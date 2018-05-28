How many states are in Nigeria? Know the states and their capitals

Nigeria is subdivided into six regions known as geopolitical zones. The zones are further subdivided into states. These geographical divisions form the basis on which political, economic, and educational resources are distributed in the country. The states vary in size, economic activities, tribal composition, and numerous other attributes. How many states are in Nigeria, and where is each headquartered?

Nigerian states were created at different times and by different regimes. The very first ones were created in 1967, with the most recent coming into existence in 1996.

How many states are in Nigeria?

How many states does Nigeria have in 2022? There are 36 states in Nigeria today. What are the 36 states in Nigeria? Here is a look at each state, its slogan, capital, and current governor.

State Capital Current Governor Slogan Borno Maiduguri Babagana Umara Zulum Home of Peace Adamawa Yola Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Land of Beauty Edo Benin City Godwin Obaseki Heartbeat of Nigeria Kwara Ilorin Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq State of Harmony Kaduna Kaduna Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai Centre of Learning Osun Oshogbo Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola Land of Virtue Ebonyi Abakaliki Dave Umahi Salt of the Nation Ekiti Ado-Ekiti John Olukayode Fayemi Land of Honour and Integrity Niger Minna Abubakar Sani Bello The Power State Delta Asaba Ifeanyi Okowa The Big Heart Ogun Abeokuta Dapo Abiodun Gateway State Abia Umuahia Okezie Ikpeazu God's Own State Zamfara Gusau Bello Muhammad Mutawalle Farming is Our Pride Kogi Lokoja Yahaya Adoza Bello The Confluence State Imo Owerri Odidika Uzodinma Eastern Heartland Hope Ondo Akure Rotimi Akeredolu Sunshine State Plateau Jos Simon Lalong Home of Peace and Tourism Kebbi Birnin Kebbi Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Land of Equity Cross River Calabar Benedict Ayade The People's Paradise Jigawa Dutse Badaru Abubakar The New World Taraba Jalingo Darius Ishaku Nature's Gift to the Nation Bauchi Bauchi Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Pearl of Tourism Rivers Port Harcourt Ezenwo Nyesom Wike Treasure Base of the Nation Katsina Katsina Aminu Bello Masari Home of Hospitality Lagos Ikeja Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Centre of Excellence Oyo Ibadan Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde Pace Setter State Enugu Enugu Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Coal City State Anambra Awka Charles Soludo Light of the Nation Sokoto Sokoto Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Seat of the Caliphate

State Capital Current Governor Slogan Yobe Damaturu Mai Mala Buni Pride of the Sahel Gombe Gombe Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya Jewel in the Savannah Kano Kano Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Centre of Commerce Nasarawa Lafia Abdullahi Sule Home of Solid Minerals Bayelsa Yenagoa Douye Diri Glory of All Lands Akwa Ibom Uyo Udom Gabriel Emmanuel Land of Promise Benue Makurdi Samuel Ortom Food Basket of the Nation

Which state is the biggest in Nigeria?

Niger State is the biggest of the 36 states. It measures 76,363 km².

How many states are in Northern Nigeria?

How many northern states are in Nigeria? The country’s north is comprised of three geopolitical zones, namely the North Central (Middle Belt) Zone, the North-West Zone, and the North-East Zone. Combined, these zones have 20 states, slightly more than half of the total Nigerian states.

How many Igbo states are in Nigeria?

The Igbo people make up one of the largest tribes in Nigeria. They primarily occupy five states in Nigeria: Enugu, Ebonyi, Io, Abia, and Anambra. They are also found in Delta and River states, albeit in smaller numbers.

When did Nigeria have 12 states?

The country had 12 states between 1967 and 1976. This is after the reigning military regime replaced the then four regions with the country's first 12 states.

Who created states in Nigeria in 1976?

1976 saw the creation of 7 states by General Murtala Mohammed. These were added to the 12 states at the time, bringing the total to 19 states.

Who created the 36 states in Nigeria?

The 36 Nigerian states were created by different leaders under different regimes. These include General Murtala Mohammed, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Yakubu Gowon, and General Sani Abacha.

Who created 21 states in Nigeria?

By 1987, the country had 21 states. These had been created by General Yakubu Gowon (12), General Ibrahim Babangida (2), and General Murtala Mohammed (7).

How many states are in Nigeria? If you have been wondering about the number of states in modern-day Nigeria, this guide has you covered. These administrative subdivisions form the primary basis upon which national resources are distributed among the citizens.

