50 awesome last-minute gift ideas that are still thoughtful and beautiful
Sometimes, you may panic after realising at the last minute that you were invited to your loved one's special event, like a birthday or anniversary, and forgot to buy them a gift. Don't worry because, with some creativity and resourcefulness, you can still show someone you care, even if the clock is ticking. Below are the best last-minute gift ideas that are thoughtful and delightful.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Last-minute gift ideas for her
- 1. Heart shape earrings
- 2. Concert tickets
- 3. Home-cooked dinner
- 4. Gift keychain
- 5. Jewellery dish
- 6. A personalised calendar
- 7. A flower bouquet
- 8. A date night in
- 9. A custom jewellery piece
- 10. Custom tote bag
- 11. A photo book
- 12. Personalised skincare or beauty box
- 12. Home décor
- 13. Writing journal
- 14. Adventure trip
- 15. Gourmet gift basket
- Last-minute gift ideas for him
- 1. Picture frame
- 2. Couples card game
- 2. Handmade pencil sketch
- 3. Bracelet set
- 4. Surprise love box
- 5. Engraved wallet love-note
- 6. Engraved whiskey bottle
- 7. A love wooden sculpture
- 8. Initial letter necklace
- 9. Scented candle
- 10. Cosy socks
- 11. Multitool hammer
- 12. Apple watch
- 13. Thermal mug
- 14. A customised coffee mug
- 15. Personalised grill kit
- 16. A USB car charger
- 17. Beard trimmer
- Last-minute gift ideas for friend
- What can I make as a last-minute gift?
- What should I get my friend for her birthday at the last minute?
Finding a last-minute gift can be hectic. However, there are still ways to get personalised or sentimental gifts, even in a time crunch. To help you out, here are some awesome last-minute gift ideas that will make it look like you put a whole year's worth of thought into them.
Last-minute gift ideas for her
It's common for men to forget their wives' or girlfriends' birthdays and anniversaries. If this has almost happened to you and you remember it at the last minute, do not worry—you can still get her a memorable gift. Below are some last-minute gift ideas for her.
1. Heart shape earrings
Create a unique and special pair of earrings for your girlfriend. You can make them by cutting out shapes like hearts and interlacing beads, rhinestones, and freshwater pearls.
2. Concert tickets
If your girlfriend or wife loves music, surprise her with tickets to see her favourite artist. Watching live music together is a great experience she will never forget. Plus, it's a great way to spend time together that she'll appreciate.
3. Home-cooked dinner
A home-cooked dinner is a great way to show your girlfriend or wife how much you care. Put your cooking skills to the test and make her favourite meal. You can check on a recipe website to make something new for her.
4. Gift keychain
A personalised keychain can be a constant reminder of her achievements. You can customise the keychain with her name or a special message. Some keychains have charms or pendants symbolising a special event like graduation.
Regina Daniels bags degree from foreign university, appreciates husband: “Another achievement unlocked”
5. Jewellery dish
A trinket dish can be a valuable and sentimental gift. It's a small yet meaningful gift that she can treasure for years.
6. A personalised calendar
A personalised calendar is a thoughtful last-minute present, whether a simple design or something more intricate and sentimental. The recipient can use it for her yearly plans, reminders, and significant dates or anniversaries.
7. A flower bouquet
Flowers are universally accepted gifts and make an excellent surprise for your girlfriend. Get a bouquet of prettiest flowers and surprise her. You can wrap it up with a personalised note.
8. A date night in
Sometimes, the best gifts are simple activities to do at home. Create a romantic date night for your significant other with everything she loves. Set the mood with soft melodies, make her favourite dinner and pour her favourite drink.
9. A custom jewellery piece
A piece of jewellery, such as a necklace or bracelet with her initials or name, can be an ideal last-minute gift that is elegant. Depending on her preference, this could be a gold or silver piece, and you could include her birthstone for an extra personal touch.
10. Custom tote bag
A tote bag with her name or a special quote can be a practical and stylish gift. Choose a durable material like canvas or leather, and personalise the bag in a colour that she loves.
11. A photo book
A photo book with memories you share can be a thoughtful and sentimental gift. You could include photos from special moments, trips you've taken together, or everyday snapshots that capture your relationship.
12. Personalised skincare or beauty box
A box filled with her favourite skincare or beauty products can be a luxurious and personal gift. You could include products from her favourite brands or items you know she wants to try.
12. Home décor
Items like personalised wall art or a custom-made throw pillow can add a personal touch to her living space. The wall art could be a print of her favourite quote or a piece that reflects her style.
13. Writing journal
If your girlfriend or wife loves writing or wants to keep a journal of her thoughts or new ideas, a personalised journal with her name printed on the cover is an ideal last-minute gift. This excellent DIY option will bring your love and appreciation to the forefront while helping her unleash her creativity.
14. Adventure trip
For the adventurous girlfriend in your life, plan an adventure trip to a new destination. It could be a weekend camping trip, a day trip to the beach, or a week-long getaway. An adventure trip is unique, and it'll be an excellent experience for both of you.
15. Gourmet gift basket
If your girlfriend loves to cook, surprise her with all the ingredients she needs to create an elegant dinner. Put together a basket with all the necessary ingredients for a restaurant-quality meal.
Last-minute gift ideas for him
You could have been busy or simply forgot your man's special event, such as his birthday or anniversary. If you remembered at the last minute, below are thoughtful and quick gift ideas to make him feel cherished and appreciated.
1. Picture frame
A picture frame is one of the best things to consider. Whether it is a picture of himself or both of you, it will make a cute and high-quality decoration for his home. Engraving a personalised message will make it more memorable.
2. Couples card game
A couple's card game is another last-minute gift you can give your boyfriend or husband. It is the perfect way to strengthen your bond. Each card bears a unique question that will spark a connection with your partner.
Speed Darlington’s rearrest: Lawyer appeals to police to bail singer as he marks 1 week in detention
2. Handmade pencil sketch
A handmade pencil sketch is a great last-minute gift for his anniversary, birthday, or holiday. You can make the sketch more sentimental by ensuring that it is made from a picture that both of you love.
3. Bracelet set
A customised bracelet set would be a unique last-minute gift if your man loves jewellery. You can go a notch higher by getting app-controlled bracelets, which enable you to send signals or messages to each other. It is a great way to keep in touch without constantly calling or texting each other.
4. Surprise love box
A surprise love box is one of the best last-minute gifts for your man on his special day. You can fill it with as many things as you choose. For instance, you can put in pictures, love quotes, and memories you share. Each item in the box will remind him of the love you share.
5. Engraved wallet love-note
Every man loves receiving love notes from their loved ones. While cards are great for expressing your love, they end up in a drawer or box, becoming forgotten in a few days. However, a wallet love note perfectly fits in his wallet or card holder, meaning he will carry a piece of your heart wherever he goes.
6. Engraved whiskey bottle
An engraved bottle of whiskey is one of the classiest last-minute gifts for a boyfriend or husband who enjoys a nip of scotch, whiskey, or bourbon. The bottle comes with his name and hometown. Each personalised bottle is hand-carved with a sandblasted design, creating a 3D effect and making it stand out.
7. A love wooden sculpture
A lovely piece of art makes a unique last-minute gift for your man. It is meaningful and shows how much you love and care about him. It is hand-carved from long-lasting wood, making it unique for an occasion. It will complement his house's contemporary, modern, or traditional décor.
8. Initial letter necklace
A necklace engraved with your man's initial letter is a perfect last-minute gift you can get him on his special day. In addition, you can customise a love message on the pendant to make it more personal. It makes it an excellent garment for special occasions or everyday use.
9. Scented candle
Scented candles are among the best last-minute gifts for your boyfriend's or husband's special event. Infused with unique fragrances, a scented candle will enhance his mood while relieving tension, anxiety, and stress. It will be an excellent addition to his bathroom or bedroom.
10. Cosy socks
A good pair of socks generally makes a good, thoughtful and inexpensive gift for him. Choose a soft pair of quality socks in his favourite colour.
11. Multitool hammer
The tool is packed with various assistance, which will be handy when he is working at home, in the office, or while on the road. In addition, it is a suitable gift for men who love outdoor activities such as hunting, camping, hiking, and fishing.
