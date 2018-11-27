Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC: how to generate and the list
Most drivers in Nigeria have experienced penalties that require them to pay the Federal Road Safety Commission. You need a 10-digit code to pay the commission on the online Remita platform. Let us talk about how to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC. This information will enable you to make ticket payments online smoothly.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Nigeria's modern FRSC (Federal Road Safety Corps) was previously called a ‘Commission.’ The official FRSC website the country’s road laws and a list of penalties you pay for breaking those laws. The ‘codes’ displayed next to the infringement tickets are not GIFMIS codes. You must generate the federal road safety Remita code before paying for an FRSC ticket through the Remita platform.
What is a GIFMIS code?
The FRSC GIFMIS code is a 10-digit number. It is also known as GRRN/GRR (revenue reference number). The federal road safety GIFMIS code helps the government to identify and account for revenue collected from road users in each Nigerian state.
According to gifmis.gov.ng, GIFMIS (Government Integrated Financial Management Information System) is a management/accounting IT-based system.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
GIFMIS was implemented to ease and advance management procedures, make public payments transparent, and make it simpler for the country to use its finances.
How to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC
Before visiting the Remita platform, ask yourself if you know how to generate a Remita code to complete your payment. This article explains how to get the GIFMIS code for the Remita payment process.
Connect your computer or smartphone to stable internet. After that, you can now learn how to generate Remita code for FRSC payment with ease by following these simple steps:
- Visit the official Remita website.
- Write ‘Federal Road Safety Corps’ in the 'Search here for a biller' box.
- Click on ‘Federal Road Safety Corps.’
- The Remita system will redirect you to the FRSC payment page.
- Click on 'Offence' under 'Name of service/purpose.'
- Fill out the form correctly (e.g. select offence, choose a payment method, enter your vehicle plate number, the numbers of your driver's license, ticket, registration, etc.)
- Confirm your details and click the 'I am not a robot' checkbox.
- The system will automatically generate the FRSC Remita payment code.
You can make payments at the bank or online. You will receive a receipt via email if you pay online. It is impossible to generate GIFMIS Remita code by yourself if you don’t have authorization from the government.
You can only find the GIFMIS code needed for online payments and use it for completing your transaction through the Remita channel. Thus it is necessary to contact your local FRSC department to get the GIFMIS number if it is not present on your ticket or invoice.
List of GIFMIS code
You can use your state's GIFMIS revenue reference numbers if you do not want to generate a code online for Remita payments. Contact your state department because the road safety GIFMIS code differs from state to state. Below is a list of GIFMIS revenue reference numbers (RRN) for traffic offences (fines) for Nigerian states. RSHQ stands for the Federal Road Safety Headquarters.
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kaduna state
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|KADUNA
|KADUNA NORTH
|KADUNA
|1000026643
|KADUNA SECTOR
|KADUNA NORTH
|KADUNA
|1000026643
|KAFANCHAN UNIT
|JEMA’A
|KADUNA
|1000026656
|BIRNIN GWARI UNIT
|BIRNIN GWARI
|KADUNA
|1000026669
|ZARIA UNIT
|SABON GARI
|KADUNA
|1000026672
|SAMINAKA UNIT
|LERE
|KADUNA
|1000026685
|SABON TASHA UNIT
|CHIKUN
|KADUNA
|1000026698
|KAKAU UNIT
|CHIKUN
|KADUNA
|1000026698
|BIRNIN YERO UNIT
|IGABI
|KADUNA
|1000026708
|GWANTU UNIT
|SANGA
|KADUNA
|1000026711
|KATERI UNIT
|KACHIA
|KADUNA
|1000026724
|KACHIA UNIT
|KACHIA
|KADUNA
|1000026724
|TASHAN-YARI UNIT
|MAKARFI
|KADUNA
|1000026737
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Lagos state
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|LAGOS
|IKEJA
|LAGOS
|1000026889
|LAGOS SECTOR
|IKEJA
|LAGOS
|1000026889
|BADAGRY UNIT
|BADAGRY
|LAGOS
|1000026892
|EPE UNIT
|EPE
|LAGOS
|1000026902
|APAPA UNIT
|APAPA
|LAGOS
|1000026915
|LAGOS ISLAND UNIT
|ETI OSA
|LAGOS
|1000026928
|LAGOS MAIN LAND UNIT
|LAGOS MAIN LAND
|LAGOS
|1000026931
|SURULERE UNIT
|SURULERE
|LAGOS
|1000026944
|OJOTA UNIT
|IKEJA
|LAGOS
|1000026889
|IKEJA UNIT
|IKEJA
|LAGOS
|1000026889
|IKORODU UNIT
|IKORODU
|LAGOS
|1000026957
|EGBE UNIT
|ALIMOSHO
|LAGOS
|1000028793
|ISOLO UNIT
|OSHODI/ISOLO
|LAGOS
|1000026960
|IBA UNIT
|OJO
|LAGOS
|1000026973
|LEKKI UNIT
|ETI OSA
|LAGOS
|1000026986
|WHARF UNIT
|APAPA
|LAGOS
|1000026999
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|KANO SECTOR
|KANO MUNICIPAL
|KANO
|1000026740
|DANBATTA UNIT
|DANBATTA
|KANO
|1000026753
|KANO MUNICIPAL UNIT
|KANO MUNICIPAL
|KANO
|1000026740
|FAGGE UNIT
|FAGGE
|KANO
|1000026766
|KANO NASARAWA UNIT
|KANO NASARAWA
|KANO
|1000026779
|CHIROMAWA UNIT
|GARUM MALAM
|KANO
|1000026782
|TUDUN WADA UNIT
|TUDUN WADA
|KANO
|1000026795
|WUDIL UNIT
|WUDIL
|KANO
|1000026805
|BICHI UNIT
|BICHI
|KANO
|1000026818
|KATSINA SECTOR
|KATSINA
|KATSINA
|1000026821
|FUNTUA UNIT
|FUNTUA
|KATSINA
|1000026834
|DAURA UNIT
|DAURA
|KATSINA
|1000026847
|KOZA UNIT
|MAI ADUA
|KATSINA
|1000026850
|MALUMFASHI UNIT
|MALUMFASHI
|KATSINA
|1000026863
|JIGAWA SECTOR
|DUTSE
|JIGAWA
