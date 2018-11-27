Global site navigation

Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC: how to generate and the list
by  Andrella Tersoo Peris Walubengo

Most drivers in Nigeria have experienced penalties that require them to pay the Federal Road Safety Commission. You need a 10-digit code to pay the commission on the online Remita platform. Let us talk about how to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC. This information will enable you to make ticket payments online smoothly.

Nigeria's modern FRSC (Federal Road Safety Corps) was previously called a ‘Commission.’ The official FRSC website the country’s road laws and a list of penalties you pay for breaking those laws. The ‘codes’ displayed next to the infringement tickets are not GIFMIS codes. You must generate the federal road safety Remita code before paying for an FRSC ticket through the Remita platform.

What is a GIFMIS code?

The FRSC GIFMIS code is a 10-digit number. It is also known as GRRN/GRR (revenue reference number). The federal road safety GIFMIS code helps the government to identify and account for revenue collected from road users in each Nigerian state.

According to gifmis.gov.ng, GIFMIS (Government Integrated Financial Management Information System) is a management/accounting IT-based system.

GIFMIS was implemented to ease and advance management procedures, make public payments transparent, and make it simpler for the country to use its finances.

How to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC

Before visiting the Remita platform, ask yourself if you know how to generate a Remita code to complete your payment. This article explains how to get the GIFMIS code for the Remita payment process.

Connect your computer or smartphone to stable internet. After that, you can now learn how to generate Remita code for FRSC payment with ease by following these simple steps:

  • Click on ‘Federal Road Safety Corps.
  • The Remita system will redirect you to the FRSC payment page.
  • Click on 'Offence' under 'Name of service/purpose.'
  • Fill out the form correctly (e.g. select offence, choose a payment method, enter your vehicle plate number, the numbers of your driver's license, ticket, registration, etc.)
  • Confirm your details and click the 'I am not a robot' checkbox.
  • The system will automatically generate the FRSC Remita payment code.
You can make payments at the bank or online. You will receive a receipt via email if you pay online. It is impossible to generate GIFMIS Remita code by yourself if you don’t have authorization from the government.

You can only find the GIFMIS code needed for online payments and use it for completing your transaction through the Remita channel. Thus it is necessary to contact your local FRSC department to get the GIFMIS number if it is not present on your ticket or invoice.

List of GIFMIS code

You can use your state's GIFMIS revenue reference numbers if you do not want to generate a code online for Remita payments. Contact your state department because the road safety GIFMIS code differs from state to state. Below is a list of GIFMIS revenue reference numbers (RRN) for traffic offences (fines) for Nigerian states. RSHQ stands for the Federal Road Safety Headquarters.

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kaduna state

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
KADUNAKADUNA NORTHKADUNA1000026643
KADUNA SECTORKADUNA NORTHKADUNA1000026643
KAFANCHAN UNITJEMA’AKADUNA1000026656
BIRNIN GWARI UNIT BIRNIN GWARIKADUNA1000026669
ZARIA UNITSABON GARIKADUNA1000026672
SAMINAKA UNIT LEREKADUNA1000026685
SABON TASHA UNIT CHIKUNKADUNA1000026698
KAKAU UNITCHIKUNKADUNA1000026698
BIRNIN YERO UNITIGABIKADUNA1000026708
GWANTU UNITSANGAKADUNA1000026711
KATERI UNIT KACHIAKADUNA1000026724
KACHIA UNITKACHIAKADUNA1000026724
TASHAN-YARI UNITMAKARFIKADUNA1000026737

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Lagos state

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
LAGOS IKEJALAGOS1000026889
LAGOS SECTOR IKEJALAGOS1000026889
BADAGRY UNIT BADAGRYLAGOS1000026892
EPE UNIT EPELAGOS1000026902
APAPA UNIT APAPALAGOS1000026915
LAGOS ISLAND UNIT ETI OSALAGOS1000026928
LAGOS MAIN LAND UNIT LAGOS MAIN LANDLAGOS1000026931
SURULERE UNIT SURULERELAGOS1000026944
OJOTA UNIT IKEJALAGOS1000026889
IKEJA UNITIKEJALAGOS1000026889
IKORODU UNIT IKORODULAGOS1000026957
EGBE UNIT ALIMOSHOLAGOS1000028793
ISOLO UNIT OSHODI/ISOLOLAGOS1000026960
IBA UNIT OJOLAGOS1000026973
LEKKI UNIT ETI OSALAGOS1000026986
WHARF UNIT APAPALAGOS1000026999

