33 Nigerian students have been offered full scholarships totalling $2.92m to attend American universities and colleges

10 undergraduate and 23 graduate students were selected through the Opportunity Funds Programme of the United States Consulate General in Lagos

The scholarship covers standardized tests, application fees, U.S. visa and SEVIS fees as well as air travel to the United States

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos state - The Opportunity Funds Programme of the United States Consulate General in Lagos has given 33 Nigerian students full scholarships totaling $2.92m to attend American universities and colleges for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The Consul General, Will Stevens, disclosed this at a reception in honour of the US-bound students in Lagos on Wednesday, July 24.

10 undergraduate and 23 graduate students got the scholarship Photo credit: U.S. EMBASSY AND CONSULATE IN NIGERIA

Source: UGC

Why US universities awarded Nigerians scholarships

Will explained that the scholarship is for highly qualified international students who have limited resources to attend university in the United States.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on the website of the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the successful students were chosen following a competitive selection process.

“The 33 departing students — 10 undergraduate and 23 graduate students — will be studying a variety of subjects including biomedical engineering; computer science; mechanical engineering; earth and planetary sciences; organic and medicinal chemistry; civil, construction, and environmental engineering; among others.”

Will further stated that the successful students received financial aid such as standardized tests, application fees, U.S. visa and SEVIS fees as well as air travel to the United States.

Legit.ng recalls that Michigan State University pledged a scholarship worth N35 million for international students.

The institution opens the offer to all interested overseas students who aim to further their studies at the American Learning College.

The mode of application is strictly online and free of charge, and every eligible candidate has an equal, fair shot at being selected.

142 Nigerian students awarded Erasmus scholarships

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the European Union (EU) awarded 142 Nigerian students postgraduate scholarships in top European universities in the 2024-2025 academic session.

The scholarship, Erasmus Mundus, is funded by the EU for Master’s or Doctoral level programmes.

Nigeria retained its number one spot among beneficiaries of the EU postgraduate scholarships in Africa for the sixth year.

Source: Legit.ng