|1000031065
|HADEJIA UNIT
|HADEJIA
|JIGAWA
|1000028777
|GUMEL UNIT
|GUMEL
|JIGAWA
|1000028780
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Ogun, Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|OGUN SECTOR
|ABEOKUTA SOUTH
|OGUN
|1000027008
|IJEBU ODE UNIT
|IJEBU NORTH
|OGUN
|1000027011
|OTTA UNIT
|ADO ODO ATTA
|OGUN
|1000027024
|MOWE UNIT
|OBAFEMI OWODE
|OGUN
|1000027037
|OGERE UNIT
|IKENNE REMO NORTH
|OGUN
|1000027053
|SAGAMU UNIT
|SAGAMU
|OGUN
|1000027040
|IDIROKO UNIT
|IPOKIA
|OGUN
|1000028803
|AGBADO UNIT
|IFO
|OGUN
|1000027066
|ITORI UNIT
|EWEKORO
|OGUN
|1000027079
|KM 27 IBADAN-LAGOS
|OBAFEMI OWODE
|OGUN
|1000027037
|YOLA
|JIMETA YOLA
|ADAMAWA
|1000027082
|ADAMAWA SECTOR
|JIMETA YOLA
|ADAMAWA
|1000027082
|MUBI UNIT
|MUBI NORTH
|ADAMAWA
|1000027095
|HONG UNIT
|HONG
|ADAMAWA
|1000027105
|GIREI UNIT
|GIREI
|ADAMAWA
|1000027118
|NUMAN UNIT
|NUMAN
|ADAMAWA
|1000027121
|MICHIKA UNIT
|MICHIKA
|ADAMAWA
|1000027134
|GOMBE SECTOR
|GOMBE
|GOMBE
|1000027147
|KALTUNGO UNIT
|KALTUNGO
|GOMBE
|1000027150
|BAJOGA UNIT
|FUNAKAYE
|GOMBE
|1000028816
|CHAM UNIT
|BALANGA
|GOMBE
|1000027163
|TARABA SECTOR
|JALINGO
|TARABA
|1000027176
|WUKARI UNIT
|WUKARI
|TARABA
|1000027189
|MUTUM BIYU UNIT
|GASSOL
|TARABA
|1000027192
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Rivers, Cross, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|PORT HARCOURT
|PORT HARCOURT CITY
|RIVERS
|1000027587
|RIVERS SECTOR
|PORT HARCOURT CITY
|RIVERS
|1000027587
|ELEME UNIT
|ELEME
|RIVERS
|1000027590
|AHODA UNIT
|AHODA WEST
|RIVERS
|1000027600
|ISIOKPO UNIT
|KWERRE
|RIVERS
|1000027613
|BORI UNIT
|TAI
|RIVERS
|1000027626
|BONNY UNIT
|BONNY
|RIVERS
|1000027639
|CROSS RIVER SECTOR
|CALABAR MUNICIPALITY
|CROSS
|1000027642
|OGOJA UNIT
|OGOJA
|CROSS
|1000027655
|IKOM UNIT
|IKOM
|CROSS
|1000027668
|ITIGIDI UNIT
|ABI
|CROSS
|1000027671
|YAHE UNIT
|YALA
|CROSS
|1000027684
|A/IBOM SECTOR
|UYO
|AKWA IBOM
|1000027697
|EKET UNIT
|EKET
|AKWA IBOM
|1000027707
|IKOT EKPENE UNIT
|IKOT EKPENE
|AKWA IBOM
|1000027710
|ABAK UNIT
|ABAK
|AKWA IBOM
|1000027723
|MBAK UNIT
|ITU
|AKWA IBOM
|1000027736
|BAYELSA SECTOR
|YENOGOA
|BAYELSA
|1000027749
|SAGBAMA UNIT
|SAGBAMA
|BAYELSA
|1000027752
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|JOS
|JOS NORTH
|PLATEAU
|1000027202
|PLATEAU SECTOR
|JOS NORTH
|PLATEAU
|1000027202
|LANGTANG UNIT
|LANGTANG NORTH
|PLATEAU
|1000028939
|PANKSHIN UNIT
|PANKSHIN
|PLATEAU
|1000027215
|HAWAN KIBO UNIT
|RIYOM
|PLATEAU
|1000027228
|BUKURU UNIT
|JOS SOUTH
|PLATEAU
|1000027231
|JOS BYPASS UNIT
|JOS NORTH
|PLATEAU
|1000027231
|BENUE SECTOR
|MAKURDI
|BENUE
|1000027244
|GBOKO UNIT
|GBOKO
|BENUE
|1000027257
|OTUKPO UNIT
|OTUKPO
|BENUE
|1000027260
|KATSINA-ALA UNIT
|KATSINA-ALA
|BENUE
|1000027273
|ALIADE UNIT
|GWER EAST
|BENUE
|1000027286
|OTUKPA UNIT
|OGBADIBO
|BENUE
|1000027299
|ZAKI-BIAM UNIT
|UKUM
|BENUE
|1000027309
|NASARAWA SECTOR
|LAFIA
|NASARAWA
|1000027312
|AKWANGA UNIT
|AKWANGA
|NASARAWA
|1000027325
|KEFFI UNIT
|KEFFI
|NASARAWA
|1000027338
|NASARAWA TOTO UNIT
|NASARAWA TOTO
|NASARAWA
|1000027341
|GARAKU UNIT
|KOKONA
|NASARAWA
|1000027354
|NASARAWA EGGON UNIT
|NASARAWA EGGON
|NASARAWA
|1000027367
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Abuja FCT and Niger states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|ABUJA
|AMAC
|FCT
|1000027765
|FCT SECTOR
|AMAC
|FCT
|1000027765
|GWAGWALADA UNIT
|GWAGWALADA
|FCT
|1000027778
|ABAJI UNIT
|ABAJI
|FCT
|1000027781
|NYANYA UNIT
|AMAC
|FCT
|1000027765
|CBD UNIT
|AMAC
|FCT
|1000027765
|NASS UNIT
|AMAC
|FCT
|1000027765
|YANGOJI UNIT
|KWALI
|FCT
|1000027794
|KUJE UNIT
|KUJE
|FCT
|1000027804
|LUGBE UNIT
|AMAC
|FCT
|1000027765
|DUTSE ALHAJI UNIT
|BWARI
|FCT
|1000027817
|ZUBA UNIT
|BWARI
|FCT
|1000027817
|LOKOGOMA UNIT
|AMAC
|FCT
|1000027765
|NIGER SECTOR
|MINNA
|NIGER
|1000028829
|MOKWA UNIT
|MOKWA
|NIGER
|1000027820
|SULEJA UNIT
|SULEJA
|NIGER
|1000027833
|KONTAGORA UNIT
|KONTAGORA
|NIGER
|1000027846
|BIDA UNIT
|BIDA
|NIGER
|1000027859
|NEW BUSSA UNIT
|BORGU
|NIGER
|1000027862
|SABON WUSE UNIT
|TAFA
|NIGER
|1000027875
|LAPAI UNIT
|LAPAI
|NIGER
|1000027888
|KUTIGI UNIT
|LAVUN
|NIGER
|1000027891
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Edo, Delta, and Anambra states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|BENIN
|IKPOBA OKHA
|EDO
|1000027370
|EDO SECTOR
|IKPOBA OKHA
|EDO
|1000027370
|AUCHI UNIT
|ESTAKO CENTRAL
|EDO
|1000027383
|BENIN TOLL GATE UNIT
|OVIA NORTH EAST
|EDO
|1000027396
|IRUEKPEN UNIT
|ESAN WEST
|EDO
|1000027406
|IGARRA UNIT
|AKOKO EDO
|EDO
|1000027419
|SAPELE ROAD UNIT
|IKPOBA OKHA
|EDO
|1000027370
|OWAN ESIGIE UNIT
|OVIA NORTH EAST
|EDO
|1000027396
|UROMI UNIT
|ESAN NORTH EAST
|EDO
|1000027422
|DELTA SECTOR
|OSHIMILI SOUTH
|DELTA
|1000027435
|WARRI UNIT
|UDU
|DELTA
|1000027448
|AGBOR UNIT
|IKA SOUTH
|DELTA
|1000027451
|ISELE-UKU UNIT
|ANIOCHA SOUTH
|DELTA
|1000027464
|UGHELLI UNIT
|UGHELLI NORTH
|DELTA
|1000027477
|SAPELE TOWN UNIT
|SAPELE
|DELTA
|1000027480
|KWALE UNIT
|NDOKWA WEST
|DELTA
|1000027493
|UMUTU-EBEDEI UNIT
|UKWUANI
|DELTA
|1000027503
|ANAMBRA SECTOR
|AWKA SOUTH
|ANAMBRA
|1000027516
|ONITSHA UNIT
|ONITSHA SOUTH
|ANAMBRA
|1000027529
|NNEWI UNIT
|NNEWI NORTH
|ANAMBRA
|1000027532
|NTEJE UNIT
|OYI
|ANAMBRA
|1000027545
|IHIALA UNIT
|IHIALA
|ANAMBRA
|1000027558
|IGBO-UKWU UNIT
|AGUATA
|ANAMBRA
|1000027561
|ORAIFITE UNIT
|EGWUSIGO
|ANAMBRA
|1000027574
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kwara, Ekiti, and Kogi states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|ILORIN
|ILORIN WEST
|KWARA
|1000027901
|KWARA SECTOR
|ILORIN WEST
|KWARA
|1000027901
|BODE SAADU UNIT
|MORO
|KWARA
|1000027914
|OMU-ARAN UNIT
|IREPODUN
|KWARA
|1000027927
|JEBBA UNIT
