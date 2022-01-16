The stress of going for physical capture during the renewal of driver's licence is what makes many to drive with expired documents, thereby ending up paying fines when caught by the authorities.

What if I tell you that you don't need to present yourself again for physical capture when you want to renew your driver's licence?

Motorists can now renew their drivers licence without going for physical capture (Explainer). Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Yes, you can. It is called “capture bypass”, a new process introduced by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Here are the important steps to take:

Step 1: Go to https://nigeriadriverslicence.org/

Step 2: Click on DL application.

Step 3: Click on Renewal of Drivers Licence

Step 4: Supply the licence number and your date of birth and it will pull up your details

Here, it is important to note that applicants still have the option of either bypassing capture or going for physical capture.

If you are satisfied with your details and does not wish to recapture the biometrics, all you need is to choose "Bypass capture"

However, you are required to visit the centre to collect the permanent card when it is ready.

For those who want to modify their details, you will be required to visit the Driver’s Licence Centre to recapture your biometrics.

Step 5: Upon completion of the online application process, you are to make payment using the payment options on the portal:

Use of Visa or Master Card for online payment or

Payment through the banks (Payarena, NetpostPay).

Step 6: Print Acknowledgment Slip (this will serve as your temporary licence)

Step 7: The applicant then waits until the permanent licence is printed and goes for collection.

Note that those who choose to do physical capture will have to take the payment receipt to Driver’s Licence Centre for physical capture and will get a Temporary Driver’s Licence.

Fee for driver's licence

The fee for obtaining licence is as follows:

N10,350 for 3 years

N15,450 for 5 years

Road crashes kill 14,773 Nigerians between January 2019 and December 2021 - Report

Meanwhile, data released by the FRSC indicates that persons numbering 106,256 were involved in road traffic crashes between January 2019 and December 2021 in Nigeria.

Of these, 14,773 died from 31,116 road accidents recorded within the period, according to the data and additional tally on road traffic crashes.

The data from the FRSC were based on documented road crashes between January 2019 and October 2021 and a Daily Trust report which compiled reported road traffic crashes between November and December 2021.

Source: Legit.ng