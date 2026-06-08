A University of Ibadan student has celebrated graduating from the institution after experiencing academic delay

The graduate appreciated her family, friends, and lecturers for supporting her during the academic programme

She also acknowledged her school daddy for the unique role he played throughout her stay at the University of Ibadan

A University of Ibadan graduate, Omisore Rodiyat Olaronke, has celebrated on social media after bagging her degree from the institution.

The young woman shared her academic journey, reflecting on how she overcame multiple setbacks, including university strikes and delayed admissions, before reaching her goal.

A UI graduate celebrates as she bags degree despite some challenges. Photo credit: Omisore Rodiyat/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In a post shared on her LinkedIn page, Olaronke explained that her journey started in 2019 after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice. Despite the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and academic union strikes, she successfully completed her final examinations.

Olaronke wrote:

"It's been awhile I post here and it is because i was writing my final exams and I am here to share the goodnews with you all. Alhamdulilahi. 🙏 Finally a graduate after a lot of waiting.😌 This journey started 2019 after writing JAMB twice and I wasn’t given admission at the schools I processed then but I never give up and continue to process admission to other schools. I gained admission to the university of Ibadan (first and best). After gaining admission to university of ibadan, COVID-19 break started, ASUU strike and alot of years was wasted just like that. The whole journey was tiring and I was getting exhausted but I never give up."

Graduate appreciates school daddy and friends

The fresh graduate extended her gratitude to her family, friends, and course mates who supported her throughout her studies. She specifically mentioned her "school daddy," identifying him as Dr Olofe, for his constant encouragement and impact on her life.

Olaronke wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"A big thank you to Dr. Olofe❤️My school daddy🥰Thank you for everything and always encouraging me and thank you for not giving up on me sir🙏Thank you for impacting so much in me sir🙏 A big thank you to my tutors from 100l till I graduate (Ahtot,Mr Azeez, Miss Mariam, Mr Yomi, Miss Ashani, Mr Angel, Mr Dare, Mr Sixtus). Thank you all for making Psychology easy for me and to enjoy the course and school life.🙏Thank for impacting in me😌 CONGRATULATIONS TO ME ONCE AGAIN❤️🎓"

UI graduate celebrates degree in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate celebrated completing her studies with an energetic video that quickly attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng