Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports announced how to apply for a two-month status regularisation exercise for Yemeni nationals living in the country illegally

The programme, which began on October 11, 2026, covers four categories of undocumented or irregularly staying Yemeni nationals across all regions of Saudi Arabia

Yemeni nationals without documents can access a free six-month visit visa by booking an appointment through the Absher platform and presenting proof of nationality

Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports clarified the application process for a two-month status regularisation programme for Yemeni nationals living irregularly in the kingdom.

The move came following directives from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued through the Ministry of Interior in response to a request from Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi.

Saudi Arabia releases guidance on how to apply for free 6-month visit visa. Photo credit: Al Arabiya.

Source: UGC

Four Categories of Yemenis Covered

The directorate outlined four distinct categories of individuals eligible for the programme.

Yemeni nationals who hold no travel documents or passports are eligible for a free six-month visit visa.

To access it, they must book an appointment via the Absher platform, select a regularisation centre, and appear at the designated location with any acceptable proof of Yemeni nationality, such as a travel document issued by the Yemeni embassy.

Those holding expired visitor IDs or visas of any category, whose biometric data is already on record within Saudi Arabia's systems, will have their status extended electronically for six months, with no need to visit a passport office. A valid passport is required for this category.

Yemeni nationals with expired residency permits, commonly known as iqamas, may transfer to new employers through existing digital platforms: Absher, Qiwa for professional workers, and Musaned for domestic workers, all without visiting government offices in person.

Those who prefer to leave Saudi Arabia may apply for a final exit visa with no restrictions placed on future re-entry.

The fourth category covers individuals reported as absent from work. Provided their travel documents remain valid, they can resolve their status by having the absence report cancelled and transferring to a new employer through Qiwa or Musaned.

Regularisation Process Across Saudi Arabia

To support the programme, the directorate announced the operation of status-correction protocols spread across Saudi Arabia's regions.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Press Agency on October 10, 2026, ahead of the programme's start date the following day.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Saudi Arabia published an official payroll structure for foreign engineers, covering three qualification levels under a royal decree.

The salary scale includes a basic pay component and an experience allowance, with a 15% cost-of-living adjustment applied across all grades.

Source: Legit.ng