|MORO
|KWARA
|1000027914
|OFFA UNIT
|OFFA
|KWARA
|1000027930
|OLORU JUNCTION UNIT
|MORO
|KWARA
|1000027914
|BARUTIN UNIT
|BARUTIN
|KWARA
|1000027943
|EIYENKORIN UNIT
|ILORIN WEST
|KWARA
|1000027901
|ERIN NLE UNIT
|OFFA
|KWARA
|1000027930
|EKITI SECTOR
|ADO EKITI
|EKITI
|1000027956
|IDO EKITI UNIT
|IDO OSI
|EKITI
|1000027969
|OMUO-OKE-EKITI UNIT
|EKITI EAST
|EKITI
|1000027972
|EFON-ALAAYE UNIT
|EFON
|EKITI
|1000027985
|KOGI SECTOR
|KOGI
|KOGI
|1000027998
|ANKPA UNIT
|ANKPA
|KOGI
|1000028007
|KABBA UNIT
|KABBA BUNU
|KOGI
|1000028010
|KATONKARFE UNIT
|KATONKARFE
|KOGI
|1000028023
|ZARIAGI UNIT
|ADAVI
|KOGI
|1000028036
|GEREGU UNIT
|AJAOKUTA
|KOGI
|1000028049
|OGORI MAGONGO UNIT
|OGORI MAGONGO
|KOGI
|1000028052
|OKENE UNIT
|OKENE
|KOGI
|1000028065
|GEGU UNIT
|KATONKARFE
|KOGI
|1000028023
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, and Sokoto states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|ENUGU
|ENUGU NORTH
|ENUGU
|1000028078
|ENUGU SECTOR
|ENUGU NORTH
|ENUGU
|1000028078
|NSUKKA UNIT
|NSUKKA
|ENUGU
|1000028081
|9TH MILE UNIT
|UDI
|ENUGU
|1000028094
|OZALLA UNIT
|NKANU WEST
|ENUGU
|1000028104
|NDEABOH/AWGU UNIT
|AGWU
|ENUGU
|1000028117
|OBOLLO AFOR UNIT
|UDENU
|ENUGU
|1000028120
|EBONYI
|ABAKALIKI
|EBONYI
|1000028133
|AFIKPO UNIT
|AFIKPO NORTH
|EBONYI
|1000028146
|ISHIAGU UNIT
|IVO
|EBONYI
|1000028159
|NKALAGU UNIT
|ISHIELU
|EBONYI
|1000028162
|IGBAGU UNIT
|IZZI
|EBONYI
|1000028175
|ABIA SECTOR
|UMUAHIA NORTH
|ABIA
|1000028188
|ABA UNIT
|OSISIOMA
|ABIA
|1000028191
|KM78 ABA UNIT
|ISIALA NGWA SOUTH
|ABIA
|1000028926
|OHAFIA UNIT
|OHAFIA
|ABIA
|1000028201
|IMO
|OWERRI NORTH
|IMO
|1000028214
|ORLU UNIT
|ORLU
|IMO
|1000028227
|OKIGWE UNIT
|OKIGWE
|IMO
|1000028230
|NJABA UNIT
|MBAITOLI
|IMO
|1000028243
|NGOR-OKPALA UNIT
|NGOR-OKPALA
|IMO
|1000028256
|AHIARA MBAISE UNIT
|AHIARA MBAISE
|IMO
|1000028269
|SOKOTO
|SOKOTO SOUTH
|SOKOTO
|1000028272
|SOKOTO SECTOR
|SOKOTO SOUTH
|SOKOTO
|1000028272
|ISA UNIT
|ISA SABO BIRNIN
|SOKOTO
|1000028298
|ILLELA UNIT
|ILLELA
|SOKOTO
|1000028308
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kebi, Zamafar, Osun, and Ondo states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|KEBBI SECTOR
|BIRNIN KEBBI
|KEBBI
|1000028311
|ZURU UNIT
|ZURU
|KEBBI
|1000028324
|JEGA UNIT
|JEGA
|KEBBI
|1000028337
|ARGUNGU UNIT
|ARGUNGU
|KEBBI
|1000028340
|ZAMFARA SECTOR
|GUSAU
|ZAMFARA
|1000028353
|TALATA MAFARA UNIT
|TALATA MAFARA
|ZAMFARA
|1000028366
|KAURA NAMODA UNIT
|KAURA NAMODA
|ZAMFARA
|1000028379
|TSAFE UNIT
|TSAFE
|ZAMFARA
|1000028382
|OSHOGBO
|OSHOGBO
|OSUN
|1000028395
|OSUN SECTOR
|OSHOGBO
|OSUN
|1000028395
|IFE UNIT
|IFE EAST
|OSUN
|1000028405
|ILESHA UNIT
|ILESHA EAST
|OSUN
|1000028418
|IPETU-IJESA UNIT
|ORIADE
|OSUN
|1000028421
|IKIRUN UNIT
|IFELODUN
|OSUN
|1000028434
|ILA UNIT
|ILA
|OSUN
|1000028447
|GBONGAN UNIT
|AIYEDAADE
|OSUN