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
KANO SECTORKANO MUNICIPALKANO 1000026740
DANBATTA UNITDANBATTAKANO1000026753
KANO MUNICIPAL UNIT KANO MUNICIPALKANO1000026740
FAGGE UNIT FAGGEKANO 1000026766
KANO NASARAWA UNITKANO NASARAWAKANO 1000026779
CHIROMAWA UNITGARUM MALAMKANO 1000026782
TUDUN WADA UNIT TUDUN WADAKANO 1000026795
WUDIL UNITWUDILKANO1000026805
BICHI UNITBICHIKANO 1000026818
KATSINA SECTORKATSINAKATSINA 1000026821
FUNTUA UNITFUNTUA KATSINA 1000026834
DAURA UNITDAURAKATSINA1000026847
KOZA UNITMAI ADUAKATSINA1000026850
MALUMFASHI UNITMALUMFASHIKATSINA1000026863
JIGAWA SECTORDUTSEJIGAWA 1000031065
HADEJIA UNITHADEJIAJIGAWA 1000028777
GUMEL UNIT GUMELJIGAWA1000028780

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Ogun, Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
OGUN SECTORABEOKUTA SOUTH OGUN1000027008
IJEBU ODE UNIT IJEBU NORTHOGUN1000027011
OTTA UNITADO ODO ATTAOGUN1000027024
MOWE UNIT OBAFEMI OWODEOGUN1000027037
OGERE UNIT IKENNE REMO NORTHOGUN1000027053
SAGAMU UNITSAGAMUOGUN1000027040
IDIROKO UNITIPOKIAOGUN 1000028803
AGBADO UNIT IFOOGUN 1000027066
ITORI UNIT EWEKOROOGUN 1000027079
KM 27 IBADAN-LAGOSOBAFEMI OWODEOGUN 1000027037
YOLA JIMETA YOLAADAMAWA1000027082
ADAMAWA SECTORJIMETA YOLAADAMAWA1000027082
MUBI UNITMUBI NORTHADAMAWA1000027095
HONG UNITHONG ADAMAWA1000027105
GIREI UNITGIREI ADAMAWA1000027118
NUMAN UNITNUMAN ADAMAWA1000027121
MICHIKA UNITMICHIKA ADAMAWA1000027134
GOMBE SECTORGOMBE GOMBE 1000027147
KALTUNGO UNITKALTUNGO GOMBE 1000027150
BAJOGA UNIT FUNAKAYE GOMBE 1000028816
CHAM UNITBALANGAGOMBE 1000027163
TARABA SECTOR JALINGOTARABA 1000027176
WUKARI UNITWUKARI TARABA 1000027189
MUTUM BIYU UNIT GASSOLTARABA 1000027192

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Rivers, Cross, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
PORT HARCOURTPORT HARCOURT CITYRIVERS 1000027587
RIVERS SECTORPORT HARCOURT CITY RIVERS 1000027587
ELEME UNIT ELEMERIVERS 1000027590
AHODA UNITAHODA WEST RIVERS 1000027600
ISIOKPO UNITKWERRERIVERS 1000027613
BORI UNITTAIRIVERS 1000027626
BONNY UNIT BONNY RIVERS 1000027639
CROSS RIVER SECTOR CALABAR MUNICIPALITYCROSS1000027642
OGOJA UNITOGOJA CROSS1000027655
IKOM UNITIKOM CROSS1000027668
ITIGIDI UNITABI CROSS1000027671
YAHE UNITYALA CROSS1000027684
A/IBOM SECTORUYOAKWA IBOM1000027697
EKET UNITEKET AKWA IBOM1000027707
IKOT EKPENE UNIT IKOT EKPENEAKWA IBOM1000027710
ABAK UNITABAK AKWA IBOM1000027723
MBAK UNITITU AKWA IBOM1000027736
BAYELSA SECTORYENOGOA BAYELSA 1000027749
SAGBAMA UNITSAGBAMA BAYELSA 1000027752

