Shahar Isaac’s biography: ethnicity, faith, movies, photography

Shahar Isaac is a renowned actor and social media personality. He rose to prominence for his portrayal of Simon Peter in the religious television show, The Chosen. He has also been featured in other films and TV shows like Madam Secretary and Person of Interest. What else is known about the American TV celebrity Shahar Isaac?

Shahar Isaac’s photo. Photo: @shaharisaac

Source: Instagram

Who is Shahar Isaac's wife? Currently, the TV actor is single. Furthermore, he is yet to disclose any information on whether he is married or in any relationship.

Profile summary

Full name: Shahar Isaac

Shahar Isaac Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Israel-American

Israel-American Religion: Jewish

Jewish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Shoe size: 16 (US)

16 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Rutgers University, New Jersey

Rutgers University, New Jersey Profession: Actor

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Shahar Isaac's bio

Where is Shahar Isaac from? Despite being publicly known, the actor has not disclosed any information concerning his origin, although some sources stipulate that he is from Israel.

Shahar Isaac's parents are equally a mystery to his fans. The Chosen star is very discreet with his personal life.

What is Shahar Isaac's faith?

Even while the cast members of The Chosen are religious, he hasn't been as forthcoming about his personal beliefs. According to the Reddit website, Shahar is a Jewish man with Israeli roots who is probably a natural Hebrew speaker.

When is Shahar Isaac's date of birth?

The popular television star's birthday and year of birth remain unknown: thus, it is difficult to tell Shahar Isaac's age.

What is Shahar Isaac's ethnicity?

He is alleged to be of Israel-American origin, but there is no official information on the matter.

Career

The Chosen star smiling. Photo: @shaharisaac

Source: Instagram

Shahar has had an interest in acting ever since he was young. As a result, after completing his high school education, he went to Rutgers School of acting under David Esbjorn and Barbara Marchant, from which he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts.

During his school years, the famous actor performed in theatre productions on plays such as Merchant of Vernice, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Shakespeare.

He landed his first acting role in the TV series Person of Interest as Tariq Al Juhan, where he appeared in the first episode in 2015. He later appeared in the TV drama National Theatre Live: Salome. However, Isaac made his most significant break in 2017 when he acted as Simon Peter in The chosen.

The Chosen is an American historical drama series created and directed by Dallas Jenkins. The crowd-funded show, which premiered in 2017, surrounds the life of Jesus Christ of Nazareth and his disciples. Isaac has appeared in 16 episodes of the series.

Shahar Isaac's movies and TV shows

His acting career spans several years, and he has five acting credits under his name. According to his IMDb page, the following is a list of movies and TV shows in which Shahar Isaac The Chosen has appeared.

Movies

2017: National Theater Live: Salome as Bar Giora

Salome as Bar Giora 2017: Price for Freedom as Sepuhr

as Sepuhr 2018: Madam Secretary as Salman

as Salman 2017-2021: The Chosen as Simon Peter

as Simon Peter 2015: Person of Interest as Tariq Al Juhani

A photo of the actor. Photo: @shaharisaac

Source: Instagram

Shahar Isaac's photography

The actor is a photo enthusiast. He loves capturing images that may be seen on his Instagram and Facebook pages. He earns his living by capturing scenes, and as his hobby, he has developed attention to detail by capturing beautiful moments. He also showcases his unique pictures at his photography website, shaharphoto.com.

Body measurements

Shahar Isaac's height is 5 feet and 8 inches (172 cm), and he weighs around 143 pounds (65 kgs). He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

What is Shahar Isaac's net worth?

Although it is evident that the actor and photographer earns a sizable fortune from his acting profession, his net worth is yet to be disclosed to the public.

Social media presence

Shahar is well known on several social media pages with a sizable following. His Instagram account @shaharisaac has approximately 61.5+ followers, while his Facebook page, Shahar Isaac, has 15 thousand followers. He is also on Twitter, where he has more than 1k followers under the handle @shaharisaac.

Despite being a famed TV star, Shahar Isaac has kept his relationships and personal information private. His acting career added to his photography skills adds a feather to his already beautiful hat.

READ ALSO: Ian Jeffrey's biography: what is James Charles' brother up to now?

Legit. ng recently published an article about Ian Jeffrey's biography. He is an American model and Instagram star. He has gained popularity for being the young brother of a popular YouTuber and makeup artist, James Charles.

Ian has appeared on Tales Magazine cover and done runway walks for Victor Li and Dirty Pineapple. Is he straight? Find out here.

Source: Legit.ng