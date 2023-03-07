33 easy black toddler hairstyles that any parent can master

Hairstyling a black toddler can be quite challenging. Not just coming up with great hairstyles, styling curly, coily, and prone-to-breakage hair does not end well with most parents. However, with creativity and patience, you can easily create and manage beautiful looks that your child will love. Check out some easy black toddler hairstyles that any parent can master, from simple ponytails to braids and twists.

As a parent, finding the perfect hairstyle for your toddler can be a daunting task. You want something that looks cute, is easy to maintain, and won't cause discomfort for your little one. If you're struggling to find a hairstyle that checks all these boxes, consider going for a classic black hairstyle. Not only are they simple to achieve, but they also look great on kids of all ages.

Easy black toddler hairstyles

If you have a toddler with black hair, you may feel like your options are limited. However, there are plenty of easy and unique quick easy little black girl hairstyles that any parent can try. Here are some creative and hassle-free hairstyles that will make your toddler stand out in a crowd.

1. Box and triangle braids

Another popular protective style can be done in various lengths and sizes. They are easy to maintain and can last for several weeks. To create box braids, section the hair into boxes and braid it with extensions.

2. Space buns

If you're looking for a fun and playful hairstyle for your little one, then space buns could be the perfect option. Divide your child's hair into two sections, then create two buns on top of their head, resulting in an adorable and trendy look that's especially great for black toddlers.

3. Sleek press

A sleek press style is a hairstyle that involves straightening the hair using heat styling tools to create a smooth and shiny look. This style requires regular maintenance to keep the hair looking smooth and shiny. Its one of the beginner easy black girl hairstyles you can try.

4. Half-up half-down

This is a versatile style perfect for toddlers with medium to long hair. It looks not only great but also easy to maintain throughout the day.

5. Simple braid bob

A simple braid bob hairstyle can be a cute and easy option for toddlers with straight or slightly wavy hair. With proper care and maintenance, it can keep your child's hair looking neat and healthy while also being stylish.

6. Curly Frohawk

Curly Frohawk is for the bold ones and is worth trying. Create a mohawk-style look by gathering the hair into a series of small puffs down the centre of the head. Secure it with pins or clips to create a raised section. Add gel or styling products to the sides and back to create defined curls.

7. High ponytail

This hairstyle is perfect if you are short of time. Gather your child's hair into a high ponytail, using a brush or comb to smooth any bumps or flyaways. This is a simple and classic look that works for any occasion.

8. Braided crown

Elevate your black toddler's hair game with the stunning and easy-to-create braided crown hairstyle. Part the hair down the middle, then braid each section. Cross the braids over the top of the head, securing them with bobby pins. Your girl will feel like a princess!

9. Beads hairstlye

Beads hairstyles for kids are a popular and fun way to add some flair and individuality to a child's hair. It's important to note that while beads hairstyles can be fun and cute, it's important to make sure that the beads are not too heavy and that they are not placed too tightly against the scalp.

10. Simple cornrows

Cornrows are a classic and easy black toddler hairstyle that can be done in various styles. To create cornrows, section the hair and create a three-strand braid close to the scalp. You can also add beads or barrettes for a fun touch. They are a protective style that can last several weeks, making them a great option for busy parents.

11. Braids style

Braids hairstyles for toddlers can be a cute and practical way to keep their hair neat and tidy. Always be gentle when braiding a toddler's hair to avoid causing discomfort or damage to the hair and scalp.

12. Twist out

As the name suggests, you twist out twisted hair after staying twisted for a while. In simpler words, you twist small sections of the hair and leave them overnight or in a hair dryer for 20 to 30 minutes. Afterwards, unravel the twists to create defined curls.

13. Bantu knots

Bantu knots are a fun and beginner easy toddler hairstyles. Simply divide the hair into small sections and twist each, then wrap the twist around itself to create a knot. Secure the knot with a bobby pin.

14. The flat twists

Flat twists are a simple and elegant hairstyle that can be done in just a few minutes. Divide the hair into sections, then twist each section around, securing it with bobby pins.

15. The criss-cross braids

Criss-cross braids are a cute and playful hairstyle perfect for little girls. Part the hair down the middle and create two braids on each side of the head. Then, cross the braids over each other in the back and secure them with bobby pins.

16. The afro puffs

Afro puffs are a fun and easy hairstyle that can be done in just a few minutes. Divide the hair into two sections and create two puffs on the top of the head. Secure each puff with an elastic.

17. Pineapple hairdo

A pineapple style is an easy toddler hairstyles for black hair that can be worn anytime. Plaint the hair and gather all it into a pineapple with an elastic band, leaving the ends of the hair loose.