|1000028450
|ONDO SECTOR
|AKURE SOUTH
|ONDO
|1000028463
|ORE UNIT
|ODIGBO
|ONDO
|1000028476
|OWO UNIT
|OWO
|ONDO
|1000028489
|IKARE UNIT
|AKOKO NORTH EAST
|ONDO
|1000028492
|ONDO UNIT
|ONDO EAST
|ONDO
|1000028502
|IFON UNIT
|OSE
|ONDO
|1000028515
GIFMIS RRN numbers for Oyo, Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe states
|RSHQ
|LGA OF RESIDENCE
|STATE
|RRN
|OYO SECTOR
|IBADAN NORTH EAST
|OYO
|1000028528
|OLUYOLE UNIT
|OGBOMOSHO NORTH
|OYO
|1000028531
|OLUYOLE UNIT
|OLUYOLE
|OYO
|1000028544
|APATA UNIT
|IDDO
|OYO
|1000028557
|MOKOLA UNIT
|IBADAN NORTH EAST
|OYO
|1000028528
|EGBEDAUNIT
|EGBEDA WEST
|OYO
|1000028560
|SHAKI UNIT
|SHAKI
|OYO
|1000028573
|KISI UNIT
|IREPO
|OYO
|1000028586
|ATIBA/OLD OYO UNIT
|ATIBA
|OYO
|1000028599
|MONIYA UNIT
|AKINYELE
|OYO
|1000028609
|BAUCHI
|BAUCHI
|BAUCHI
|1000028612
|BAUCHI SECTOR
|BAUCHI
|BAUCHI
|1000028612
|AZARE UNIT
|KATAGUM
|BAUCHI
|1000028832
|DARAZO UNIT
|DARAZO
|BAUCHI
|1000028625
|ALKALERI UNIT
|ALKALERI
|BAUCHI
|1000028638
|TORO/MAGAMU UNIT
|TORO
|BAUCHI
|1000028641
|BARA UNIT
|KIRFI
|BAUCHI
|1000028654
|BORNO SECTOR
|MMC
|BORNO
|1000028667
|BIU UNIT
|BIU
|BORNO
|1000028670
|DIKWA UNIT
|DIKWA
|BORNO
|1000028696
|MAINOK UNIT
|KAGA
|BORNO
|1000028706
|BENESHECK UNIT
|KAGA
|BORNO
|1000028706
|YOBE SECTOR
|DAMATURU
|YOBE
|1000028719
|POTISKUM UNIT
|POTISKUM
|YOBE
|1000028735
|DOGON KUKA UNIT
|FUNE
|YOBE
|1000028845
How do I check my RRR payment?
You can confirm your Remita payment online in less than five minutes. Grab your computer or laptop and connect to the internet. Log into your Remita profile, click 'Confirm Presented Receipt' under the 'Collections' menu and enter your RRR number. Click on 'View Receipt' and select the number of copies you want to see.
Reasons a car a vehicle be impounded in Nigeria
The police can impound your vehicle in Nigeria for:
- Driving under influence of intoxicating substance.
- The driver is under-age.
- Driving a mechanically deficient car.
- Reckless driving.
- Yu do not have the car's original documents.
- Your car's documents are suspected to have been altered at the time of arrest.
- The car is suspected to have been stolen.
You have learned how to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC, and you can now pay for any road tickets and driver's license violation offences made by you in Nigeria easily. It’s not as difficult as it might look at first glance.
READ ALSO: 10 problems of road transportation and solutions in Nigeria
Legit.ng also shared major problems of road transportation and solutions in Nigeria. People and businesses heavily rely on roads as the main source of movement daily.
Therefore, all challenges facing road transport in Nigeria affect people and businesses. Find out the state of this means of transportation is in and proposed solutions.
Source: Legit.ng