Qatar Announces 2 Salary Thresholds for Foreigners Seeking Family Residence Visas
- Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined the conditions private sector workers must meet to bring their families into the country under Law No. 4/2009
- Private sector employees must earn at least QR 10,000 monthly, or QR 7,000 if their employer provides family housing
- Government and semi-government workers face a separate set of documentation and housing requirements to qualify for family sponsorship
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Qatar has published the full list of conditions expatriates must meet before they can sponsor their families to live with them in the country, with two distinct salary benchmarks for private-sector workers.
The requirements, outlined under Law No. 4/2009 governing the entry, exit, and residence of expatriates, draw a clear line between public-sector workers and those in private companies, with each group facing different conditions to secure a family residence visa.
Qatar: Salary rules for private sector workers
For private sector employees, the standard minimum is a monthly salary of QR 10,000 (N3,680,407). However, workers earning at least QR 7,000 (N2,576,285) may still qualify if their employer provides a family housing facility. In either case, the employee must hold a technical or specialised, non-labour profession to be eligible.
Beyond the salary requirement, private sector applicants must submit a six-month bank statement from a bank accredited in Qatar, a notarised employment contract, and a copy of an educational certificate confirming their professional qualifications.
Qatar: Requirements for government employees
Expatriates working in government or semi-government entities face different criteria. Instead of a salary floor, they must show that their employer provides family housing or includes a family housing allowance in their employment contract. They must also present an official letter confirming their job title and monthly salary.
Across all categories, every applicant must hold a valid residence permit in Qatar and provide a marriage certificate attested by the relevant competent authorities before the application can proceed.
The conditions apply to all expatriates seeking to bring spouses or dependants into Qatar under the country's family sponsorship framework, which falls under the broader remit of the General Administration of Nationality, Borders and Expatriate Affairs within the Ministry of Interior.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) announced the countries whose citizens can apply for civil service jobs in Britain.
Qatar announces conditions for family residence visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced six conditions for foreigners seeking a family residence visa, including the documents applicants must submit and the medical test they must take outside the country.
The requirement for a good conduct certificate attested in the applicant’s home country could also mean extra steps for Nigerians, so preparing early may help avoid delays in reuniting with family.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng