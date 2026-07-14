Qatar Releases Official List of Only 5 Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry in 2026
- Qatar's official travel portal has confirmed that only nationals from 5 Gulf Cooperation Council countries can enter Qatar without a visa in 2026
- The visa exemption applies exclusively to GCC member states, leaving citizens of all other nations required to obtain a visa before entry
- Qatar's official visa guidance page lists the full conditions and entry requirements for travellers planning a visit to the country in 2026
Qatar has confirmed that only five countries qualify for visa-free entry into the country in 2026.
Legit.ng learnt that the exemption is restricted exclusively to nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.
Qatar: List of 5 visa-free countries
According to Qatar's official visa guidance page, citizens from the following countries do not require a visa to enter Qatar:
1. Bahrain.
2. Kuwait.
3. Oman.
4. Saudi Arabia.
5. United Arab Emirates.
All other nationalities are required to obtain a visa before or upon arrival, depending on their country of origin and the applicable entry arrangements.
Qatar visa: What other travellers must know
Nationals from countries not listed above must review Qatar's entry requirements carefully before making travel arrangements. The official portal outlines the visa categories available, the supporting documents required, and the procedures for obtaining approval ahead of travel.
Travellers are advised to verify their eligibility directly through Qatar's official channels, as entry conditions can change and vary by passport type.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar authorities had released a list of six items that are strictly not allowed into the country.
Qatar declares 4 days of national mourning
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar declared four days of national mourning after the death of its former emir.
The Amiri Diwan confirmed that the four-day mourning period commenced on Sunday, July 12, with the national flag to fly at half-mast across the country as a mark of respect for the former ruler.
As part of the official arrangements, all ministries, government departments, public bodies, and state institutions suspended operations from Monday, July 13. Staff are expected to return to work on Sunday, July 19.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng