30+ great tattoos that represent growth and change

Tattoos are not just marks! They are a great way to express yourself and can be great symbols to represent the growth of personality and mental strength. These tattoos will always remind you to keep growing to higher heights. Discover some of the best tattoos that represent growth and change that you will never regret getting.

Rainbow, feather and dragonfly tattoos represent growth and change. Photo: @panna.lew, @goldeniron_tattoos_toronto, @inkedout_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Tattoos are the cutest art form. They can be small and subtle or bold and striking, but they all hold special significance for the person wearing them. If you are a person who values development and change, then tattoos symbolising growth are ideal for you.

Great tattoos that represent growth and change

Tattoos are great because they express your thoughts and feelings. Consider these tattoos that symbolise growth to remind you to keep evolving.

Phoenix

Phoenix tattoo. Photo: @mahssatattoo, @suryo.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for a tattoo that means growth? Look no more, as a Phoenix design fits in this category. It symbolises rebirth, renewal and transformation as it is said to rise from the ashes of its destruction.

Dragonfly

Dragonfly tattoo. Photo: @yo_soy_vago,@lucky.you.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

The dragonfly symbolises transformation, change, adaptability and self-realisation. It can also signify victory over life's struggles and obstacles. It gives you the strength to move on.

Koi fish

Koi fish tattoo. Photo: @terryemi, @kimbobby_ttt on Instagram (modified by author)

The Koi fish are known for their ability to swim upstream and overcome obstacles, representing resilience and determination. Therefore, the koi fish design symbolises perseverance over challenges in life.

Butterfly

Butterfly tattoo. Photo: @ulaluart, @shan_tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

The butterfly symbolizes life's cycles, hope and the soul's rebirth. Like how a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly, this tattoo design represents personal growth and change in your life.

Lotus flower

Lotus flower tattoo. Photo: @brittnaami, @nashiktattoolover on Instagram (modified by author)

The lotus flower has links with the belief that the growth of one's soul and mind never ends. This art, especially for men, can symbolise a robust, grounded character that isn't afraid to grow and change.

The Moon

Moon tattoo. Photo: @jadehazetattoo, @antzni on Instagram (modified by author)

The Moon designs are among the tattoos symbolising growth. Crescent moons are usually related to new life phases, characters, and beginnings. The moon represents growth, manifestation and creativity.

Rainbow

Rainbow tattoo. Photo: @sun_69customtattoo_kohsamui, @gulsahcindaruk on Instagram (modified by author)

The rainbow shows the magnificent creation of nature. Its vibrant, radiant colours reading across the sky bring joy, hope and wonder to all who witness it. It is an ideal design, especially if you have gone through significant obstacles and are experiencing new and promising beginnings.

Waves

Waves tattoo. Photo: @_nelsink_, @handitrip on Instagram (modified by author)

Life, like waves, is constantly changing and moving. This tattoo represents life's journey, the constant change and growth you must embrace.

Kokopelli

Kokopelli tattoo. Photo: @rattlesnakejaketattoo, @goldenruletattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Kokopelli's design represents people who believe in new decisions. You can wear this art if you aspire to start a new chapter in life or quit a harmful habit or behaviour.

Triskelion or triskele

Triskelion or triskele tattoo. Photo: @feuer1111, @karmapawinks on Instagram (modified by author)

Triskelion symbolises personal growth, human development and spiritual expansion. It represents continuous forward movement. The triskelion or triskele has a triple spiral design consisting of three symmetrical swirls emanating from a single point.

Robin bird

Robin bird tattoo. Photo: @marcowy.ink, @seatcure on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for a tattoo that means growth? A robin bird tattoo is perfect for you. It is mainly associated with spiritual and personal development, representing your selfless quality and hope for good things to come.

Sunrise

Sunrise tattoo. Photo: @inkster, @trikona.tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

As each day is marked by the rising of the sun, similarly, the rising sun design represents the starting of a new life on earth for yourself. It represents rebirth, a new beginning and a new life.

Tree ring

Tree ring tattoo. Photo: @lacktan.t, @ladyloscustomtattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

A tree ring tattoo is a beautiful way to mark growth. A tree gets a new ring for every year of its life. Humans can also do the same by embracing change in their lives.

Spiral

Spiral tattoo. Photo: @zmfreespirit, @poke.evoke on Instagram (modified by author)

The spiral tattoo symbolises the cycle of life and energy in nature. That is a new beginning and growth. Life spirals outward, but it always comes back to its centre, its core. The spiral is also known as koru in Maori culture.