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
JOSJOS NORTHPLATEAU 1000027202
PLATEAU SECTOR JOS NORTHPLATEAU 1000027202
LANGTANG UNITLANGTANG NORTHPLATEAU 1000028939
PANKSHIN UNIT PANKSHINPLATEAU 1000027215
HAWAN KIBO UNITRIYOM PLATEAU 1000027228
BUKURU UNITJOS SOUTHPLATEAU 1000027231
JOS BYPASS UNITJOS NORTHPLATEAU 1000027231
BENUE SECTOR MAKURDIBENUE 1000027244
GBOKO UNITGBOKOBENUE 1000027257
OTUKPO UNITOTUKPO BENUE 1000027260
KATSINA-ALA UNITKATSINA-ALABENUE 1000027273
ALIADE UNITGWER EASTBENUE 1000027286
OTUKPA UNITOGBADIBOBENUE 1000027299
ZAKI-BIAM UNITUKUMBENUE 1000027309
NASARAWA SECTOR LAFIANASARAWA 1000027312
AKWANGA UNITAKWANGANASARAWA 1000027325
KEFFI UNITKEFFINASARAWA 1000027338
NASARAWA TOTO UNITNASARAWA TOTONASARAWA 1000027341
GARAKU UNITKOKONANASARAWA 1000027354
NASARAWA EGGON UNITNASARAWA EGGONNASARAWA 1000027367

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Abuja FCT and Niger states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
ABUJA AMACFCT1000027765
FCT SECTORAMACFCT 1000027765
GWAGWALADA UNITGWAGWALADA FCT 1000027778
ABAJI UNITABAJI FCT 1000027781
NYANYA UNIT AMAC FCT 1000027765
CBD UNITAMAC FCT 1000027765
NASS UNITAMAC FCT 1000027765
YANGOJI UNIT KWALIFCT 1000027794
KUJE UNITKUJE FCT 1000027804
LUGBE UNIT AMAC FCT 1000027765
DUTSE ALHAJI UNITBWARI FCT 1000027817
ZUBA UNITBWARI FCT 1000027817
LOKOGOMA UNITAMAC FCT 1000027765
NIGER SECTOR MINNANIGER 1000028829
MOKWA UNIT MOKWANIGER 1000027820
SULEJA UNITSULEJA NIGER 1000027833
KONTAGORA UNITKONTAGORA NIGER 1000027846
BIDA UNIT BIDANIGER 1000027859
NEW BUSSA UNITBORGUNIGER 1000027862
SABON WUSE UNITTAFA NIGER 1000027875
LAPAI UNITLAPAI NIGER 1000027888
KUTIGI UNITLAVUNNIGER 1000027891

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Edo, Delta, and Anambra states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
BENIN IKPOBA OKHAEDO 1000027370
EDO SECTORIKPOBA OKHAEDO 1000027370
AUCHI UNITESTAKO CENTRALEDO 1000027383
BENIN TOLL GATE UNITOVIA NORTH EASTEDO 1000027396
IRUEKPEN UNITESAN WESTEDO 1000027406
IGARRA UNITAKOKO EDOEDO 1000027419
SAPELE ROAD UNIT IKPOBA OKHAEDO 1000027370
OWAN ESIGIE UNITOVIA NORTH EASTEDO 1000027396
UROMI UNITESAN NORTH EASTEDO 1000027422
DELTA SECTOROSHIMILI SOUTHDELTA 1000027435
WARRI UNIT UDU DELTA 1000027448
AGBOR UNITIKA SOUTH DELTA 1000027451
ISELE-UKU UNITANIOCHA SOUTHDELTA 1000027464
UGHELLI UNITUGHELLI NORTHDELTA 1000027477
SAPELE TOWN UNIT SAPELEDELTA 1000027480
KWALE UNITNDOKWA WESTDELTA 1000027493
UMUTU-EBEDEI UNIT UKWUANIDELTA 1000027503
ANAMBRA SECTORAWKA SOUTHANAMBRA 1000027516
ONITSHA UNITONITSHA SOUTHANAMBRA 1000027529
NNEWI UNITNNEWI NORTHANAMBRA 1000027532
NTEJE UNITOYI ANAMBRA1000027545
IHIALA UNITIHIALA ANAMBRA1000027558
IGBO-UKWU UNITAGUATA ANAMBRA1000027561
ORAIFITE UNITEGWUSIGO ANAMBRA1000027574

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kwara, Ekiti, and Kogi states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
ILORINILORIN WESTKWARA1000027901
KWARA SECTORILORIN WESTKWARA1000027901
BODE SAADU UNITMOROKWARA1000027914
OMU-ARAN UNITIREPODUN KWARA1000027927
JEBBA UNIT MOROKWARA1000027914
OFFA UNITOFFAKWARA1000027930
OLORU JUNCTION UNITMOROKWARA1000027914
BARUTIN UNITBARUTIN KWARA1000027943
EIYENKORIN UNITILORIN WESTKWARA1000027901
ERIN NLE UNITOFFAKWARA1000027930
EKITI SECTOR ADO EKITIEKITI 1000027956
IDO EKITI UNITIDO OSIEKITI 1000027969
OMUO-OKE-EKITI UNITEKITI EASTEKITI 1000027972
EFON-ALAAYE UNITEFONEKITI 1000027985
KOGI SECTORKOGI KOGI 1000027998
ANKPA UNITANKPAKOGI 1000028007
KABBA UNITKABBA BUNUKOGI 1000028010
KATONKARFE UNITKATONKARFEKOGI 1000028023
ZARIAGI UNITADAVI KOGI 1000028036
GEREGU UNITAJAOKUTAKOGI 1000028049
OGORI MAGONGO UNITOGORI MAGONGOKOGI 1000028052
OKENE UNITOKENE KOGI 1000028065
GEGU UNIT KATONKARFEKOGI 1000028023

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, and Sokoto states

RSHQ LGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
ENUGUENUGU NORTHENUGU1000028078
ENUGU SECTORENUGU NORTHENUGU1000028078
NSUKKA UNITNSUKKAENUGU1000028081
9TH MILE UNITUDIENUGU1000028094
OZALLA UNITNKANU WESTENUGU1000028104
NDEABOH/AWGU UNITAGWUENUGU1000028117
OBOLLO AFOR UNITUDENUENUGU1000028120
EBONYIABAKALIKIEBONYI 1000028133
AFIKPO UNITAFIKPO NORTHEBONYI 1000028146
ISHIAGU UNIT IVOEBONYI 1000028159
NKALAGU UNITISHIELU EBONYI 1000028162
IGBAGU UNITIZZIEBONYI 1000028175
ABIA SECTORUMUAHIA NORTHABIA 1000028188
ABA UNITOSISIOMAABIA 1000028191
KM78 ABA UNITISIALA NGWA SOUTH ABIA 1000028926
OHAFIA UNITOHAFIA ABIA 1000028201
IMOOWERRI NORTHIMO 1000028214
ORLU UNITORLUIMO 1000028227
OKIGWE UNITOKIGWE IMO 1000028230
NJABA UNITMBAITOLIIMO 1000028243
NGOR-OKPALA UNITNGOR-OKPALAIMO 1000028256
AHIARA MBAISE UNITAHIARA MBAISEIMO 1000028269
SOKOTO SOKOTO SOUTHSOKOTO 1000028272
SOKOTO SECTORSOKOTO SOUTHSOKOTO 1000028272
ISA UNITISA SABO BIRNINSOKOTO 1000028298
ILLELA UNITILLELA SOKOTO 1000028308

