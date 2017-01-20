How to toast a girl: What words to use when toasting a lady?

The advent of smartphones and the internet changed the dating scene drastically. Nowadays, one can communicate with their crush via a wide range of online platforms. Still, figuring out the ideal things to say is often easier said than done. If you have been wondering how to toast a girl, well, this guide has got you covered.

The term toasting has West African roots, particularly in Nigeria. It essentially actually means expressing interest in a girl and figuring out how to get her interested in you, often for a possible relationship. The more common term is wooing.

How to toast a girl

Are you lost trying to figure out how to toast a lady? Here are ten useful tips and words to use when toasting a girl.

Useful tips for toasting a girl

While these tips are not a set of rules to be followed when toasting a girl, they will definitely be of help.

Compliment her occasionally

When toasting a girl, make sure to throw compliments her way every now and then. Do not just go for flattery, but genuine compliments. If she shows up wearing a beautiful, let her know how nice she looks in it. When doing this, do your best to avoid generic compliments bordering on cliché.

Surprise her

Even though the girl has not yet accepted to be your girlfriend, little surprises here and there won't hurt. In fact, they will improve your chances of getting the girl. These can include movie nights, coffee dates, or anything lovely she wasn't expecting.

Be chivalrous.

No, chivalry isn't dead, and it isn't that hard either. Little acts of chivalry will go a long way in convincing your girl of interest that you are a gentleman. So open the door for her, be on time, and do not forget your manners.

Flatter her

There is a difference between flattering her and complimenting her. Still, this does not mean you cannot do both. Every now and then, flatter the girl and make her blush. Ensure not to overdo the flattery since you may end up coming off as smug.

Gift her

Gifts, no matter how inexpensive, communicate that you have been thinking about the other person. Get little thoughtful gifts for the girl you are toasting, and you will definitely be a step close to her heart.

Spend quality time with her

Contrary to what some men think, avoiding a girl or playing hard to get before you get her attention will not make her like you more. When wooing a girl, try and spend some time with her. This shows you are interested in her and can actually dedicate some time to being with her.

Make her laugh

A famous quote says, 'If you can make a woman laugh, you can make her do anything.' Well, while this may not be entirely true, it is, to some extent. A sense of humour goes a long way in getting a girl interested in you.

Open up to her

When you let her know something about you that most people don't know, it reveals your vulnerable side, and it makes her comfortable around you. You do not have to lay all your cards on the table; just choose an aspect of your life unknown to most people.

Make her feel special

Probably the most important thing you can do to sweep a woman off her feet is to make her feel she is the only one for you. This can be achieved in numerous ways, including meaningful morning texts, surprise coffee dates, and finding little ways to make her feel special.

Find ways to remind her of you

When toasting her, you need to ensure she does not forget about you. Text her before bed, make her a mix CD for her car, or send her flowers, anything to remind you of her. The more you pop up on her phone and in her life, the more she will think of you.

Words to use when toasting a girl

How can I toast a girl with words? Regardless of your chosen mode of communication, you will still have to come up with the ideal things to say to the girl you are interested in.

How to toast a girl online with messages

The modern-day world is full of online platforms through which one can communicate with their crush. On these platforms, you can let your crush know what is on your mind and, more importantly, your heart. Here is how to toast a girl to be your girlfriend if you already have her social media profile.

There is something about you that makes everything all better.

You deserve the world, and I know I can't give that to you. So, I'll give you the next best thing: my world.

Whenever I count my blessings, I count you twice.

My friends think I'm crazy about you. The funny thing is that it is true. Your beauty drove me nuts ever since I saw you.

If life had a pause button, I would pause every moment I spent with you.

I remember the minute I first laid eyes on you.

I have been so much happier since we started spending time together.

I fall in love with you every time I look into your beautiful eyes.

How can one woman have all the great features? You are my dream woman. Your big heart and cute smile are the best features of you.

As hard as I try, mere words aren't enough to express how I feel about you.

Toasting a girl via text message

Figuring out how to toast a woman via text message should not be too hard. The beauty of a text message is that it's easily usable, even by extremely shy people. Here are some things you can say to her via SMS.

Your absence is stronger to me than the presence of thousands of other people.

You deserve all the warm and cuddlesome hugs in the world.

You complete me uniquely and wonderfully.

They say that the best things in life are free. However, I want to prove my worth to you before you accept me, as you cannot be free.

There are times when you literally just take my breath away.

Sometimes I fantasize about being a coffee. Why you ask, I envy the coffee cup that kisses your lips every morning.

I wanted to buy a book but thought, why bother if you and I could create our own story? I know you would love this.

I love the way your nose crinkles when you smile.

Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to smile for no reason.

All the stars in the sky are not as fascinating as those in your eyes.

All I want to do is be the best man in the world for you.

How to toast a girl on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most used communication platforms in today's digital world. The platform makes it easy to send messages, photos, videos, emojis, and numerous other types of files. Here are some nice things to say to your female crush via WhatsApp.

Your voice is music to my ears.

You have such a heartwarming presence.

You get more and more beautiful every time I see you.

Without you, my life is a lot less beautiful.

Whenever you're by my side, it's always like I'm in a whole new world.

I wrote your name in the sand, but it washed away. I wrote your name in the clouds, but it blew away. Finally, I wrote your name in my heart, and there it will always stay.

I wonder how your mirror feels when you look at it every day. It must be some heavenly feeling getting to look at a gorgeous girl every morning.

I wish I had the words to tell you how I feel about you.

I know I'm one of God's chosen children as I was meant to meet you, fall in love with you, and make you mine.

I didn't think it was possible for a girl to look better than you did the last time I saw you, but you pulled it off today.

I didn't believe in soulmates until I met you.

Do you want to participate in a cool game with me? Let's flip a coin! Heads, you're mine. Tails, I'm yours!

Being in love used to seem like such an exaggeration, but not since the day I fell for you. When I say that you're my everything and that I'd do anything for you, I'm not exaggerating.

How to toast a girl with big grammar

If you would like to throw in some big words when toasting a girl, here are some nice options to consider. Make sure not to overuse these, though.

You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.

You are extraordinary, exquisite, impressive, and magical, and I am so in love with you.

Your eyes are like an elixir of love. Each time I look at you, I become star-struck.

I love you not because of who you are but because of who I am when I am with you.

Figuring out how to toast a girl should not be too hard. With the tips outlined above, and the numerous message examples, toasting your crush just got remarkably easier.