18. The side braid

You can never go wrong with a simple side braid can be a quick and easy way to keep your little one's hair out of her face. Part the hair on one side and braid it to the end. You can also add beads or barrettes for a fun touch.

19. Two strand twist

The two strand twist hairstyle is a versatile and easy-to-create hairstyle that can be worn by toddlers. The two strand twist hairstyle can be worn as is or can be styled further by pulling the twists back into a ponytail or bun, or by adding hair accessories such as beads or hair clips. It's a low-maintenance and protective hairstyle that can help to keep the hair healthy and prevent breakage.

20. The heart braid style

Heart braid style may look complicated, but they are quite easy to do. This hairstyle is easy to create and can be done quickly, making it a great option for busy parents or caregivers.

21. Curly short ponytails

This is a simple little black girl ponytail hairstyles for toddlers with curly or kinky hair textures. This style works best for toddlers with hair that is at least a few inches long. This style is low-maintenance, but it's important to make sure your child's hair is moisturized and detangled before creating the ponytails. This will help to keep their hair healthy and prevent breakage.

22. Ponytail and a small bun

This is a fun and easy way to switch up a regular ponytail. Divide the hair into two sections and gather the hair into a ponytail at the desired height, using a hair elastic to secure it in place. Take a small section of hair from the ponytail and twist it around the base of the ponytail to create a small bun.

Use bobby pins to secure the bun in place, making sure to tuck the ends of the hair under the bun. Use hairspray or a styling gel to smooth down any flyaways and add shine to the hair.

23. Curly puff with hair band

A curly puff with a hair band is a cute and simple hairstyle that can be achieved with minimal effort. This is a simple and cute hairstyle that can be achieved with minimal effort. With proper care and maintenance, it can keep your child's hair looking neat and healthy while also being stylish.

24. Simple pussycat

If your little one has a lot of hair, a simple pussycat is a quick and easy toddler hairstyle worth trying. To achieve this, divide the hair into two section, and create a bun on each section. Adjust the buns so they are even in size and shape. Finish by using bobby pins to secure any loose strands of hair and to keep the buns in place.

25. Afro puffs

Afro puffs are a cute and practical hairstyle for toddlers with natural hair. They work best for toddlers with curly or kinky hair textures. If your child has straight hair, it may be more difficult to achieve the puff shape.

26. High ponytail

A high ponytail is a quick and easy hairstyle that looks cute on any little girl. Simply gather the hair on the top of the head and secure it with an elastic band. You can leave it as is or add accessories like bows or scrunchies.

27. Cute big bun

This is a classic hairstyle that is both elegant and easy to do. All you need is a hair elastic and some gel to slick back the hair. Gather the hair on top of the head and secure it with the elastic. Use hair gel to smooth down any flyaways.

28. Curls and bows

If your little one does not like having her hair up high, try curls and bows instead. Using a curling iron or hot rollers, curl the hair to create bouncy curls. Finish by adding cute hair bow to the front section. You can use different coloured bows to add some variety to the hairstyle.

29. Feed-in braid bun

When creating feed-in braids for toddlers, it's important to keep the braids small and not too tight to avoid causing discomfort or damage to their hair and scalp. One of the benefits of feed-in braids is that they can be a protective style for your child's hair, helping to prevent tangles and breakage. However, it's important not to keep the braids in for too long, as this can lead to hair damage.

30. Big afro

This is one of the famous, cutest and quick easy black toddler hairstyles. It is an ideal choice for parents who have trouble managing thick hair. For this, you will only need to apply a hair conditioner to avoid frizzing.

31. Bantus, braids and curls

This hairstyle is a popular and versatile look for kids with natural hair. This involves twisting small sections of hair into tight knots, which create a spiral curl when released. The curls can be worn loose for a voluminous look, or pulled back into a ponytail or updo for a more polished appearance.

32. Feed in braids

Feed-in braids are a popular hairstyle that involves creating small, tight braids by gradually adding hair as you braid. While feed-in braids can be a stylish and low-maintenance option for adults, they can also be a great choice for toddlers.

33. Simple puff and twisted bangs

A puff and twisted bang is a cute and easy hairstyle perfect for special occasions. Gather the hair into a high puff, then separate the bangs from the rest of the hair and twist them towards the front of the head. Use a bobby pin or small hair elastic to secure the twisted bangs in place. Gather the rest of the hair into a high ponytail and secure with a hair elastic.

With these 33 easy black toddler hairstyles, any parent can master the art of styling their child's hair. From simple ponytails to more intricate braids and twists, there's a style for every occasion and skill level. You can create beautiful hairstyles that your child will love.