12. Apple watch
If your man doesn't own an Apple watch, you have the perfect opportunity to become the best girlfriend or wife ever if you consider it among the last-minute gifts for him. In addition to being a highly valued gift, it has many uses, including calling or texting, controlling music, and tracking his workouts.
13. Thermal mug
If your significant other's special day is approaching, a thermal mug can be a thoughtful last-minute gift for him. It will come in handy for the days he has to get up super early for work or when he feels too lazy to leave the bed. Additionally, you can customise it with a sweet message telling him how much you adore him.
14. A customised coffee mug
If your man enjoys taking coffee, a custom-made coffee mug is an ideal last-minute gift. You will give him a reason to drink coffee in the morning since he will no longer use a typical mug. It will also be a decorative piece on his home or office desk.
15. Personalised grill kit
A personalised grill kit is one of the most memorable gifts for him. It is the perfect present if your boyfriend or husband loves throwing burgers on the grill. The kit comes in an engraved box with all the grilling essentials. It will give him more reason to engage in one of the things he loves most.
16. A USB car charger
Do you know that charging mobile devices can be really challenging sometimes if your man is very busy? If he is like that, to help him out of drained battery all the time, this cute but manly car charger can serve him well.
17. Beard trimmer
Having a nice facial trim is essential. Several lovely beard trimmers are simple and enjoyable to use. A rechargeable one is not a bad idea, as it prevents him from thinking about using it with a power supply.
Last-minute gift ideas for friend
Did your friend invite you to their special event, but you forgot about it until the last minute? Here are the best gift ideas to turn a potential gift-giving disaster into a gift to remember.
1. Customised notepads
Customised notepads are thoughtful and convenient gifts. Get notepads that come in a set and can be personalised with your friend's names. Be more creative and make them feel extra special.
2. Bath soak gift set
If you have a female friend, a bath soak gift set is an excellent gift for them. You can choose their preferred flavour set, such as a sugar scrub with candles or a bath soak and lip balm. Additionally, you can select a label customised to fit the occasion.
3. Books
Books are among the best inexpensive and unique last-minute gift ideas for friends who love reading. If you know the recipient's favourite genre, you can get one for them. If not, you can send them a gift card to a bookstore where they can choose what they want.
4. A small potted plant
A small potted plant is an excellent and thoughtful last-minute gift for plant lovers. Giving a plant is a great way to celebrate their special event with them, and every plant lover will greatly appreciate this gesture.
5. Portable Bluetooth speaker
A small portable Bluetooth speaker is a thoughtful gift for people who love listening to music. Whether lounging at home or travelling, this adorable retro speaker makes it easy to enjoy music anywhere.
6. Movie night gift box
A movie night gift box is among the best last-minute gift ideas. If the person you want to appreciate movies, you can get them a film night gift box. Movie nights at home are among the top bonding sessions for most people.
7. Neck pillow
A neck pillow is an excellent last-minute gift if your friend is a coworker. It is comfortable when they are working or travelling.
8. A set of personalised wine glasses
A set of wine glasses is an excellent last-minute gift for wine lovers. They will always know you appreciate them every time they take a sip of their favourite wine. Accompanying glasses with a bottle of good, affordable wine is a plus.
What can I make as a last-minute gift?
You can make several handmade gifts in minutes or hours. Some examples include pounded flower art, handmade earrings with circuits, and decoupage wooden spoons.
What should I get my friend for her birthday at the last minute?
Some friends may tell you of their special event at the last minute and say, "I really don't need anything, or you don't need to get me anything." However, you must buy them a gift for their special event.
Some valuable and thoughtful last-minute gifts you can give them include a foodie gift card, a cupcake sampler, and virtue wine tasting.
Finding last-minute gift ideas can be tricky. However, it should not be stressful. You should embrace simplicity, where the gifts are straightforward and resonate with the recipient. Consider the above last-minute gift ideas that are both thoughtful and appropriate.
Legit.ng recently published an article on romantic love poems for her. Love poems allow you to express your deepest emotions and feelings poetically and artistically.
Romantic love poems for her are heartfelt verses expressing deep affection, admiration, and devotion toward a woman. Consider sharing romantic poems if you want an excellent way to make your woman feel loved.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com