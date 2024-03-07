30 coolest braids for men for trendsetters in 2024

For a long time, braids have been perceived as a thing for women who mostly plait their hair. However, the trend has changed lately, and men are also braiding their hair. Over time, braids for men have increased in complexity and design, and regardless of whether you have long or short hair, you can always find a braid style you love.

Thick braids with golden accents (L), short box braids (C), and reverse braids (R). Photo: @braidsbyjayj, @revelationshairdesign, @infinity_beautylounge on Instagram (modified by author)

With many braiding styles for men, you can find one or multiple designs that suit your appearance and hair type. Depending on what you want to achieve with a hairstyle, you can find braids for men that make you look youthful, while others bring out your masculinity. Most are clean and neat and suitable for many formal or casual occasions.

Coolest braids for men

As more men embrace braiding their hair, more braid styles emerge. Therefore, you can choose from a wide range of styles. You should not be worried about your head’s shape or type of hair, as you can always find something that suits your uniqueness and preferences.

Braids for men with long hair

Even though long hair is good, it can sometimes be a nuisance. Instead of doing away with them, you can opt for a nice but comfortable braid style. Here are multiple fashionable hairstyle options to try.

1. Cornrow braids

Two men showcasing the straight-back cornrows hairstyle. Photo: @flairbybetty, @barberstyledirectory on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the most popular braid styles for men. There are multiple styles of cornrow braids for men, but the most common is the straight-back cornrow, which takes a few minutes to make. Other complex cornrow styles, such as middle part crown with an undercut, cornrow lemonade braids, and layered cornrows, are more fashionable but may require more time to make.

2. Multiple French braids

Two stunning examples of multiple French braids. Photo: @braids_by_ash, @sennistylez on Instagram (modified by author)

This is an ideal elegant hairstyle if you have long hair. They are made by sectioning the hair into large strands as you braid, then using the three-strand technique to lap them over each other. Multiple French braids have different variations, meaning you can choose two, three, four, or more braids you want to have.

3. Box braids

Intricate patterns of box braids. Photo: @ferraribraids, @hbmstudios1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Men’s box braids use extensions that leave box patterns at the roots of their hair. This style lasts long and has a low maintenance cost, making it suitable for people who do not like changing hairstyles regularly. The hairstyle has multiple variations, like thin or thick box braids. You can choose colours or beads to add to it.

4. Braided undercut

Braided hairstyle with an undercut. Photo: @braidsbychiqui, @barber_matt on Instagram (modified by author)

Since you want your hairstyle to be seen by all, this style is ideal because it brings your braids under focus. When braids are underneath an undercut, their appearance is enhanced because your head’s rear and sides are more streamlined than the top. You can choose this hairstyle if you have long, thick hair.

5. Low braids

Easy-to-make low braids from front to back. Photo: @jmikings, @rickyrich_braids on Instagram (modified by author)

Low braid is simple to make, and it is best for you if you want something that can be done quickly and has a low maintenance cost. Sweep your hair backwards and divide it into three sections, then use the three-strand technique to create one low braid at the back of your head.

6. Braided Mohawk

Simple and neat braided Mohawk hairstyle. Photo: @kentathehairartist on Instagram, @afrostudiobd (modified by author)

If you want a braid style that enhances your masculine appearance, you can opt for a braided Mohawk. To achieve this style, shave the sides of your head and braid the remaining hair in the middle of your head. Mohawk style is associated with warriors in ancient times.

7. Low ponytail braid

For this hairstyle, get an undercut and then pull your remaining hair into a ponytail. Braid it downwards, then place a band at the bottom of the single ponytail braid. It is a simple style and a quick-fix hairdo for a casual event.

A kid and man showcasing their low ponytail braids. Photo: @trendyseekers, @gentlemencuts on Instagram (modified by author)

8. Fishbone braid

A masterpiece of intricate fishbone braiding where art and style intertwine. Photo: @queenb_braidpalace, @braids_by_ash on Instagram (modified by author)

Fishbone braid is not so common, but it is a top hairstyle that would suit you for many social events. As its name suggests, the braids are woven on the head in a manner resembling a fishbone.

9. Braid with low fade

Two men showcasing braids with low fade hairstyle. Photo: @mellowstylesbymiren, @taybrown2 on Instagram (modified by author)

This is a common hairstyle among men, but many women have also adopted it, making it popular. If you have low hair, start by shaving the sides and back of your head in a faded manner. Then, you can braid the remaining hair at the top in whichever style you desire.

10. Zig-Zag braids

This hairstyle is similar to cornrow braids except that the braids are woven in a zig-zag pattern. You can have them in scalp zig-zag, net zig-zag, and jumbo zig-zag. They can be done using natural hair or extensions, and therefore, hair extensions are ideal if you have short hair.

11. Slanted braids into a topknot

Well-done slanted braids ending in a topknot. Photo: @braidsbyjayj, @tashadohairtoo on Instagram (modified by author)

This style is quite similar to a braided ponytail. Start by doing the usual cornrow braids, then bring together the ends of the rows and make a knot at the top of your head.

Braids for men with short hair

Braids are not only for men with long hair, as several styles suit people with short hair. Some styles may require hair extensions to achieve a perfect look. Here is a compilation of braid styles for men with short hair.

1. Multi-directional braids

Two people showcasing beautifully done multi-directional braids. Photo: @the_chass_effect, @ophelia_7 on Instagram (modified by author)

This braid style for men with short hair is unique since it does not follow any particular pattern. You can opt for thick or thin braids with no direction.

2. Ombre braids on short undercut

It is one of the braids for men with black hair as it helps to make the braids more conspicuous. You can dye the ends of the braids using a caramel-coloured ombre. The look is even better when you have an undercut.

3. Wavy cornrow braids

Sometimes, the usual cornrows can be monotonous and parting away from the norm is all you have to do to be unique. Instead of straight cornrows, a wavy style can be fun, especially if you have short hair.

4. Boxer braids and cornrows

Two people display an intricate combination of boxer braids and cornrows. Photo: @revelationshairdesign, @adirabeauty on Facebook (modified by author)

This hairstyle looks good on men with short hair and may have two main braids with a middle part. Sometimes, cornrows are added to enhance the appearance. You also opt for an undercut.

5. Reverse braids

Reverse braid is relatively uncommon, but it is a cool hairstyle. Unlike the regular braids that run from front to back, they go in the opposite direction: from back to front and end on top of the head.

6. Crown braids

Two individuals with short hair showing crown braids hairstyle on their heads. Photo: @nubiancrown_hs, @srb_millie on Instagram (modified by author)

This braid style makes one appear to be wearing a crown on their head. The braids are styled like a crown, giving one a luxurious and royal vibe. It is one of the best men's braids for a wedding.

7. Artsy butterfly braids hairstyle

Even though this style may be considered less masculine, men have embraced it, and it looks nice on them. It entails braiding your hair and making a butterfly shape on your head.

8. Asymmetrical braids

Men showcasing asymmetrical braids done with creativity and art. Photo: @kay_vaughn_eff on Instagram, @BraidsForMen on Facebook (modified by author)

Asymmetrical braids are another unique choice for men with short hair. The style has similar braid patterns on either side of the head, converging in the middle.

9. Thick X-style braids

This design involves making x-patterned braids in the middle top section of the head. It is quite complex and may require considerable time, but the look is eye-catching. It is even better when you have an undercut.

10. Layered straight braids

Layered straight braids do not run from front to back of the head as the usual straight braids. They start from the middle of the head, running sideways and forming one straight middle part from front to back of the head.

Cool braids for men's hair

Cool braids for men are trendy, depicting the current hairstyles that men love and embrace. They complement most modern outfits and bring out a calm and brave personality that most men desire. Here is a list of cool-looking braid styles for males.

1. Backcombed hair with side braids

Combing your hair backwards is one of the neat ways of keeping your long hair away from your face. Having side braids helps to enhance the features of your face.

2. Blond box braids

Box braids are a popular design many like because they are versatile and easy to create. No matter what design of box braid you choose, you can add a light colour to it to enhance its appearance, and it is a perfect style for men with darker skin.

3. Braided half head

This is an excellent but weird-looking braid design for men. Instead of having braids all over your head, you only do half of it. Undoubtedly, you will attract some attention with this hairstyle.

4. Cornrow waves

A display of neatly done cornrow braids in a wavy pattern by two men. Photo: @ophelia_7 (modified by author)

Cornrow braids are a nice choice to bring out your bold personality regardless of your hair length. With many variations of the designs, it can be a bit confusing to pick the best, but cornrow waves will suit you since they are simple and neat.

5. Curly hair with side Dutch braids

Two people showcasing neat Dutch braids which end in a ponytail. Photo: @afrostar_beautysalon, @manbun87 on Instagram (modified by author)

For this hairstyle, you will have curly hair in the middle section of your head and have Dutch braids under it. You can experiment by choosing any design for under braids.

6. Faux side braid

This style is an excellent way to contrast the top and the side of your head. Faux side braid is among the best braids for white men with long hair who want to style it in a way that does not disturb them.

7. Triangle box braids

Two men showing triangle box braids which are perfect for long hair. Photo: @BeautifyMeTonya, @Bxquisit on Facebook (modified by author)

It is one of the most protective hairstyles and quite different from the usual box braids. Instead of the box shapes, it has triangle shapes at the base of the braids. They are also a perfect style of braids for men with faded undercut.

8. Loose side braids

Choose this braid hairstyle if you do not want your entire hair braided. You leave your hair loose but weave it towards the tips. The braids can be at the back or sides of your head.

9. Medium box braids

This marvellous hairstyle is appropriate if you have short hair but want neat braids. You can achieve it by sectioning the hair into small square shapes and weaving your short natural hair. They are easy to maintain and protect hair from damage.

You will never run short of styles if you are looking for the coolest braids for men. There are numerous styles suitable for different hair lengths and textures. Besides being trendy, braids are easy to make and less costly to maintain, so almost everyone can afford them.

