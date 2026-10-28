Self-acclaimed financial coach GehGeh publicly criticised President Tinubu after news broke of a massive foreign loan request sent to the Senate

Tinubu's letter to the Senate sought approval for $20.5bn and €1.04bn under the 2026–2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan

The request triggered strong reactions from Nigerians on X, with many expressing alarm over the country's growing debt burden

Self-acclaimed financial coach and entrepreneur Ojaigho Prosper, popularly known as GehGeh, has come out swinging against President Bola Tinubu's administration following reports that the president submitted a foreign borrowing request to the Senate.

His comments came in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

GehGeh reacts to Tinubu’s request for Senate approval of fresh foreign loans. Photo: official_gehgeh/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

GehGeh wrote:

"This man and his government are wicked. Bro this guy literally want to put everyone in debt."

His outburst followed a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary, in which Tinubu sought approval for a 2026–2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan totalling $20,517,755,901 and €1,045,083,643.

The president framed the request as essential to closing funding gaps in critical sectors including power, transportation, healthcare, education, agriculture, water supply, security, job creation and financial management reforms.

He noted that the figures were arrived at following technical and economic evaluations of the targeted projects.

Senate refers loan request to committee

Akpabio referred the proposal to the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, which is expected to submit its findings within one week.

The request arrives at a time of heightened public sensitivity around Nigeria's debt trajectory, coming after earlier external borrowing approvals were granted earlier in 2026.

With the 2027 general elections less than three months away, the development has sharpened scrutiny of the Tinubu administration's approach to fiscal management.

See GehGeh's X post about Tinubu's foreign loan request below:

Nigerians react to GehGeh's criticism of Tinubu's loan request

The news triggered a wave of commentary on X, with many users expressing disbelief and anxiety. Here is what some of them said:

@Alison240785 wrote:

"Omor, this is equivalent to 30t trillion naira. Chai...😭 Jagaban"

@kchukwuemeka28 said:

"We no dey even know when Dem don collect am..dey fit don spend am finish sef before dey tell us"

@Able_Chairman stated:

"The fact that people still support him dey shock me honestly"

@real_Nedu1 commented:

"E choke oooo, only God knows what we are getting into with all this borrow borrow"

@Sirjazzy wrote:

"Good to have you speaking up. God bless you. Nigeria must be great"

@Jonesbeat288 added:

"I must have been a very very bad person from my former life to ever found myself birthed in this Nigeria , I just weak no be small"

Content creator GehGeh sparks reactions as he criticises Tinubu’s latest foreign loan request. Photo: official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

GehGeh speaks on number of baby mamas he has

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that GehGeh spoke about his personal life during a podcast appearance, days after commenting on fellow entertainer Peller’s relationship choices.

He confirmed that he currently has four baby mamas, with children ranging from four years old to just a few months.

GehGeh further disclosed that two additional women are pregnant for him, fueling widespread online reactions.

Source: Legit.ng