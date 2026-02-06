The Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Okeho in Oyo State, will resume on March 6, 2026, for pioneer students

The first semester will last for four months, concluding with exams in July 2026

The university management said the full academic session will be completed by November 30, 2026, and the next session will begin on December 14, 2026

Okeho, Oyo State - The Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Okeho (FUNATO) in Oyo State, has announced Friday, March 6, 2026, as its resumption date for pioneer students.

The first semester for the 2025/2026 academic calendar is expected to conclude after four months with examinations in July, 2026.

FUNATO sets March 6 for pioneer student resumption. Photo credit: Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Okeho

Source: Facebook

The second semester will kick off on August 3, 2026, following a brief break after the first semester examination.

Legit.ng reports that FUNATO is located in Okeho, Kajola local government area of Oyo State.

The Registrar and Secretary to the University Senate, Amuni Mohammed Olayinka, said the decision was informed by comprehensive reports on FUNATO’s readiness for its historic takeoff.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, February 5, via the university's Facebook page.

He urged prospective students to take note of the resumption date and other important details.

“The University Senate, at its 1st (Inaugural) Statutory meeting, received reports from the University Management and Committee of Deans and Directors on the preparedness of the university towards students’ resumption.”

Olayinka said the university aims to wrap up the entire session by November 30, 2026, with the subsequent 2026/2027 session tentatively set to begin on December 14, 2026.

“The approved 2025/2026 academic calendar outlines a fast-paced schedule designed to establish the university’s footing within the national academic cycle. Following the March 6 resumption, registration will take place through March 10, followed by an intensive orientation period from March 11 to March 19.”

Speaking on providing accommodation for the students, he said:

“The University has taken steps to provide hostel accommodation for students through public/private partnership arrangements. The University will provide hostel accommodation within the communities around the University… at reasonable rent rates, properly regulated and secured by the University.”

