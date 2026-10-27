BBNaija star Bright Morgan paid tribute to veteran actor Bob Manuel Udokwu on a movie set in October 2026

Morgan knelt before the screen legend and presented him with a gift, prompting an emotional moment between the two actors

Actress Anita Joseph and OAP Do2dtun were among those who reacted to the touching clip online

BBNaija alumnus Bright Morgan has warmed hearts across social media after sharing a touching moment he experienced on a movie set with Nollywood icon Bob Manuel Udokwu.

Morgan posted the clip to his Instagram page on October 26, 2026, describing it as a moment he would hold close for years to come.

Bright Morgan kneels before veteran actor Bob Manuel Udokwu as he presents a gift to him. Photo: officialbrightmorgan_/bobmanueludokwuofficial/realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

In the video, he walked up to the veteran actor on set, dropped to his knees, and offered him a bottle of whiskey as a gift.

Udokwu, visibly moved, received the gesture warmly and prayed over the younger actor as he knelt before him.

Alongside the clip, Bright Morgan wrote:

"A moment I'll cherish for a long time. ❤️🙏🏽 had the opportunity to share the stage with a legend i admire, honouring him with a little gift, and receiving his blessings in return. May grace speak for me as I continue my journey. 🥹✨ Thank you, Sir Bob Manuel.❤️ @bobmanueludokwuofficial"

The post struck a chord with fans and fellow celebrities alike, many of whom commended Bright Morgan for showing such reverence to one of Nollywood's most respected figures.

Bright Morgan built his acting credentials before gaining a wider audience through the BBNaija reality show, and has remained active in the industry since his time in the house.

Actress Anita Joseph was among the first to respond, writing:

"Chaiii very emotional 🙌🙌I was saying Amen Amen Amen congratulations 🍸"

Media personality OAP Do2dtun also chimed in, saying:

"👏👏👏 give their flowers now. You have done well Bright"

Watch BBNaija's Bright Morgan honour Bob Manuel in Instagram video below:

Fans react to Bright Morgan's tribute

The clip continued to generate reactions from everyday followers as well. Here is what some of them had to say:

@onyekachi7285 commented:

"U have done well nwokeoma"

@miz_shereelex wrote:

"Bob sabi the prayer well 👏as he brut out the drink, na better native man"

@uwahbless shared:

"This made me cry..😢😢"

@iamraldine said:

"I will never stop saying how I am so proud of you ❤️❤️😍"

@iamsharonchinny added:

"This is commendable. Well done Bright."

@simplyivy29 reacted:

"Awww this is so beautiful 🥹🥹❤️"

Nollywood veteran Bob Manuel Udokwu receives a gift from BBNaija star Bright Morgan and prays for the actor. Photo: officialbrightmorgan

Source: Instagram

Bob-Manuel defends Mr Ibu’s finances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Bob Manuel expressed sadness over the criticism the late John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, faced when Nigerians questioned how he spent his acting earnings after his family sought financial assistance for his medical treatment.

He explained that actors often face significant financial responsibilities and argued that life is generally easier for women than men.

His comments came amid renewed discussions about Mr Ibu’s finances after his wife appealed for support, revealing that their children were out of school.

Source: Legit.ng