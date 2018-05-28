Global site navigation

How many states are in Nigeria? Know the states and their capitals
by  Jessica Olatunji Jackline Wangare

Nigeria is subdivided into six regions known as geopolitical zones. The zones are further subdivided into states. These geographical divisions form the basis on which political, economic, and educational resources are distributed in the country. The states vary in size, economic activities, tribal composition, and numerous other attributes. How many states are in Nigeria, and where is each headquartered?

What are the 36 states in Nigeria?
The Nigerian flag colors. Photo: pixabay.com, @Chickenonline
Source: UGC

Nigerian states were created at different times and by different regimes. The very first ones were created in 1967, with the most recent coming into existence in 1996.

How many states are in Nigeria?

How many states does Nigeria have in 2022? There are 36 states in Nigeria today. What are the 36 states in Nigeria? Here is a look at each state, its slogan, capital, and current governor.

StateCapitalCurrent GovernorSlogan
Borno Maiduguri Babagana Umara ZulumHome of Peace
Adamawa Yola Ahmadu Umaru FintiriLand of Beauty
Edo Benin City Godwin ObasekiHeartbeat of Nigeria
Kwara IlorinAbdul Rahman Abdul RazaqState of Harmony
Kaduna Kaduna Nasir Ahmad el-RufaiCentre of Learning
Osun Oshogbo Isiaka Adegboyega OyetolaLand of Virtue
Ebonyi Abakaliki Dave UmahiSalt of the Nation
Ekiti Ado-EkitiJohn Olukayode FayemiLand of Honour and Integrity
Niger Minna Abubakar Sani BelloThe Power State
Delta Asaba Ifeanyi OkowaThe Big Heart
Ogun Abeokuta Dapo AbiodunGateway State
Abia Umuahia Okezie IkpeazuGod's Own State
Zamfara GusauBello Muhammad MutawalleFarming is Our Pride
Kogi Lokoja Yahaya Adoza BelloThe Confluence State
Imo Owerri Odidika UzodinmaEastern Heartland Hope
Ondo Akure Rotimi AkeredoluSunshine State
Plateau Jos Simon LalongHome of Peace and Tourism
Kebbi Birnin Kebbi Abubakar Atiku BaguduLand of Equity
Cross River Calabar Benedict AyadeThe People's Paradise
Jigawa DutseBadaru AbubakarThe New World
Taraba Jalingo Darius IshakuNature's Gift to the Nation
Bauchi Bauchi Bala Abdulkadir MohammedPearl of Tourism
Rivers Port Harcourt Ezenwo Nyesom WikeTreasure Base of the Nation
Katsina Katsina Aminu Bello MasariHome of Hospitality
Lagos Ikeja Babajide Olusola Sanwo-OluCentre of Excellence
Oyo Ibadan Oluseyi Abiodun MakindePace Setter State
Enugu Enugu Ifeanyi UgwuanyiCoal City State
Anambra AwkaCharles SoludoLight of the Nation
Sokoto Sokoto Aminu Waziri TambuwalSeat of the Caliphate

StateCapitalCurrent GovernorSlogan
Yobe Damaturu Mai Mala BuniPride of the Sahel
Gombe Gombe Muhammad Inuwa YahayaJewel in the Savannah
Kano Kano Abdullahi Umar GandujeCentre of Commerce
Nasarawa Lafia Abdullahi SuleHome of Solid Minerals
Bayelsa Yenagoa Douye DiriGlory of All Lands
Akwa Ibom UyoUdom Gabriel EmmanuelLand of Promise
Benue Makurdi Samuel OrtomFood Basket of the Nation

Which state is the biggest in Nigeria?

how many Igbo states are in Nigeria
A map of Nigerian states. Photo: @datarizon
Source: Instagram

Niger State is the biggest of the 36 states. It measures 76,363 km².

How many states are in Northern Nigeria?

How many northern states are in Nigeria? The country’s north is comprised of three geopolitical zones, namely the North Central (Middle Belt) Zone, the North-West Zone, and the North-East Zone. Combined, these zones have 20 states, slightly more than half of the total Nigerian states.

How many Igbo states are in Nigeria?

The Igbo people make up one of the largest tribes in Nigeria. They primarily occupy five states in Nigeria: Enugu, Ebonyi, Io, Abia, and Anambra. They are also found in Delta and River states, albeit in smaller numbers.

When did Nigeria have 12 states?

The country had 12 states between 1967 and 1976. This is after the reigning military regime replaced the then four regions with the country's first 12 states.

Who created states in Nigeria in 1976?

1976 saw the creation of 7 states by General Murtala Mohammed. These were added to the 12 states at the time, bringing the total to 19 states.

Who created the 36 states in Nigeria?

The 36 Nigerian states were created by different leaders under different regimes. These include General Murtala Mohammed, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Yakubu Gowon, and General Sani Abacha.

Who created 21 states in Nigeria?

Which state is the biggest in Nigeria?
A Nigerian flag. Photo: pixabay.com, @jorono
Source: UGC

By 1987, the country had 21 states. These had been created by General Yakubu Gowon (12), General Ibrahim Babangida (2), and General Murtala Mohammed (7).

How many states are in Nigeria? If you have been wondering about the number of states in modern-day Nigeria, this guide has you covered. These administrative subdivisions form the primary basis upon which national resources are distributed among the citizens.

