Nigerian veteran folktale singer Gentle Mike Ejeagha's 41-year-old song, Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo has just debuted at number 150 on Spotify as the highest new entry of the week.

This comes on the tail of Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter's use of the song for his new dance challenge.

It will also be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that Mike Ejeagha received Brain Jotter and his team when they went to present him with a gift of N2 million.

Mike Ejeagha, though in his 90s now, has been filmed in recordings bursting into tears of joy as his intellectual property from years ago has brought him renewed fame.

This news brought joy to social media users as they expressed different opinions online.

Peeps react to Mike's song on Spotify

Legit.ng compiled some comments below. Read them:

"Wow, imagine sitting in your house and someone took marketing your product to the next level."

"Grace no de late."

"He Dey 67 for Apple Music."

"God in action."

"Congratulations sir . Nice song God truly knows time and patience pays off."

"Power of media."

"Some years reflection."