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Kebi, Zamafar, Osun, and Ondo states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
KEBBI SECTORBIRNIN KEBBIKEBBI 1000028311
ZURU UNITZURU KEBBI 1000028324
JEGA UNITJEGA KEBBI 1000028337
ARGUNGU UNITARGUNGU KEBBI 1000028340
ZAMFARA SECTORGUSAUZAMFARA 1000028353
TALATA MAFARA UNITTALATA MAFARAZAMFARA 1000028366
KAURA NAMODA UNITKAURA NAMODAZAMFARA 1000028379
TSAFE UNITTSAFEZAMFARA 1000028382
OSHOGBO OSHOGBO OSUN 1000028395
OSUN SECTOROSHOGBO OSUN 1000028395
IFE UNIT IFE EASTOSUN 1000028405
ILESHA UNIT ILESHA EASTOSUN 1000028418
IPETU-IJESA UNIT ORIADEOSUN 1000028421
IKIRUN UNIT IFELODUNOSUN 1000028434
ILA UNIT ILAOSUN 1000028447
GBONGAN UNIT AIYEDAADEOSUN 1000028450
ONDO SECTOR AKURE SOUTH ONDO1000028463
ORE UNIT ODIGBOONDO1000028476
OWO UNIT OWOONDO1000028489
IKARE UNIT AKOKO NORTH EASTONDO1000028492
ONDO UNIT ONDO EAST ONDO1000028502
IFON UNIT OSEONDO1000028515

GIFMIS RRN numbers for Oyo, Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe states

RSHQLGA OF RESIDENCESTATERRN
OYO SECTORIBADAN NORTH EASTOYO 1000028528
OLUYOLE UNIT OGBOMOSHO NORTHOYO 1000028531
OLUYOLE UNIT OLUYOLEOYO 1000028544
APATA UNIT IDDOOYO 1000028557
MOKOLA UNIT IBADAN NORTH EASTOYO 1000028528
EGBEDAUNITEGBEDA WESTOYO 1000028560
SHAKI UNIT SHAKIOYO 1000028573
KISI UNIT IREPOOYO 1000028586
ATIBA/OLD OYO UNIT ATIBA OYO 1000028599
MONIYA UNITAKINYELEOYO 1000028609
BAUCHIBAUCHI BAUCHI 1000028612
BAUCHI SECTORBAUCHI BAUCHI 1000028612
AZARE UNITKATAGUMBAUCHI 1000028832
DARAZO UNIT DARAZOBAUCHI 1000028625
ALKALERI UNIT ALKALERIBAUCHI 1000028638
TORO/MAGAMU UNITTORO BAUCHI 1000028641
BARA UNITKIRFIBAUCHI 1000028654
BORNO SECTORMMCBORNO 1000028667
BIU UNIT BIU BORNO 1000028670
DIKWA UNIT DIKWABORNO 1000028696
MAINOK UNIT KAGABORNO 1000028706
BENESHECK UNIT KAGABORNO 1000028706
YOBE SECTORDAMATURU YOBE 1000028719
POTISKUM UNITPOTISKUM YOBE 1000028735
DOGON KUKA UNIT FUNEYOBE1000028845

How do I check my RRR payment?

You can confirm your Remita payment online in less than five minutes. Grab your computer or laptop and connect to the internet. Log into your Remita profile, click 'Confirm Presented Receipt' under the 'Collections' menu and enter your RRR number. Click on 'View Receipt' and select the number of copies you want to see.

Reasons a car a vehicle be impounded in Nigeria

The police can impound your vehicle in Nigeria for:

  • Driving under influence of intoxicating substance.
  • The driver is under-age.
  • Driving a mechanically deficient car.
  • Reckless driving.
  • Yu do not have the car's original documents.
  • Your car's documents are suspected to have been altered at the time of arrest.
  • The car is suspected to have been stolen.

You have learned how to generate the Remita GIFMIS code for FRSC, and you can now pay for any road tickets and driver's license violation offences made by you in Nigeria easily. It’s not as difficult as it might look at first glance.

Legit.ng also shared major problems of road transportation and solutions in Nigeria. People and businesses heavily rely on roads as the main source of movement daily.

Therefore, all challenges facing road transport in Nigeria affect people and businesses. Find out the state of this means of transportation is in and proposed solutions.

Source: Legit.ng

