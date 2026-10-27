The US Department of Homeland Security suspended the EVS-TAP programme that allowed Chinese nationals to enter the CNMI without a visa

DHS cited national security concerns, potential espionage near military installations, and immigration enforcement risks as reasons for the suspension

More than 3,000 Chinese nationals used the EVS-TAP programme to enter the CNMI in the 2025 fiscal year alone

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has suspended a visa-free travel programme that allowed pre-screened nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to enter the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) without a visa.

The suspension, published in a Federal Register notice, covers the CNMI Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorisation Programme, known as EVS-TAP.

US suspends special visa-free travel programme for Chinese nationals. Photo credit: Jim Watson, Dimarik

Source: Getty Images

The suspension takes effect at 1400 EDT, three days after the notice is published in the Federal Register.

US: Why DHS suspended EVS-TAP

The Secretary of Homeland Security found "good cause" to halt the programme, pointing to a combination of evolving security threats and the high volume of Chinese nationals entering the CNMI through the streamlined process.

DHS said more than 3,000 PRC nationals used EVS-TAP in fiscal year 2025 alone. Unlike the standard US visa process, EVS-TAP participants were vetted by US Customs and Border Protection rather than by a State Department consular officer, which DHS said left a gap in screening.

The agency said it "almost certainly" judges that PRC nationals have been exploiting the programme.

A key concern is that EVS-TAP could be used to support Chinese espionage and intelligence gathering near sensitive US military infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Department of War is currently restoring the Tinian Air Base in the CNMI to support US strategic interests in the region, while neighbouring Guam hosts several military installations critical to homeland defence.

DHS also noted that despite regulations banning travel beyond the CNMI, PRC nationals have previously travelled illegally from the CNMI to Guam aboard smuggling vessels.

Beyond espionage, the notice flagged concerns about birth tourism, where expectant mothers travel to the CNMI to give birth and secure US citizenship for their children.

DHS said the easier access offered by EVS-TAP lowered barriers to this practice, which strains local medical infrastructure and could be linked to long-term intelligence activities.

US: What happens to those already in the CNMI?

PRC nationals who are already legally present in the CNMI under EVS-TAP on the effective date of the suspension will be allowed to complete their current authorised period of stay. However, they will need to obtain a standard US visa for any future travel to the CNMI.

Previously approved EVS-TAP travel authorisations that have not yet been used will also no longer be valid from the suspension's effective date.

DHS said the suspension will allow the department, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Interior, to evaluate the programme and consider measures to address the identified security risks before any decision is made on its future.

Legit.ng reported that the US had planned major changes to the Green Card sponsorship rules for foreign workers.

US ends visa issuance to 19 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had ended visa issuance to citizens of 19 countries and partially restricted 19 others.

The policy, formalised under Presidential Proclamation 10998, came into force on January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The U.S. Department of State cited national security as the primary justification for the sweeping restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng