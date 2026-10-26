Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined the conditions private sector workers must meet to bring their families into the country under Law No. 4/2009

Private sector employees must earn at least QR 10,000 monthly, or QR 7,000 if their employer provides family housing

Government and semi-government workers face a separate set of documentation and housing requirements to qualify for family sponsorship

Qatar has published the full list of conditions expatriates must meet before they can sponsor their families to live with them in the country, with two distinct salary benchmarks for private-sector workers.

The requirements, outlined under Law No. 4/2009 governing the entry, exit, and residence of expatriates, draw a clear line between public-sector workers and those in private companies, with each group facing different conditions to secure a family residence visa.

Qatar makes 2 salary requirements before foreigners can come into the country with their family. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Qatar: Salary rules for private sector workers

For private sector employees, the standard minimum is a monthly salary of QR 10,000 (N3,680,407). However, workers earning at least QR 7,000 (N2,576,285) may still qualify if their employer provides a family housing facility. In either case, the employee must hold a technical or specialised, non-labour profession to be eligible.

Beyond the salary requirement, private sector applicants must submit a six-month bank statement from a bank accredited in Qatar, a notarised employment contract, and a copy of an educational certificate confirming their professional qualifications.

Qatar: Requirements for government employees

Expatriates working in government or semi-government entities face different criteria. Instead of a salary floor, they must show that their employer provides family housing or includes a family housing allowance in their employment contract. They must also present an official letter confirming their job title and monthly salary.

Across all categories, every applicant must hold a valid residence permit in Qatar and provide a marriage certificate attested by the relevant competent authorities before the application can proceed.

The conditions apply to all expatriates seeking to bring spouses or dependants into Qatar under the country's family sponsorship framework, which falls under the broader remit of the General Administration of Nationality, Borders and Expatriate Affairs within the Ministry of Interior.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) announced the countries whose citizens can apply for civil service jobs in Britain.

Qatar announces conditions for family residence visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced six conditions for foreigners seeking a family residence visa, including the documents applicants must submit and the medical test they must take outside the country.

The requirement for a good conduct certificate attested in the applicant’s home country could also mean extra steps for Nigerians, so preparing early may help avoid delays in reuniting with family.

Source: Legit.ng