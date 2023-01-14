How to start a conversation with a guy: best openers to try out

Speaking to a guy can sometimes be challenging, especially if he is a stranger or your crush. As much as you may be confident and social, you can end up blank with nothing to say when a guy is involved. Knowing how to start a conversation with a guy will help you grab his attention, which can eventually make him fall for you.

Starting a conversation with a guy can be as simple as finding a common interest or asking a question about something he is interested in. You can also start with a light-hearted comment, or ask for his opinion on a current event or topic. Remember to be confident and approachable, and let the conversation flow naturally.

How to start a conversation with a guy

First impressions are crucial in every situation, especially when a possible relationship or friendship is on the line. This article gives tips on how to start a conversation with a guy you like.

1. Introduce yourself

Introducing yourself is the simplest way to make yourself noticed. Gather courage, put a smile on your face and approach him confidently. In addition, ensure you keep eye contact; for instance, you can say something like, Hi, my name is Lucie. What's yours? Once you find his name, you can use it regularly during the conversation; however, be careful not to overdo it.

2. Offer compliments

Positive compliments may intrigue his interest in you. For example, you can comment on his shoes, watch or beard. It will prompt him to tell you more, like where he got the item, or perhaps he will reciprocate with a compliment on you.

3. Ask open-ended questions

Use open-ended inquiries to keep a conversation going and interesting. These are questions to which a guy cannot simply respond with a 'yes' or 'no.' Instead, you can add your response as he responds so that both of you can share a little about yourselves. For instance, you can ask him, 'What is your favourite pastime'?

4. Talk about your surroundings

Are you having a hard time on how to start talking to a guy? Circumstances around you can be an icebreaker since they are an immediate source of similarity. You can comment about the weather or nearby buildings.

5. Ask for a suggestion

Asking a guy for a recommendation is one of the best ways to start a conversation with a man. Asking for a suggestion from a guy is an opener that can easily lead to a deeper and more meaningful conversation. It makes him feel you are interested in what he says.

6. Discover the subtle details

Find something unique that he has and comment about it. It could be a bracelet, a tattoo or a book he holds. It will make him know you are paying close attention to him. However, you should avoid pointing out something that might seem insulting. For instance, a scar on his face.

7. Discuss common interest

It could be you share a favourite programme with him. You can tell him about your hobbies and ask him about his. You can ask him about whatever it is to keep the discussion going. Men love to show off their broad knowledge, and in the process, you will learn a bit about them along the way.

8. Request for a small favour

Men are often viewed as givers, and they enjoy offering help to ladies where necessary. Ask him to help you with something that you are unable to do. It acts as a great way to initiate a conversation, and it will boost his ego. For example, you can ask him to open a tight bottle top for you or request him to assist you in carrying heavy luggage to your car.

9. Smile at him

Smiling shows you are approachable, and guys can not resist a smiling lady. He will feel more comfortable around you and more willing to converse with you.

10. Make eye contact

Eye contact deepens human connection. It also portrays confidence and indicates interest, which you are searching for. Be careful not to stare for longer than 3-5 seconds, as you can be seen as a little creepy.

How to start a conversation with a guy on text

If you are a girl who feels too shy to start a conversation with a guy you like, you can try to send him a message. Here are some useful tips for starting a text conversation with the guy.

1. Send him an animated GIF

GIFs help in breaking the ice since they can be amusing. Sending him a GIF increases your chances of getting a response and doubles the length of your discussion. However, GIFs might be hit or miss because you have to figure out what might be hilarious to him.

2. Send him a compliment

A compliment is the easiest text conversation starter you can apply. It will make him pleased and desire to converse with you more often. For example, you may tell him how fun he is to talk to, how he looked handsome in a certain suit last night or how much you like getting to know him.

3. Send him some adorable pictures

If you have known the guy for a while, you might know his favourite things. For instance, you can send him a photo of his favourite car you saw or a puppy you saw at the park.

In addition, you can send him a photo of yourself and remember; a photo says a thousand words about you. As you send him your photo, choose the one you look cute in.

4. Keep your messages short

Long text messages can be exhausting. Ensure your messages are one or two lines maximum when you are chatting. Don't send a man paragraphs or text him more than once without receiving a response. Make your messages short and sweet.

5. End your message with a cliffhanger

By sending him a cliffhanger text, it will leave him curious, wanting to know what you are going to say next. For example, you can tell him I was listening to music on the radio; then, a certain song reminded me of you.

6. Do not start with 'Hi'

Avoid starting a chat with "Hi'. In most incidents, he will respond with 'Hi too', and the interaction will end there. Alternatively, send a special message that will pique his interest and make him want to chat with you. A message like, "Hello, how have you been today?"

7. Avoid being overly assertive

You don't want to come at him with your entire life narrative, but you also don't want to make your initial greeting too short. You should be able to balance the information you share with him about yourself. Additionally, you shouldn't send him any further messages until he responds.

8. Comment on something he shared

Take a peek at his social media pages to see if he posted something recently. If he did, compliment his vibe. He will appreciate that you took the time to view his post and you want to chat with him. Here is an example of what you can say; "Wow, I love that picture you posted on Facebook! You look really good".

9. Send him a flirting text

Do this only when you are sure that things are starting to get serious between yourselves. At this stage, guys tend to love s*xy text messages because it shows they are desired. You can send him a well-crafted and classy text that will make him have a fun and flirty time with it. For example, "I dreamt of you last night."

10. Send him a teasing/funny text

Everybody loves humour, and texting is one of the easiest ways to show him your funny side. The more you make him laugh, the more he will want to converse with you. Here is what you say to tease him: "Oh, you had a 'fun' night? Don't worry; I had a lot of fun too".

Your first impression is important because it sets the tone for the rest of your interaction with the other person. With the above tips on how to start a conversation with a guy, do not hesitate or shy away from initiating a conversation with him. You will eventually have fun when you finally become friends.

