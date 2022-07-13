How to be a better boyfriend: 33 easy ways you can improve

What does it take to be a good boyfriend? Of course, relationships are different, just as people are different. So if you want to know how to be a good boyfriend, get ready to take notes. After all, you can't have a great relationship unless you're a great boyfriend.

How to be a good boyfriend. Photo: pexels.com, @gustavofring

Source: UGC

A good boyfriend is someone who meets the needs of her girlfriend. Being a good boyfriend is not that straightforward. It takes a lot of work and learning. But, a good boyfriend has room for growth and improvement. These simple ways to improve yourself might be what you need to save your relationship.

33 ways to be a better boyfriend

Being a better boyfriend to your girlfriend will take your relationship to a whole new level. Now that you understand the end goal of the relationship, it's time to get tips to lead you there.

1. Be a good friend

They say friendship is the best base for a great relationship. So if you're wondering how to be the best boyfriend, start with being a good friend. But, of course, it would help if you worked toward that end by cultivating friendship first.

2. Pay attention to little things

The devil is always in the detail, so pay attention to the small things. Little things like asking her how her day is going and sending her texts throughout the day will make her feel special.

3. Give her space

One of the crucial things a boyfriend should do for her girlfriend is give her space. Girls need space from time to time to do their things. Don't smother her into thinking the two of you must spend every moment together. Give her some breathing space and respect her time.

4. Take her on dates

Spending quality time with your girlfriend is what makes a good boyfriend. Set aside time within your schedule to hang out together alone. This will make your relationship stronger and bring you closer.

5. Show her respect

Being playful and teasing her is great for the relationship. However, girls appreciate it when their boyfriends are respectful. Your girlfriend will feel like a queen when she knows you respect her.

6. Have a good sense of humour

Having a good sense of humour is a big plus for a guy. Learn how to be a great boyfriend by learning a few good jokes. Girls like hanging around people with a great sense of humour, so make her laugh.

7. Be honest

Honesty is the best policy, and your girlfriend will love you more if you are an honest person. Nobody wants to be with someone who lies or constantly omits things that that are important. The same applies to you; you must always be honest if you want to be a better girlfriend.

8. Decisiveness

A good boyfriend knows what he wants in life, no matter how big or small it may be. He knows and understands his limits but isn't afraid to take risks. He should be ready to commit and take on responsibilities in the relationship

9. Build trust

One answer to how to be a perfect boyfriend is to be trustworthy. Be a man who keeps your word. One of the best things you can do for your girlfriend is to keep your word. If you say something, make sure you go through with it; otherwise, she'll fall out of love with you.

10. Make her a priority

Couple Standing by the Baby Bed. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsa

Source: UGC

Your girlfriend should be your priority. Be there for her no matter what, and make her feel important to you.

11. Be sensitive to her needs

There's no greater aphrodisiac than a man sensitive to his woman's needs. Women like to feel like they matter to their men, which is evident when their needs are taken care of. So ask her what she needs and act on it.

12. Be a good listener

Listen keenly to your girlfriend if you want to know how to become a better boyfriend. This means paying attention and not being too busy on your phone when she is talking. When your girl is ranting about her woes, she is looking for an ear, not a magic cure.

13. Show her you are interested in her

No girl wants a boyfriend who's just there for appearances. Make an effort to show her that you care about her and you are interested in her. Don't be scared of trying something new if it means making her happy.

14. Surprise her

Being spontaneous is one way to spice up your relationship. Surprise her on her birthday, buy her lunch and drop it off at work, show up with flowers on a random day etc. This works like magic, and your girlfriend will be wowed.

15. Be confident

There is nothing as attractive as a confident man. A confident man knows himself inside and out. He loves how he lives his life and doesn't care what other people say about him. Girls are very proud of their boyfriends when they show confidence.

16. Support her emotionally

Girls are emotional and like to know they can lean on you for emotional support. So be there for her no matter what happens, good or bad. When a girl feels someone has her back, it shows how much you love her.

17. Be open-minded

A good boyfriend has his own opinions but respects his girlfriend's opinions too. Always keep an open mind should anyone have something to say, even if you disagree. It's a quality that will help you grow in your relationship.

18. Introduce her to your people

Your girlfriend will have doubts when you don't introduce her to your friends and family. She may think you're not proud of her as your girlfriend. Make her feel special by letting her meet the people around you if you haven't already.

19. Correct her when she goes astray

Don't be a yes man and reward bad behaviour. Instead, make sure you express yourself when she is wrong and subtly correct her. Be a positive influence on her life.

20. Be loyal

Girls rate loyalty as the top quality in a man. So always reassure her and make her feel safe. She shouldn't worry about losing you because your relationship is solid.

21. Compliment her

A Couple Posing by a Staircase. Photo: pexels.com, @rextimedia

Source: UGC

A good compliment can boost your girl's esteem. Let her know how good she looks when she gets dressed. Tell her she's beautiful, hardworking, smart, and any other qualities your girlfriend may have.

22. Groom well

Some men are from a school of thought that says you don't have to make an effort in a relationship. But, if anything, you should step it up. Ensure you look your best and leave your partner drooling. Make the rest of the girls jealous they didn't get you first.

23. Be a good communicator

You've heard it a million times communication is the backbone of a good relationship. Unfortunately, some men are poor communicators but let this not be your excuse for not communicating. Instead, ask her how you can improve and tell her what you expect from her.

24. Have good mannerisms

Good manners top the boyfriend qualities checklist. Good mannerisms is a must if you want your girlfriend to be proud of you. For example, learn good table manners so you don't embarrass her.

25. Be forgiving

No one is perfect, and everyone makes mistakes. A good boyfriend will forgive his girlfriend whenever she makes mistakes. It shows you're mature when you let things go and move on without causing unnecessary drama.

26. Be good in bed

There is no excuse for being bad in bed. Make sure this is one of your strong areas, as it forms the basis of your romance. The relationship is as good as dead if things in bed don't go well.

27. Keep flirting with her

One of the most important spices of a long-lasting relationship is never to stop flirting with each other. Flirting with your girl will keep the relationship fun and spicy.

28. Show some PDA

Showing some public affection to your girl will show her that you are proud of her. Hold her hand when walking or wrap your arm around her when chilling with friends.

29. Show affection

If you want to be the best boyfriend in the world, touch her once in a while. For example, squeeze her tight when you hug her. Physical touch is a great way to bond and get closer to your girl.

30. Be kind to her

Being kind to your girlfriend is a great sign that you love her. Always choose kindness over winning arguments.

31. Respect existing relationships

Respecting your girlfriend's existing relationships will go a long way in helping your relationship grow. Your partner's friends and family were there long before you and aren't going away anytime soon.

32. Be helpful

Your girlfriend will love you more if you are helpful around the house. For example, help her clean up or take out the trash when she cooks. No one wants to stay with a lazy boyfriend. You won't become a lesser man by helping your woman.

33. Learn her love language

This should be the first thing you do when you start dating. Knowing her love language will save you a lot of trouble. You'll know how she wants to be loved.

Knowing how to be a better boyfriend can save your relationship. Being a good boyfriend will make your girlfriend feel happy and appreciated. You should pat yourself on the back for wanting to be better for the sake of your relationship. The only thing that is obvious is that these steps require effort.

READ ALSO: 70+ ungrateful quotes about people who don't value your efforts

Legit.ng recently published an article about 70+ ungrateful quotes about people who don't value your efforts. You do something nice for them, but they don't even appreciate it. These quotes are great to let them know their behaviour is wanting.

Ungrateful people are not strangers but close family and friends. They take advantage of your kindness and never even say a simple thank you.

Source: Legit.ng