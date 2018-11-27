Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC: how to generate and the list

Most drivers in Nigeria have experienced penalties that require them to pay the Federal Road Safety Commission. You need a 10-digit code to pay the commission on the online Remita platform. Let us talk about how to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC. This information will enable you to make ticket payments online smoothly.

Nigeria's modern FRSC (Federal Road Safety Corps) was previously called a ‘Commission.’ The official FRSC website the country’s road laws and a list of penalties you pay for breaking those laws. The ‘codes’ displayed next to the infringement tickets are not GIFMIS codes. You must generate the federal road safety Remita code before paying for an FRSC ticket through the Remita platform.

What is a GIFMIS code?

The FRSC GIFMIS code is a 10-digit number. It is also known as GRRN/GRR (revenue reference number). The federal road safety GIFMIS code helps the government to identify and account for revenue collected from road users in each Nigerian state.

According to gifmis.gov.ng, GIFMIS (Government Integrated Financial Management Information System) is a management/accounting IT-based system.

GIFMIS was implemented to ease and advance management procedures, make public payments transparent, and make it simpler for the country to use its finances.

How to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC

Before visiting the Remita platform, ask yourself if you know how to generate a Remita code to complete your payment. This article explains how to get the GIFMIS code for the Remita payment process.

Connect your computer or smartphone to stable internet. After that, you can now learn how to generate Remita code for FRSC payment with ease by following these simple steps:

Visit the official Remita website.

Write ‘Federal Road Safety Corps’ in the 'Search here for a biller' box.

Click on ‘ Federal Road Safety Corps. ’

’ The Remita system will redirect you to the FRSC payment page.

Click on 'Offence' under 'Name of service/purpose.'

Fill out the form correctly (e.g. select offence, choose a payment method, enter your vehicle plate number, the numbers of your driver's license, ticket, registration, etc.)

Confirm your details and click the ' I am not a robot' checkbox.

checkbox. The system will automatically generate the FRSC Remita payment code.

You can make payments at the bank or online. You will receive a receipt via email if you pay online. It is impossible to generate GIFMIS Remita code by yourself if you don’t have authorization from the government.

You can only find the GIFMIS code needed for online payments and use it for completing your transaction through the Remita channel. Thus it is necessary to contact your local FRSC department to get the GIFMIS number if it is not present on your ticket or invoice.

List of GIFMIS code

You can use your state's GIFMIS revenue reference numbers if you do not want to generate a code online for Remita payments. Contact your state department because the road safety GIFMIS code differs from state to state. Below is a list of GIFMIS revenue reference numbers (RRN) for traffic offences (fines) for Nigerian states. RSHQ stands for the Federal Road Safety Headquarters.

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kaduna state

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN KADUNA KADUNA NORTH KADUNA 1000026643 KADUNA SECTOR KADUNA NORTH KADUNA 1000026643 KAFANCHAN UNIT JEMA’A KADUNA 1000026656 BIRNIN GWARI UNIT BIRNIN GWARI KADUNA 1000026669 ZARIA UNIT SABON GARI KADUNA 1000026672 SAMINAKA UNIT LERE KADUNA 1000026685 SABON TASHA UNIT CHIKUN KADUNA 1000026698 KAKAU UNIT CHIKUN KADUNA 1000026698 BIRNIN YERO UNIT IGABI KADUNA 1000026708 GWANTU UNIT SANGA KADUNA 1000026711 KATERI UNIT KACHIA KADUNA 1000026724 KACHIA UNIT KACHIA KADUNA 1000026724 TASHAN-YARI UNIT MAKARFI KADUNA 1000026737

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Lagos state

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN LAGOS IKEJA LAGOS 1000026889 LAGOS SECTOR IKEJA LAGOS 1000026889 BADAGRY UNIT BADAGRY LAGOS 1000026892 EPE UNIT EPE LAGOS 1000026902 APAPA UNIT APAPA LAGOS 1000026915 LAGOS ISLAND UNIT ETI OSA LAGOS 1000026928 LAGOS MAIN LAND UNIT LAGOS MAIN LAND LAGOS 1000026931 SURULERE UNIT SURULERE LAGOS 1000026944 OJOTA UNIT IKEJA LAGOS 1000026889 IKEJA UNIT IKEJA LAGOS 1000026889 IKORODU UNIT IKORODU LAGOS 1000026957 EGBE UNIT ALIMOSHO LAGOS 1000028793 ISOLO UNIT OSHODI/ISOLO LAGOS 1000026960 IBA UNIT OJO LAGOS 1000026973 LEKKI UNIT ETI OSA LAGOS 1000026986 WHARF UNIT APAPA LAGOS 1000026999

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN KANO SECTOR KANO MUNICIPAL KANO 1000026740 DANBATTA UNIT DANBATTA KANO 1000026753 KANO MUNICIPAL UNIT KANO MUNICIPAL KANO 1000026740 FAGGE UNIT FAGGE KANO 1000026766 KANO NASARAWA UNIT KANO NASARAWA KANO 1000026779 CHIROMAWA UNIT GARUM MALAM KANO 1000026782 TUDUN WADA UNIT TUDUN WADA KANO 1000026795 WUDIL UNIT WUDIL KANO 1000026805 BICHI UNIT BICHI KANO 1000026818 KATSINA SECTOR KATSINA KATSINA 1000026821 FUNTUA UNIT FUNTUA KATSINA 1000026834 DAURA UNIT DAURA KATSINA 1000026847 KOZA UNIT MAI ADUA KATSINA 1000026850 MALUMFASHI UNIT MALUMFASHI KATSINA 1000026863 JIGAWA SECTOR DUTSE JIGAWA 1000031065 HADEJIA UNIT HADEJIA JIGAWA 1000028777 GUMEL UNIT GUMEL JIGAWA 1000028780

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Ogun, Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN OGUN SECTOR ABEOKUTA SOUTH OGUN 1000027008 IJEBU ODE UNIT IJEBU NORTH OGUN 1000027011 OTTA UNIT ADO ODO ATTA OGUN 1000027024 MOWE UNIT OBAFEMI OWODE OGUN 1000027037 OGERE UNIT IKENNE REMO NORTH OGUN 1000027053 SAGAMU UNIT SAGAMU OGUN 1000027040 IDIROKO UNIT IPOKIA OGUN 1000028803 AGBADO UNIT IFO OGUN 1000027066 ITORI UNIT EWEKORO OGUN 1000027079 KM 27 IBADAN-LAGOS OBAFEMI OWODE OGUN 1000027037 YOLA JIMETA YOLA ADAMAWA 1000027082 ADAMAWA SECTOR JIMETA YOLA ADAMAWA 1000027082 MUBI UNIT MUBI NORTH ADAMAWA 1000027095 HONG UNIT HONG ADAMAWA 1000027105 GIREI UNIT GIREI ADAMAWA 1000027118 NUMAN UNIT NUMAN ADAMAWA 1000027121 MICHIKA UNIT MICHIKA ADAMAWA 1000027134 GOMBE SECTOR GOMBE GOMBE 1000027147 KALTUNGO UNIT KALTUNGO GOMBE 1000027150 BAJOGA UNIT FUNAKAYE GOMBE 1000028816 CHAM UNIT BALANGA GOMBE 1000027163 TARABA SECTOR JALINGO TARABA 1000027176 WUKARI UNIT WUKARI TARABA 1000027189 MUTUM BIYU UNIT GASSOL TARABA 1000027192

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Rivers, Cross, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN PORT HARCOURT PORT HARCOURT CITY RIVERS 1000027587 RIVERS SECTOR PORT HARCOURT CITY RIVERS 1000027587 ELEME UNIT ELEME RIVERS 1000027590 AHODA UNIT AHODA WEST RIVERS 1000027600 ISIOKPO UNIT KWERRE RIVERS 1000027613 BORI UNIT TAI RIVERS 1000027626 BONNY UNIT BONNY RIVERS 1000027639 CROSS RIVER SECTOR CALABAR MUNICIPALITY CROSS 1000027642 OGOJA UNIT OGOJA CROSS 1000027655 IKOM UNIT IKOM CROSS 1000027668 ITIGIDI UNIT ABI CROSS 1000027671 YAHE UNIT YALA CROSS 1000027684 A/IBOM SECTOR UYO AKWA IBOM 1000027697 EKET UNIT EKET AKWA IBOM 1000027707 IKOT EKPENE UNIT IKOT EKPENE AKWA IBOM 1000027710 ABAK UNIT ABAK AKWA IBOM 1000027723 MBAK UNIT ITU AKWA IBOM 1000027736 BAYELSA SECTOR YENOGOA BAYELSA 1000027749 SAGBAMA UNIT SAGBAMA BAYELSA 1000027752

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN JOS JOS NORTH PLATEAU 1000027202 PLATEAU SECTOR JOS NORTH PLATEAU 1000027202 LANGTANG UNIT LANGTANG NORTH PLATEAU 1000028939 PANKSHIN UNIT PANKSHIN PLATEAU 1000027215 HAWAN KIBO UNIT RIYOM PLATEAU 1000027228 BUKURU UNIT JOS SOUTH PLATEAU 1000027231 JOS BYPASS UNIT JOS NORTH PLATEAU 1000027231 BENUE SECTOR MAKURDI BENUE 1000027244 GBOKO UNIT GBOKO BENUE 1000027257 OTUKPO UNIT OTUKPO BENUE 1000027260 KATSINA-ALA UNIT KATSINA-ALA BENUE 1000027273 ALIADE UNIT GWER EAST BENUE 1000027286 OTUKPA UNIT OGBADIBO BENUE 1000027299 ZAKI-BIAM UNIT UKUM BENUE 1000027309 NASARAWA SECTOR LAFIA NASARAWA 1000027312 AKWANGA UNIT AKWANGA NASARAWA 1000027325 KEFFI UNIT KEFFI NASARAWA 1000027338 NASARAWA TOTO UNIT NASARAWA TOTO NASARAWA 1000027341 GARAKU UNIT KOKONA NASARAWA 1000027354 NASARAWA EGGON UNIT NASARAWA EGGON NASARAWA 1000027367

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Abuja FCT and Niger states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN ABUJA AMAC FCT 1000027765 FCT SECTOR AMAC FCT 1000027765 GWAGWALADA UNIT GWAGWALADA FCT 1000027778 ABAJI UNIT ABAJI FCT 1000027781 NYANYA UNIT AMAC FCT 1000027765 CBD UNIT AMAC FCT 1000027765 NASS UNIT AMAC FCT 1000027765 YANGOJI UNIT KWALI FCT 1000027794 KUJE UNIT KUJE FCT 1000027804 LUGBE UNIT AMAC FCT 1000027765 DUTSE ALHAJI UNIT BWARI FCT 1000027817 ZUBA UNIT BWARI FCT 1000027817 LOKOGOMA UNIT AMAC FCT 1000027765 NIGER SECTOR MINNA NIGER 1000028829 MOKWA UNIT MOKWA NIGER 1000027820 SULEJA UNIT SULEJA NIGER 1000027833 KONTAGORA UNIT KONTAGORA NIGER 1000027846 BIDA UNIT BIDA NIGER 1000027859 NEW BUSSA UNIT BORGU NIGER 1000027862 SABON WUSE UNIT TAFA NIGER 1000027875 LAPAI UNIT LAPAI NIGER 1000027888 KUTIGI UNIT LAVUN NIGER 1000027891

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Edo, Delta, and Anambra states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN BENIN IKPOBA OKHA EDO 1000027370 EDO SECTOR IKPOBA OKHA EDO 1000027370 AUCHI UNIT ESTAKO CENTRAL EDO 1000027383 BENIN TOLL GATE UNIT OVIA NORTH EAST EDO 1000027396 IRUEKPEN UNIT ESAN WEST EDO 1000027406 IGARRA UNIT AKOKO EDO EDO 1000027419 SAPELE ROAD UNIT IKPOBA OKHA EDO 1000027370 OWAN ESIGIE UNIT OVIA NORTH EAST EDO 1000027396 UROMI UNIT ESAN NORTH EAST EDO 1000027422 DELTA SECTOR OSHIMILI SOUTH DELTA 1000027435 WARRI UNIT UDU DELTA 1000027448 AGBOR UNIT IKA SOUTH DELTA 1000027451 ISELE-UKU UNIT ANIOCHA SOUTH DELTA 1000027464 UGHELLI UNIT UGHELLI NORTH DELTA 1000027477 SAPELE TOWN UNIT SAPELE DELTA 1000027480 KWALE UNIT NDOKWA WEST DELTA 1000027493 UMUTU-EBEDEI UNIT UKWUANI DELTA 1000027503 ANAMBRA SECTOR AWKA SOUTH ANAMBRA 1000027516 ONITSHA UNIT ONITSHA SOUTH ANAMBRA 1000027529 NNEWI UNIT NNEWI NORTH ANAMBRA 1000027532 NTEJE UNIT OYI ANAMBRA 1000027545 IHIALA UNIT IHIALA ANAMBRA 1000027558 IGBO-UKWU UNIT AGUATA ANAMBRA 1000027561 ORAIFITE UNIT EGWUSIGO ANAMBRA 1000027574

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kwara, Ekiti, and Kogi states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN ILORIN ILORIN WEST KWARA 1000027901 KWARA SECTOR ILORIN WEST KWARA 1000027901 BODE SAADU UNIT MORO KWARA 1000027914 OMU-ARAN UNIT IREPODUN KWARA 1000027927 JEBBA UNIT MORO KWARA 1000027914 OFFA UNIT OFFA KWARA 1000027930 OLORU JUNCTION UNIT MORO KWARA 1000027914 BARUTIN UNIT BARUTIN KWARA 1000027943 EIYENKORIN UNIT ILORIN WEST KWARA 1000027901 ERIN NLE UNIT OFFA KWARA 1000027930 EKITI SECTOR ADO EKITI EKITI 1000027956 IDO EKITI UNIT IDO OSI EKITI 1000027969 OMUO-OKE-EKITI UNIT EKITI EAST EKITI 1000027972 EFON-ALAAYE UNIT EFON EKITI 1000027985 KOGI SECTOR KOGI KOGI 1000027998 ANKPA UNIT ANKPA KOGI 1000028007 KABBA UNIT KABBA BUNU KOGI 1000028010 KATONKARFE UNIT KATONKARFE KOGI 1000028023 ZARIAGI UNIT ADAVI KOGI 1000028036 GEREGU UNIT AJAOKUTA KOGI 1000028049 OGORI MAGONGO UNIT OGORI MAGONGO KOGI 1000028052 OKENE UNIT OKENE KOGI 1000028065 GEGU UNIT KATONKARFE KOGI 1000028023

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, and Sokoto states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN ENUGU ENUGU NORTH ENUGU 1000028078 ENUGU SECTOR ENUGU NORTH ENUGU 1000028078 NSUKKA UNIT NSUKKA ENUGU 1000028081 9TH MILE UNIT UDI ENUGU 1000028094 OZALLA UNIT NKANU WEST ENUGU 1000028104 NDEABOH/AWGU UNIT AGWU ENUGU 1000028117 OBOLLO AFOR UNIT UDENU ENUGU 1000028120 EBONYI ABAKALIKI EBONYI 1000028133 AFIKPO UNIT AFIKPO NORTH EBONYI 1000028146 ISHIAGU UNIT IVO EBONYI 1000028159 NKALAGU UNIT ISHIELU EBONYI 1000028162 IGBAGU UNIT IZZI EBONYI 1000028175 ABIA SECTOR UMUAHIA NORTH ABIA 1000028188 ABA UNIT OSISIOMA ABIA 1000028191 KM78 ABA UNIT ISIALA NGWA SOUTH ABIA 1000028926 OHAFIA UNIT OHAFIA ABIA 1000028201 IMO OWERRI NORTH IMO 1000028214 ORLU UNIT ORLU IMO 1000028227 OKIGWE UNIT OKIGWE IMO 1000028230 NJABA UNIT MBAITOLI IMO 1000028243 NGOR-OKPALA UNIT NGOR-OKPALA IMO 1000028256 AHIARA MBAISE UNIT AHIARA MBAISE IMO 1000028269 SOKOTO SOKOTO SOUTH SOKOTO 1000028272 SOKOTO SECTOR SOKOTO SOUTH SOKOTO 1000028272 ISA UNIT ISA SABO BIRNIN SOKOTO 1000028298 ILLELA UNIT ILLELA SOKOTO 1000028308

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kebi, Zamafar, Osun, and Ondo states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN KEBBI SECTOR BIRNIN KEBBI KEBBI 1000028311 ZURU UNIT ZURU KEBBI 1000028324 JEGA UNIT JEGA KEBBI 1000028337 ARGUNGU UNIT ARGUNGU KEBBI 1000028340 ZAMFARA SECTOR GUSAU ZAMFARA 1000028353 TALATA MAFARA UNIT TALATA MAFARA ZAMFARA 1000028366 KAURA NAMODA UNIT KAURA NAMODA ZAMFARA 1000028379 TSAFE UNIT TSAFE ZAMFARA 1000028382 OSHOGBO OSHOGBO OSUN 1000028395 OSUN SECTOR OSHOGBO OSUN 1000028395 IFE UNIT IFE EAST OSUN 1000028405 ILESHA UNIT ILESHA EAST OSUN 1000028418 IPETU-IJESA UNIT ORIADE OSUN 1000028421 IKIRUN UNIT IFELODUN OSUN 1000028434 ILA UNIT ILA OSUN 1000028447 GBONGAN UNIT AIYEDAADE OSUN 1000028450 ONDO SECTOR AKURE SOUTH ONDO 1000028463 ORE UNIT ODIGBO ONDO 1000028476 OWO UNIT OWO ONDO 1000028489 IKARE UNIT AKOKO NORTH EAST ONDO 1000028492 ONDO UNIT ONDO EAST ONDO 1000028502 IFON UNIT OSE ONDO 1000028515

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Oyo, Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCE STATE RRN OYO SECTOR IBADAN NORTH EAST OYO 1000028528 OLUYOLE UNIT OGBOMOSHO NORTH OYO 1000028531 OLUYOLE UNIT OLUYOLE OYO 1000028544 APATA UNIT IDDO OYO 1000028557 MOKOLA UNIT IBADAN NORTH EAST OYO 1000028528 EGBEDAUNIT EGBEDA WEST OYO 1000028560 SHAKI UNIT SHAKI OYO 1000028573 KISI UNIT IREPO OYO 1000028586 ATIBA/OLD OYO UNIT ATIBA OYO 1000028599 MONIYA UNIT AKINYELE OYO 1000028609 BAUCHI BAUCHI BAUCHI 1000028612 BAUCHI SECTOR BAUCHI BAUCHI 1000028612 AZARE UNIT KATAGUM BAUCHI 1000028832 DARAZO UNIT DARAZO BAUCHI 1000028625 ALKALERI UNIT ALKALERI BAUCHI 1000028638 TORO/MAGAMU UNIT TORO BAUCHI 1000028641 BARA UNIT KIRFI BAUCHI 1000028654 BORNO SECTOR MMC BORNO 1000028667 BIU UNIT BIU BORNO 1000028670 DIKWA UNIT DIKWA BORNO 1000028696 MAINOK UNIT KAGA BORNO 1000028706 BENESHECK UNIT KAGA BORNO 1000028706 YOBE SECTOR DAMATURU YOBE 1000028719 POTISKUM UNIT POTISKUM YOBE 1000028735 DOGON KUKA UNIT FUNE YOBE 1000028845

How do I check my RRR payment?

You can confirm your Remita payment online in less than five minutes. Grab your computer or laptop and connect to the internet. Log into your Remita profile, click 'Confirm Presented Receipt' under the 'Collections' menu and enter your RRR number. Click on 'View Receipt' and select the number of copies you want to see.

Reasons a car a vehicle be impounded in Nigeria

The police can impound your vehicle in Nigeria for:

Driving under influence of intoxicating substance.

The driver is under-age.

Driving a mechanically deficient car.

Reckless driving.

Yu do not have the car's original documents.

Your car's documents are suspected to have been altered at the time of arrest.

The car is suspected to have been stolen.

You have learned how to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC, and you can now pay for any road tickets and driver's license violation offences made by you in Nigeria easily. It’s not as difficult as it might look at first glance.

