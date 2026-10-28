Fresh images of the completed home gospel singer Toluwanisings built before his October 2026 death circulated online, drawing massive attention

The burial saga deepened as his paternal family and widow Elizabeth clashed over whether he should be interred inside the Ibadan house

Nigerians flooded comment sections to debate privacy, property rights, and the future of the children the singer left behind

Fresh images of the brand-new home that gospel singer Toluwanisings completed shortly before his death have gone viral, reigniting public debate over an already painful family burial dispute.

The photographs show a striking multi-storey duplex with warm peach-coloured exterior walls, a towering exposed red-brick pillar at the front, dark-tinted glass balconies and neatly trimmed white window frames.

Toluwanisings’ house surfaces online as burial saga sparks fresh reactions. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Scattered construction materials still visible on the ground hinted that the building had barely been finished before tragedy struck.

Toluwanisings, whose full name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, collapsed and died on 14 October 2026 at the age of 41, never having had the chance to move into the home he laboured to build.

Burial dispute divides family

The images surfaced against the backdrop of a bitter disagreement between the singer's paternal relatives and his widow, Elizabeth.

His father and grandmother have reportedly insisted that he be buried within the Ibadan property itself, describing it as the most fitting tribute to his hard work.

Elizabeth has firmly refused, saying she cannot live in a home where her husband's grave would be a constant, visible reminder of her loss. She is pushing for a cemetery burial instead.

A caption shared alongside the pictures on social media read: "Photos of the house gospel artiste, Toluwanisings, built before his sudden demise on October 14."

Many observers online criticised blogs and media outlets for publishing the photographs, arguing that circulating images of a grieving family's private property was a violation.

Others weighed in on the burial question itself, with a number of commenters pointing out that burying someone inside a residential property could diminish its value and place an unfair emotional burden on the young widow and her children.

Nigerians react to photos of Toluwanisings' home

Here are some of the comments that trended online:

@deron_onyx wrote:

"Why on earth do we need to see this? Y'all need to use your senses sometimes"

@ms.janefrancis asked:

"Why are you posting it Linda??? Don't y'all know when to stop"

@teejay_uzo said:

"Lagos State needs to pass a law to stop people from burying their late loved ones in residential areas"

@lilyosas1 commented:

"Why are people assuming he built it alone without the support of his wife? If you like go dey build with man na you sabi...now that he's dead it has become 'the house he built before he died'"

@broadnetconcepts wrote:

"You went to the family's house, claiming to share in their grief, but your intentions were completely different. Jesus Christ! 😡 You recorded their private moments and sent the footage to bloggers. Is this how we show sympathy to a grieving family?"

@kc_empress observed:

"How can someone think of burying someone in an investment like this that can help the children in the future... with the way economy is, how the children will survive should be the priority."

@thisisdeegold added:

"What's the relevance of this post now? All the blogs are just milking this situation for engagement; can you let the widow and family grieve in peace."

@dnaturalfarmacy countered:

"The widow is the one making things difficult for herself; the family aren't mandating she buries him there they also give her the option of his home town."

New footage of Toluwanisings’ house emerges amid growing online buzz over burial saga. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng