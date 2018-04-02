How to receive money through PayPal in Nigeria: can you do it?

A PayPal account enables you to send or receive funds worldwide at a fair transaction fee. It is simply an online payment system that makes online payments and money transfers safe and fast. Therefore, understanding how to receive money with PayPal in Nigeria is good if you want to do online businesses and jobs.

A mobile money transfer illustration. Photo: pixabay.com, @mohamed_hassan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides receiving or sending payments, you can make online purchases on various e-commerce platforms using your PayPal account. Online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba accept this mode of payment.

What is PayPal?

PayPal began operating in 1998. It is an international financial company offering money transfer services worldwide. Most of its users make or receive online payments from different parts of the world. Below is what you need to know about receiving money using a PayPal account in Nigeria.

How to receive money with PayPal in Nigeria

You can only deposit money into your Paypal account, send money, shop online, and receive money. In case you are wondering about the procedure to receive money through PayPal in Nigeria, use the following guidelines:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Open a PayPal business account because one cannot receive funds using a personal account.

Select and set up your preferred payment system (Follow instructions provided in your account).

Send invoices or request payments from your clients through the business account.

Your customers will then send money to your PayPal account.

Link your bank account, credit card or debit card to your PayPal account to make online purchases.

A hand holding $100 US dollar bills. Photo: unsoalsh.com, @Frederick Warren

Source: UGC

How to open a PayPal account in Nigeria

You do not need a bank account to sign up or to receive payments through PayPal. However, you can link your PayPal account to a bank account, a debit card, or a credit card account for transferring funds. Use the steps below for the PayPal Nigeria sign-up process:

Visit the PayPal Nigeria website. Tap Open a business account. Enter your email address: It should not be linked with another PayPal account. Enter your password: Mix special characters, numbers, capital and small case letters to create a strong password. Fill out the PayPal account opening form: Provide your legal first and last name, your legal business name, phone number, and address. Select the currency you want to receive payment in. Accept the terms and conditions. The system will take you to the "Describe your business" page: Specify your business type and the product/service you offer and provide a website link (optional). Tap Continue and provide your personal information as requested by the system: Enter your birthday, choose your nationality (Nigerian), choose a valid means of identification (Passport, national ID, Driver’s License, Permanent Voters Card), and enter your identification number as per the document you are using. Provide your Home Address: Click into the Same business address check box and write the address in the text box. Click Submit and confirm your email: The system will redirect you to a PayPal login page and display your email address by default. Enter your valid password (used in step 4) and click Confirm Email Address to log in. Verify your identity: Ensure you upload and submit all the required documents, e.g. proof of address, proof of identity, and your photo. Link and confirm your payment channel: It can be a bank account, credit, or debit card.

A pictorial description of the mobile money transfer process. Photo: pixabay.com, @kreatikar

Source: UGC

How to use PayPal in Nigeria

Link your PayPal account to your debit/credit card or bank account to withdraw your PayPal funds to your Nigeria bank account. To do this, verify your PayPal account by linking your ATM card.

Can I link a Nigeria bank account to PayPal?

You can, but you can only link your credit card to your PayPal account in Nigeria. The system will not link your bank account if it is not a US account because PayPal users from other parts of the world can only link their cards.

How to add a debit/credit card or bank account to a PayPal account in Nigeria

You can now link your credit/debit card to your PayPal account using these steps:

Log into your PayPal account via the PayPal website or mobile app. Click Wallet on the menu bar. Click Link a credit or debit card or Link bank account. Enter the credit/debit card or bank information you wish to link to your PayPal account. Click Link card for credit/debit cards or Link bank account if you selected that option.

Are there transaction limits on PayPal?

The PayPal transfer limit is $10,000 per transaction immediately after you open an account (unverified account). After verifying your account, you have a $60,000 per transaction limit, and instant transfers have varied transfer limits depending on how your account is connected. You can send a one-time payment of up to $4,000 if you do not have a PayPal account.

A man is holding Euro banknotes. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Christian Dubovan

Source: UGC

How to send money with PayPal to Nigeria

You can only send money if you have funds in your PayPal account. Therefore, transfer money from your bank/card to your PayPal account before thinking about sending money to someone else.

How do I add money to my PayPal account with a debit card?

You can transfer money from a bank account to your PayPal account in Nigeria using these steps:

Log into your PayPal account via the PayPal website or app.

Navigate to Wallet and click Transfer Money .

. Select Add money to your balance .

. Click on your balance and select Add Money .

. Follow the on-screen instructions.

To send money with PayPal in Nigeria:

Log into your PayPal account via the PayPal website or app. Click Send Payment. Enter the recipient's PayPal email. Enter the amount you want to send. If you have many cards added to your account, choose which one to pay with. Click Send.

How long does it take to send money through PayPal?

Once you send money on the platform, the transfer is reviewed manually. Hence, it takes 3 to 5 business days before the system credits the amount to the recipient's account.

If you need to send money urgently, use the instant transfer option. It takes 30 minutes, but you will pay 1% of the amount transferred as a fee. The maximum fee PayPal charges for this service is $10.

An illustration of the online money payment process. Photo: pixabay.com, @kreatikar

Source: UGC

How do I withdraw money from PayPal to a Nigeria bank account?

There is no withdrawal limit for a verified PayPal account. Unverified accounts can only withdraw 500 per month. Follow the following steps to withdraw the money in Nigeria:

Log into your PayPal account via the PayPal website or app. Select Withdraw Funds. Click From and choose your PayPal Balance. Click on To and choose your linked card. Type the amount and click Continue. Click on Transfer to have the money sent to your card.

Fees for transacting via PayPal in Nigeria

Sending money from your PayPal account to any part of the world is free, but receiving money has a transaction cost. PayPal will charge a conversion fee on your credit or debit card.

The recipient usually pays the fee for PayPal to convert the received funds from foreign currency to their local currency. The conversion fee changes depending on many factors, including inflation.

How long does it take to receive a PayPal payment?

It takes a few minutes to send and receive money between PayPal accounts and 2–3 days from a bank to a PayPal account.

Assorted coins in a glass container and on the table. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Josh Appel

Source: UGC

PayPal alternatives

There are many other platforms to receive cash online in Nigeria, including:

Payoneer

Skrill

Western Union

Cash App

Bank Wire

2checkout

Flutterwave

PayPal contacts

Log into your account and use the live chat feature from PayPal’s message centre or reach out to the PayPal care desk via 1-402-517-4519.

Does PayPal work in Nigeria?

This digital money transfer service is operational in Nigeria. Most people doing online jobs for companies based abroad use it and admit it is a reputable, reliable, and convenient service.

Can I receive money with PayPal in Nigeria?

Someone in Nigeria cannot receive money using a personal PayPal account. Most people who work from home open PayPal business accounts to receive funds online in Nigeria.

How does PayPal work in Nigeria?

Most people in Nigeria link their credit/debit cards to their business PayPal accounts to receive and send money.

Is PayPal banned in Nigeria?

The service is available to all residents of Nigeria. It has not been banned.

Is PayPal available in Nigeria?

You can use PayPal in Nigeria anytime, any day.

A man using a bank card to make money transactions through a laptop. Photo: unspalsh.com, @rupixen.com

Source: UGC

Can I receive funds through PayPal in Nigeria?

You can, but only with a PayPal business account or a personal account linked to a US bank account.

How do I make my PayPal account valid in Nigeria?

To make your PayPal account valid, confirm your email address, password, and credit/debit cards. You should also provide proof of residence, passport, identity, and other required documents.

Where can I use PayPal in Nigeria?

You can use PayPal in any part of Nigeria.

Which bank in Nigeria uses PayPal?

Banks in Nigeria whose credit/debit cards can be linked to a PayPal account to are:

First Bank

FCMB

UBA

Access Bank

Diamond Bank

WEMA Bank

GTCO (formerly GTBank)

Understanding how to receive money with PayPal in Nigeria is important, especially if you need to request payments from clients or employers. The service is vital for those running online businesses or doing online jobs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to transfer airtime on Airtel: a comprehensive guide

Legit.ng also published a comprehensive guide on how to transfer airtime on Airtel. The Airtel Me2U service allows subscribers to share airtime free of charge.

Me2U is only applicable for Airtel to Airtel subscribers. In addition, transferring airtime on Airtel is not a difficult process.

Source: Legit.ng