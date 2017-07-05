What is Remita? Top 10 things you need to know about the platform

Remita is a popular electronic payment platform in Nigeria that facilitates seamless financial transactions for individuals, businesses, and government institutions. It was developed by SystemSpecs, a Nigerian software company, and has become widely adopted across various sectors of the economy.

Remita is an innovative way to manage electronic payments, collections, employee payrolls and schedules, encompassing all commercial banks. It allows people and organizations to process intricate and complex financial operations while being intuitive and straightforward.

What is Remita?

Remita is a comprehensive payment system. It enables businesses to receive client payments more quickly and conveniently via various methods.

It is quickly becoming Africa's favourite payment platform, with millions of consumers and businesses using it. It is the default payment gateway for the Federal Government of Nigeria's Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Top 10 things you need to know about the platform

Remita offers various financial services to consumers and businesses. The following are the top ten facts you should know about Remita:

1. Easy payment processing

Remita serves as a central payment platform that allows users to make and receive payments for a wide range of services, including bills, taxes, salaries, and other transactions.

It enables clients to pay you effortlessly at any time and from any location using the most payment channels accessible today on a single application.

2. Multi-channel payments

Remita accepts payments via a variety of channels, including the Remita mobile app and website, Internet banking, Point of Sales (POS) terminals, debit/credit cards, merchant’s website, bank branches, mobile wallets, and standing order/direct debit.

3. It is secure

Unlike other payment platforms, Remita has advanced security features such as a combination of hard token, soft token, biometric tokens, and proprietary authentication methods.

4. Offer customer support

The platform offers customer support services to assist users with any issues or inquiries regarding their payments or accounts.

5. Easy to access

Remita is available to individual and corporate users, providing a convenient way for people from all walks of life to manage their financial transactions.

6. It has worn various awards

Due to the excellent service delivery of the past years, Remita has received numerous awards and recognitions within and outside the country. They include

Most Innovative e-Payment Company of the Year

e-Payment Platform of the Year

Most Efficient e-Revenue Service

Software Company of the Year

7. The sign-up process is fast

Creating an account with Remita is straightforward. Head over to the official Remita website and click the "Sign Up" option. You will be able to create various types of accounts, such as:

Personal account: For individuals who make regular payments and receive money for their side business.

For individuals who make regular payments and receive money for their side business. Sole-signatory: For registered businesses with a single owner.

For registered businesses with a single owner. Multi-signatory: For registered businesses with multiple directors.

For registered businesses with multiple directors. Government: For federal, state or local government organizations.

8. You can quickly pay bills

You can securely make payments to suppliers, vendors, staff, and other billers directly into their accounts in any bank or mobile wallet. This service operates 24/7, beyond official work hours, during weekends, and on public holidays.

9. You can download the Remita mobile app

Like mobile apps offered by financial institutions, the Remita mobile app is readily available for download from the Play Store. This user-friendly app allows you to conduct a wide range of transactions effortlessly, from purchasing airtime and data to paying electricity, water, cable TV subscriptions, government bills, and more.

Additionally, you can conveniently transfer money, monitor expenses, request funds, efficiently manage your finances, and enjoy many other seamless features without inconvenience.

In case of any problem, you can always reach them out through the following contacts:

Address: Plot B22 Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru, Lagos, Nigeria.

Plot B22 Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru, Lagos, Nigeria. Contact number: +234-1-6367000/+234700-7877678

+234-1-6367000/+234700-7877678 Email: support@remita.net

support@remita.net Instagram: @remitanet

@remitanet Twitter: @RemitaNET

@RemitaNET Facebook: Remita

Remita LinkedIn: Remita

What is the benefit of using Remita?

Some of its benefits include:

Time and stress are saved by streamlining collections from multiple payers.

Accelerated business processes, ensuring quicker operations.

Convenient payment options for payers, enhancing the experience.

Reduced need to frequently request account statements.

Access to detailed real-time reports for better insights.

A safeguard against fund leakages, diversion, suppression, and mismanagement, promoting financial integrity.

What is MDA in Remita?

MDA stands for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. It refers to the various government entities and organizations that use the Remita platform for financial transactions.

What is GIFMIS code in Remita?

The Remita GIFMIS code, alternatively referred to as the GRRN/GRR (revenue reference number), consists of a 10-digit numerical sequence. GIFMIS code plays a crucial role in enabling the government to accurately identify and track revenue collected.

What is Remita used for?

Remita platform is used for various purposes, primarily in Nigeria. Some key functionalities and uses of Remita include payment processing, salary payment, revenue collection, funds transfer, bill payments and more.

Remita has revolutionized online mobile banking, making it incredibly convenient and efficient. Whether handling personal or business transactions, Remita offers a unified platform consolidating all your bank activities. You can easily monitor your payment activities with detailed transaction reports and real-time updates, ensuring transparency and accountability in your financial dealings.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

