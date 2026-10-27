Woman Disconnects NEPA Permanently after Installing Solar at Home, Shares Her Hilarious Experience
- Lolo Nneka Obani, a Nigerian perfumer, shared on Facebook how installing solar power completely changed her relationship with electricity
- She stayed awake for two full days after her solar system came on, running her AC, fridge, and television through the night
- After finally sleeping for twelve hours straight, she made a decision about her connection to the national grid that her household did not see coming
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Lolo Nneka Obani, a Nigerian perfumer, went viral on Facebook after sharing what happened the moment solar power came on in her home for the first time, and the bold decision that followed two days later.
In a post dated October 27, 2026, Obani described the installation as a turning point she had not quite prepared for emotionally.
The instant her lights, air conditioner, and refrigerator all came on simultaneously, she wrote that she "almost had sexual climax."
That night, she sat in her living room watching a film she had no real interest in, simply because she could, staying awake until dawn.
Solar: Two sleepless days and one big decision
The excitement did not wear off by morning. Obani recalled asking her domestic staff to pump water from the borehole, only to be told the tank was already full. Her response was swift.
"My friend, go and do as I say. No be you go tell me how to enjoy my solar," she said, as laughter broke out across the household.
She was unbothered.
"They can laugh all they want, I am celebrating my win," she wrote.
It took two full days before she finally got into bed. After sleeping for twelve hours, she woke up and made a permanent move, disconnecting her home from the national grid entirely.
"When I finally woke up after twelve hours of sleep, I permanently disconnected NEPA light forever," she wrote, adding a pointed prediction: "Very soon, PHED will become like NITEL and Water Board in Nigeria."
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PHED, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, serves much of Rivers State and the South-South region.
Obani's comparison to NITEL, the defunct national telecoms company, and the long-collapsed public water system reflects a sentiment shared by many Nigerians who have grown weary of the unreliable national grid.
See Lolo Nneka Obani's Facebook post below:
Nigerians react to her solar switch
The post drew a wave of responses from people who related to her experience or have made similar moves themselves.
@Juliet Ngozi Abraham said:
"Money is good."
@Ekeh Ijeoma Jane said:
"Since we parked in , we have been strictly on solar, just recently we want to put light and is for putting sake. Solar should be a must have, na money yarb man, there is this peaceful aura light gives to homes."
@Chinenye Amechi said:
"Wow, that's great."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who installed a solar system had opened up about how much she spent.
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Lady installs solar panel herself
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who bought a solar panel had installed it herself.
The lady shared how she installed the solar device and all the appliance she connected with it.
She showed how the solar device was connected to the tube light and another bulb.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng