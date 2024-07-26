The Nigeria Labour Party (LP) is embroiled in a controversy as former executive members from 2014 demand the implementation of a 2018 consent judgment

The former executives, led by Callistus Uju Okafor and Mamman Bukar, said they have the legal authority to convene a convention to address party irregularities and restore stability

If enforced, the current leadership of Julius Abure will be nullified as the judgment reportedly mandates an inclusive national convention

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Labour Party (LP) is facing a new wave of controversy as former executive members from 2014 are calling for the implementation of a 2018 consent judgment, threatening the current leadership of Julius Abure.

At a press conference in Abuja, Callistus Uju Okafor, acting national chairman in 2014, and Mamman Bukar, acting national secretary, asserted that the 2014 national executive has the legal authority to convene a convention to address irregularities within the party.

LP crisis: Okafor presents court documents

Okafor presented court documents to support his claims, stating that Abure illegitimately assumed the chairmanship.

"Julius Abure, who was at the national secretariat, made himself the chairman," he said.

Legit.ng gathers that the 2018 consent judgment, if enforced, would nullify Abure's leadership and mandate an expansive and inclusive national convention.

Okafor detailed key moments leading up to the current crisis, including a 2015 National Working Committee meeting and an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mediated settlement in June 2022, which Abure allegedly ignored.

"Abure did not respect the settlement," Okafor said.

2014 NWC plans inclusive convention

The 2014 National Working Committee members have pledged to oversee an inclusive convention within six months, aiming to reconcile all factions and restore stability to the Labour Party.

Okafor declared that this marks a turning point and a pivotal resolution of the long-drawn legal battle for the soul of the party.

