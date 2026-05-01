Public holidays in Africa's most populous nation Nigeria offer relaxation and respite from work beyond just marking historical events

In May 2026, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government will declare Eid-el-Kabir as a public holiday

Already, the federal government has declared Friday, May 1, 2026, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Public holidays in Nigeria are more than just reminders of historical events and occasions to celebrate; they provide citizens with valuable opportunities to decompress and rejuvenate, stepping away from work demands.

Legit.ng has highlighted the two-day public holiday scheduled by the federal government for May 2026, assisting readers in planning effectively.

Nigerians will observe public holiday for Eid-el-Kabir in May 2026. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Public holidays in Nigeria in May 2026

2026 public holiday for Workers' Day

On Wednesday, April 29, the federal government of Nigeria declared Friday, May 1, 2026, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

Legit.ng reports that International Workers' Day, also called Labour Day in some countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of labourers and the working classes that is promoted by the international labour movement and occurs every year on May 1, or the first Monday in May.

2026 public holidays for Eid-el-Kabir

Eid-el-Kabir (also called Eid-el-Adha) or the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic holiday celebrated globally. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ishmael (Ismail), as an act of obedience to God's command. The festival symbolises faith, obedience, and the spirit of sacrifice.

Eid-el-Kabir is known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', where Muslims slaughter animals (typically rams) to symbolise submission to God, sharing the meat with family, friends, and the needy.

In Nigeria, the Eid-el-Kabir 2026 celebration will fall on either Wednesday, May 27, or Thursday, May 28, depending on the Islamic lunar calendar and the declaration of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar. Abubakar is the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

All other things being equal, the federal government would declare at least two weekdays in late May as public holidays.

First lady marks Eid with charity

Meanwhile, Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria's first lady, on Thursday, April 30, flagged off the distribution of 100 trucks of rice and N1.2 billion in palliative support for vulnerable households across the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The first lady stated that the gesture underscores the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and solidarity associated with Eid-el-Kabir.

The Punch quoted 'Remi as saying:

“As we approach Eid-el-Kabir, a season of sacrifice, compassion and gratitude, this intervention translates the message of the season into palliatives for vulnerable Muslim communities across all northern states and the FCT."

Remi Tinubu says President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to reforms aimed at delivering sustainable benefits for Nigerians. Photo credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

The first lady reiterated that her husband’s administration remains committed to implementing reforms that will deliver sustainable benefits for Nigerians.

Read more on public holidays in Nigeria:

Ogun declares Golden Jubilee holiday

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration had declared a public holiday in Ogun state.

An announcement confirmed the public holiday commemorating the 50th anniversary of the state's creation.

The secretary to the state government stated that the holiday would allow residents to take part in the programme.

Source: Legit.ng