The tree of life

The Tree of Life tattoo. Photo: @romkief, @amarinvi on Instagram (modified by author)

The tree of life is found in many different cultures and religions. Depicting a tree with branches reaching for the sky and roots delving deep into the earth, the Tree of Life tattoo represents growth, wisdom, beauty, eternity and interconnectedness.

Feather

Feather tattoo. Photo: @timor_tt, @_rony_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Feathers go through a natural process of growth and shedding, symbolising personal growth, transformation and the ability to adapt and change.

Shooting star

Shooting star tattoo. Photo: @vitchin_tattoo, @nieun_tat2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Shooting stars are often seen as symbols of wishes and dreams coming true. A shooting star design can remind you to pursue your goals and aspirations.

Yin Yang

Yin Yang tattoo. Photo: @diamond_tattoo13, @bongkee_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Yin Yang originates from a Chinese philosophy dating back to ancient times. It often represents the two sides of life, dark light living in harmony. It can also be interpreted as a metaphor for personal and spiritual growth.

Horseshoe

Horseshoe tattoo. Photo: @linesbylau, @gracedoestattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

The horseshoe design art, when held upward, symbolises fortune, prosperity, wealth, good luck and energy. They are excellent tattoo ideas for those wishing prosperity and good luck.

Ouroboros

Ouroboros tattoo. Photo: @ink.thecomrade_hiroshima, @ermetica_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

The tattoo represents eternity, the circles of life, continuity and wholeness. It is usually depicted as a snake eating its tail.

The Arrow

The Arrow tattoo. Photo: @lostanchortattoos, @angelsabovetattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

This is among the tattoos that symbolise growth and change. It represents strength in certain phases in someone's life and direction in finding your way. They also illustrate personal achievements and the fight it takes to get there.

Mountain

Mountain tattoo. Photo: @mr_lovaah_tattoos, @anablatt_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

A mountain tattoo is one of the best images to get if you want to tell others that you distinguish your life's peaks and valleys and you are working to reach more of those peaks.

Stairs

Stairs tattoo. Photo: @artgustina, @eseblacktattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Tattoos with stairs design can be interpreted in several ways but often symbolises growth, progress and life's journey. This tattoo can constantly remind the wearer to continue pursuing their goals.

Daffodils

Daffodils tattoo. Photo: @anaisseasun, @vane.tattoo_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Daffodils tend to bloom in the early months of spring. Daffodil tattoos are associated with new beginnings and hope. These flower tattoos are an excellent choice for people who want to mark a turning point in their lives.

The world egg/cosmic egg

The world egg or cosmic egg is a symbol found worldwide. It represents the promise of life and the potential for transformation that lies within everyone.

Acorn

Acorn tattoo. Photo: @ediebea, @slaytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Acorn tattoos are gaining popularity in the world of body art. The tiny nuts hold the entire tree within them, symbolising the potential for growth and change. It also signifies new beginnings as mighty oak trees emerge from them.

Anchor

Anchor tattoo. Photo: @leejitattoo, @hood.seven on Instagram (modified by author)

In a religious context, the anchor can represent a person's strength in their faith or remind them to stay grounded in challenging times. It is a representation of stability and equilibrium.

Wheel of Dharma (Dharmachakra)

Wheel of Dharma (Dharmachakra) tattoo. Photo: @lord_yuli, @xoxotattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

The Wheel of the Law is Buddhism's most important symbol, stylised in many ways in the tattoo world. It represents the never-ending cycle of life and death.

Compass

Compass tattoo. Photo: @ayu_mu9, @sunhan.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Compass tattoos are a universal symbol of life's direction and the symbolic decisions you make. It reminds the wearer to keep moving forward and make decisions contributing to personal growth.

Hourglass

Hourglass tattoo. Photo: @ivanruotolo.ink, @tattoosnob on Instagram (modified by author)

Tattoos with an hourglass design frequently allude to the end of life or the passage of time before passing away. It can be a constant reminder to the wearer of the limited time allotted to them, encouraging one to take advantage of present opportunities.

The Iris

The Iris tattoo. Photo: @flow_tattoo_toronto, @tattoo.mariah on Instagram (modified by author)

The Iris flower tattoo symbolises wisdom, determination, innocence, greatness, hope, faith and royalty. It reminds one that they have the strength to move forward even when life is holding back and to pursue their goals at all costs.

The Koru

A Koru is a Maori symbol in the shape of an opening fern. The Koru tattoo symbolises new beginnings, positive change, personal growth and hope for the future.

Tattoo enthusiasts have a wide range of choices regarding growth and change designs. If you are looking for ideas for your next tattoo, consider tattoos that represent growth and change to remind you to stay rooted in your values while reaching your goals.

