appointment of Brian Dennis as the deputy director of new media and strategic communications.

NDC appoints Agada Abuh Theophilus, a vocal critic of the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, as media aide Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Osa Director, the NDC national publicity secretary, announced the appointments in a statement on Wednesday, June 10, and noted that the appointments were part of the efforts to strengthen the party's digital operation and media engagement strategy ahead of future political activities.

Theophilus has been a popular familiar voice in the political space in Nigeria since the 2023 presidential election. He consistently criticises Obi, the Obidient Movement and some of the positions that the former governor of Anambra state on national issues on his social media platform, X.

He has been a consistent challenger of the political messaging of Peter Obi and has questioned the direction and structure of the Obidient Movement since the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The NDC explained that the appointment of Theophilus will bring extensive experience in political communications, public relations and corporate brand management.

Reactions as NDC gives appointment to Obi's critic

However, the appointment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Lagospidia said the Obidients would not be happy with the appointment:

"Obidients seem to be in a difficult position on this one. Whether they like it or not, they may have to accept the appointment of Theo, a figure widely seen as not being aligned with Peter Obi."

Nigerians react NDC gives appointment to major Peter Obi's critic Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Nuhu Sada commented on the importance of the appointment ahead of the 2027 general elections:

"Political communication is becoming a key battlefield, and every appointment signals preparation for what lies ahead."

Good News criticised the appointment:

"These political parties are one kind sha. So, of all the people to appoint, it is the one who is a renowned antagonist of the presidential candidate you found. I will never understand this insensitivity."

Iwu Nna questioned how Theophilus will now market Obi as the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections:

"While everyone is angry, here is the real question. Will he calm down to lick his own vomit? Because he clearly has to market and hype Peter Obi, whom he has clearly disparaged on this app."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, knocked the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, for failing to be a courageous politician.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers state, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

The minister's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng