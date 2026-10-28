Celebrity interviewer Dunmininu pushed back against critics who accused him of exploiting the grieving family of late gospel singer Toluwanisings

Dunmininu had interviewed the singer's elderly father and shared footage of his dilapidated one-room home in Ikirun, Osun state

Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping at his home in Ibadan, sparking reactions

Celebrity interviewer Dunmininu has hit back at online critics who accused him of exploiting the family of late gospel singer Toluwanisings following his coverage of their living conditions.

In a video posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Dunmininu addressed the backlash while speaking from inside a car, offering a composed but pointed response to both those who supported him and those who did not.

Celebrity interviewer Dunmininu breaks silence following backlash. Credit: dunmininu/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"Thank you, my people; I am grateful to those that insulted us, Amen and to those who praised us, Amen. If we are doing the work of curses, let it be so; but if we're doing good works, let it be so. I am not doing the work of curses," he said.

Why the criticism against Dunmininu

The controversy follows Dunmininu's interviews with relatives of Toluwanisings.

His death triggered not only widespread mourning but also public disagreements among family members over burial arrangements.

Amid this tension, Dunmininu visited and interviewed the singer's father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, and shared footage of the elderly man's dilapidated one-room home in Ikirun, Osun state. During the coverage, Dunmininu appealed to the burial committee and the Nigerian public to remember the father, whom he described as suffering and in need of urgent support.

Dunmininu faces public backlash

Many social media users reacted sharply to the content, arguing that visiting a grieving family so shortly after a bereavement and broadcasting the state of their home was insensitive and opportunistic. Critics felt the footage crossed a line, raising questions about the ethics of using vulnerable people's circumstances for online content.

Not everyone shared that view, however. A portion of the public defended the interviewer, contending that bringing attention to the father's difficult living conditions could attract genuine donations and support from well-meaning Nigerians.

The debate reflects a growing tension around celebrity journalism in Nigeria, where social media content creators increasingly operate in spaces that blur the boundary between advocacy and sensationalism. Dunmininu, for his part, maintained that his intentions were honourable and that his work served a legitimate purpose.

Dunmininu faces criticism after filming the late singer Toluwanisings' father. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

The video of Dunmininu reacting to backlash is below:

Mercy Aigbe weighs in on Toluwanisings' family controversy

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe spoke against what she describes as a troubling lack of empathy in the public's handling of the controversy surrounding the family of late singer Toluwanising.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 26, Aigbe directed sharp words at bloggers she believes are making an already painful situation worse for those left behind.

The actress expressed deep concern over how media attention has been weaponised at a time when a widow and her two young children are still coming to terms with a devastating loss.

Source: Legit.ng