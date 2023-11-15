JiDion’s age, real name, parents, net worth, where is he from?

JiDion is an American social media entertainer known for creating comedic and pranks on YouTube and TikTok. He has also hit the headlines multiple times due to controversies, including an altercation with influencer Logan Paul. What is JiDion’s age? Get to learn more about the YouTuber and online streamer.

Online influencer JiDion attends a basketball event (L). The influencer sits on the bonnet of a car (R). Photo: @jidion_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Online influencer JiDion was an Uber Eats driver before he ventured into social media entertainment. Currently, he has a significant fan following on social media thanks to his engaging content. JiDion’s bio has all the answers you might have about the prankster.

Profile summary

Full name Jidon Armani Adams Nickname JiDion Gender Male Date of birth 12 December 2000 Age 22 years old (as of November 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Clear Lake High School Profession Online content creator, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @jidion_ X (Twitter) @Jidion6 TikTok @jidion YouTube JiDion

What is JiDion’s age?

The American prankster is 22 years old as of November 2023. He was born on 12 December 2000. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Where is JiDion from? The influencer hails from Houston, Texas, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

He was born Jidon Armani Adams in Houston, Texas, United States. Who are JiDion’s parents? His father is Demarcus Cousins II, and he has not revealed his mother’s name. Despite being in the spotlight, the prankster is private regarding his personal life and has not disclosed details of his other family members. However, JiDion's family is supportive of his career.

For his high school education, he reportedly attended Clear Lake High School. He was suspended from school for selling items to other students. Did JiDion go to Harvard University? He was never a student at the learning institution and was once kicked out of the institution for trespassing while trying to film a prank.

How did JiDion get famous?

He began his journey to social media prominence on YouTube when he created his channel in July 2018. His initial content included gaming videos of Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty. He later started making commentary and reactionary videos of current events and trending videos. His channel boasts 7.86 million subscribers as of writing.

JiDion is famous on TikTok, where he has 5.4 million followers. He shares comedic videos, including pranks and lip-syncs, on the platform. The influencer is also popular on Instagram, with approximately 2.7 million followers.

JiDion’s net worth

The YouTube star’s net worth is estimated at $1 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. His primary income source is his thriving online content creation career. He also makes money selling merchandise and brand endorsements with brands such as Seat Geek.

Does JiDion have a girlfriend?

The prankster has kept silent about his love life—he has not disclosed whether he has a girlfriend or not. Therefore, he is presumably not dating anyone at the moment.

What happened with Logan Paul and JiDion?

The feud between professional boxer Logan Paul and JiDion appeared to have started at the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference in August 2023. After the press conference, the two YouTubers had an altercation backstage. Logan Paul was allegedly offended by JiDion’s derogatory comments about his younger brother Jake on his YouTube channel.

Why was JiDion arrested?

On 10 April 2023, the YouTube prankster’s warrant of arrest was issued by the police. He was to be arrested for trespassing, an offence he committed while filming a prank video at the University of Houston. JiDion was arrested on 17 April 2023 in Houston, Texas, while he was live on Instagram, but was later set free.

JiDion’s height and weight

The online content creator is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 168 pounds (76 kilograms).

Fast facts about JiDion

What is JiDion’s real name? His real name is Jidon Armani Adams. How old is JiDion? He is 22 years old as of 2023. His date of birth is 12 December 2000. Where does JiDion live now? He resides in Houston, Texas, United States. Who is JiDion's dad? His father is Demarcus Cousins II. Why is JiDion so famous? He is best recognised as an online content creator and influencer with a massive fan following on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. How much is JiDion worth? His net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Is JiDion dating anyone? The online content creator is seemingly not in a relationship. How tall is JiDion? His height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres).

JiDion’s age is 22 years as of November 2023. His career as an online prankster commenced in 2018. Over time, he has made a name for himself as one of the leading content creators on YouTube and TikTok.

Legit.ng recently published D’Aydrian’s biography. He is an emerging rapper, online content creator, and entrepreneur from the United States. He is famous for his TikTok account, which contains numerous comedic videos.

Social media entertainment was not on his mind when he had a career in the corporate sector. After leaving his previous employment, he began content creation on TikTok in 2020, a venture which has turned out successful. Find out details of his entertainment career in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng