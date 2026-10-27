Nollywood actor Yul Edochie reposted a biography video that featured both his current wife, Judy Austin, and estranged wife, May Edochie

May Edochie's fans slammed Yul for including her in the compilation without her apparent consent

Judy Austin's three love emojis under the post immediately caught the attention of netizens online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred fresh controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of both his estranged wife, May Edochie, and his second wife, Judy Austin.

The video, which was sent to Yul by a fan, covered various chapters of his life, including his parents, scenes from his old films, his new family with Judy Austin and their children, and clips involving May Edochie and the children he shares with her.

Judy Austin sparks reactions following Yul Edochie’s nostalgic posts with May. Credit: @yuledochie, @mayedochie

Source: Instagram

Yul appeared pleased with the compilation, writing in his caption:

"I didn't know I'd been given a new name, Peaceful Troublemaker. Someone sent this compilation to me; it's so beautiful, so well crafted."

May Edochie fans hit back at Yul

The post did not go down well with May's supporters, who wasted no time in expressing their displeasure.

Many felt it was inappropriate for Yul to include his estranged wife in the video, given the very public and painful nature of their separation. The comment section filled up quickly with criticism directed at the actor.

Judy Austin's comment draws attention

What arguably attracted the most curiosity, however, was what Judy Austin did next.

The actress left a comment under Yul's Instagram post consisting of three heart emojis: "❤️❤️❤️". While brief, the gesture was enough to get netizens talking.

Many who spotted the comment found it surprising, given the complicated dynamic between the two women. Judy's seemingly unbothered reaction sparked further attacks from commenters who were already upset about the video's content.

The post has reignited debates around the Edochie family's very public marital drama, which has played out across social media over the past couple of years.

Watch Yul Edochie's viral Instagram post below:

See Judy Austin's comments below:

Judy Austin draws attention amid reactions to Yul Edochie’s videos with ex-wife May. Credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng