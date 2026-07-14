Qatar's official travel portal has confirmed that only nationals from 5 Gulf Cooperation Council countries can enter Qatar without a visa in 2026

The visa exemption applies exclusively to GCC member states, leaving citizens of all other nations required to obtain a visa before entry

Qatar's official visa guidance page lists the full conditions and entry requirements for travellers planning a visit to the country in 2026

Qatar has confirmed that only five countries qualify for visa-free entry into the country in 2026.

Legit.ng learnt that the exemption is restricted exclusively to nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Qatar releases a list of the only countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026. Photo Credit: Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Qatar: List of 5 visa-free countries

According to Qatar's official visa guidance page, citizens from the following countries do not require a visa to enter Qatar:

1. Bahrain.

2. Kuwait.

3. Oman.

4. Saudi Arabia.

5. United Arab Emirates.

All other nationalities are required to obtain a visa before or upon arrival, depending on their country of origin and the applicable entry arrangements.

Qatar visa: What other travellers must know

Nationals from countries not listed above must review Qatar's entry requirements carefully before making travel arrangements. The official portal outlines the visa categories available, the supporting documents required, and the procedures for obtaining approval ahead of travel.

Travellers are advised to verify their eligibility directly through Qatar's official channels, as entry conditions can change and vary by passport type.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar authorities had released a list of six items that are strictly not allowed into the country.

Qatar declares 4 days of national mourning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar declared four days of national mourning after the death of its former emir.

The Amiri Diwan confirmed that the four-day mourning period commenced on Sunday, July 12, with the national flag to fly at half-mast across the country as a mark of respect for the former ruler.

As part of the official arrangements, all ministries, government departments, public bodies, and state institutions suspended operations from Monday, July 13. Staff are expected to return to work on Sunday, July 19.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng