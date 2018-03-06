Top 50 black natural hairstyles for medium length hair 2022/23

If you have medium-length natural hair, you are very lucky, as this length is the most versatile. Listed below are some of the most popular black hairstyles for medium hair that you can rock this season.

Black natural hairstyles for medium length hair. Photo: @BabyBambinoci, @naturalhairke, @hairlove (modified by author)

Ladies with natural hair can try plenty of options and look unique. Easy black hairstyles for medium hair are probably the best for experimenting. You can include a lot of various elements in your new look.

Black hairstyles for medium hair

If you have had natural black hair for ages and have no idea where to start with your new one, you can quickly look at this compilation of popular options. Get inspired by these lovely easy natural hairstyles for medium hair.

1. Natural curls with flat twist

This interesting hairstyle can work both as an everyday look and on a special event. Dividing your hair into sections has a lot of appeal and dimension.

2. Naturally twisted into a bun

Naturally twisted into a bun. Photo: @BraidsforWomen (modified by author)

You can gather your natural hair into a twisted bun. This is quite easy and quick, and you can decorate your bun with different hairpins, beads, and other stuff to make it more unique and memorable.

3. Neat flat twist updo

If you have been using flat twists to create twist-out hairstyles with texture, you can try something new with this flat twist. It is chic and would go well for a special occasion.

4. Skinny side braids

Skinny side black braid. Photo: @naturalproudsistas, @Naystylez916 (modified by author)

Side braids will help pull your natural hair away from the face and add charm to your look. It will perfectly suit the night out in town with your friends. This hairstyle for medium hair is versatile and loved by many.

5. Huge Bantu knots

huge Bantu knots display the volume and beauty of your natural hair. This style is perfect for casual outings when you want your hair to look fun and cute without much effort.

6. The bun with curly bangs

High bun with curly bangs. Photo: @naturalhairmag (modified by author)

This is one of the easiest black curly hairstyles for medium hair you can try out. The lovely bangs will help to emphasize the beauty of your eyes. It is one of the most interesting black natural curly hairstyles for medium hair, reflecting Africa's spirit.

7. Natural frohawk

This is one of the edgiest updos for natural hair. It will perfectly show your texture and add some unique African glamour to your image. Besides, it is easy to style and visually makes your face look slim. You can also decorate it with side braids or shaved-out patterns.

8. Messy look

A photo of a happy woman. Photo: pexels.com, @nappy

A messy look option for the most rebellious girls will make everyone talk about you. This style will leave much room to demonstrate the volume and texture of your curly hair.

9. Spring curls

While this hairdo looks elite and classy, it can also look cool and edgy, depending on which style you choose to combine. Either way, the spring curls look cute on middle-length natural hair, and everyone will admire your ability to make creative hairstyles.

10. Natural curls updo with a hair wrap

No woman would not suit this lovely hairstyle. Headwrap always makes you look on point, and this look can be used for the days when you feel like your natural hair is not cooperative enough or when you are out of time. The wrap also protects your hair from breakage and is suitable for almost every occasion.

11. Flat twists into a bun

For middle-length hair, there is no better hairstyle. It showcases your individuality and makes you look unique. This is one of the best protective hairstyles you can try.

12. Jumbo bun

A jumbo bun. Photo: @naturalhairmag, @DesiredDiva (modified by author)

This hairstyle is both dramatic and sophisticated. The African women gather their fluffy hair into jumbo buns for any occasion – it can be good both for a regular working day and for a wedding day or other special event.

13. Two braided lines

Any middle-length natural hair can be easily turned into a masterpiece – try the braided lines, and you will not regret your decision. The division of the hair into parts combined with a ponytail will turn your usual hairstyle into something unique.

14. Twisted crown

When you need to gather your hair into a bun, you can spice it up by adding some twists. Besides, if you are growing your hair or are transitioning to natural, this hairstyle is a good way to protect it.

15. Half Bantu knots with curls

Half Bantu knots. Photo: @naturalhairmag (modified by author)

Some risky women like the Bantu knots hairstyle, which is quite easy to make when you have natural hair. Adding a colourful headscarf will make your hairstyle more attractive and eye-capturing. With this hairstyle, you will also show the volume and texture of your natural hair in the best way.

16. Braid and bun

Braided bun. Photo: @naturalhairmag (modified by author)

Braid buns are interesting and simply stunning! Buns are the new trend, specifically for girls with medium-length hair.

17. Two-stranded twists

Two stranded twists. Photo: @lizzyjerry8, @ZiorStudios (modified by author)

Two-stranded twists are great examples of natural hairstyles for medium length hair. You can gather them together on the side and wear the hairstyle all day long without worries about it being worn out.

18. Natural curls

If you are completely satisfied with your natural hair look but want to make a brand new addition, consider adding some curls. They make a lovely frame for your face, emphasize your eyes, and add some lightness.

19. Flat twist bangs bun

Braiding flat twists is a good way to protect your hair. If you are a buns fan looking for something new that could add style to your hair, you can use this easy technique.

20. Small Bantu knot hairstyle

A woman sitting at the table. Photo: pexels.com, @pichastock

Who does not love Bantu knots? They are one of the most popular ethnic hairstyles for beautiful black women with natural hair. They also can be done in any way you like – either more knots that are smaller or fewer knots that are larger.

21. Middle-length twist-out texture

Middle-length twists out. Photo: @naturalhairmag (modified by author)

If you feel like changing something, but not radically, consider going for shoulder length black hairstyles like the one above. Decorating it with interesting elements like beads or clips will be even better.

22. Fierce bun-hawk

This is quick to style, simple to wear, and incredibly cute to rock in public. Whether it is a busy workday or a party weekend, this bun hawk will charm your image and make you look trendy. This hairstyle would be amazing for women who like the elegantly feminine style and prefer keeping their strands safe.

23. Updo cornrows

This is quite an unusual but lovely and elegant choice for medium-haired women. This can be a new touch to your look and captivate your attention.

24. Pulled back ponytail

A pulled-back ponytail. Photo: @HairLove (modified by author)

If you only have a little time for unusually styling your hair, the simple ponytail could work well too! It is good for every occasion, whether an office meeting or a party with close friends.

25. Large flat twists

Large flat twist. Photo: @Sitoiaussi (modified by author)

The braided twists over your hair are a great decision because they will make you look young and refreshed. This style is also perfect for women who love sports – it looks simple and trendy and will not bother you when you are doing sporty activities. Aside from that, flat twists are a great style for vacation, where you would not want to be worried about your hairstyle.

26. Wash and go

Woman sitting on a brown chair. Photo: pexels.com, @tubarones

Wash and go is an excellent style for those who dislike wasting time creating different looks. All you have to do is comb it a little bit, and you're ready to go.

27. Goddess braids

Goddess braids styled differently. Photo: @BabyBambinoci, @Fameux Style (modified by author)

These braids will make your medium-length hairstyle look healthy. You can style it however you want with additional beads or in a bun.

28. Natural braid-out

Natural braid-out. Photo: @MississippiNaturalHairExpo (modified by author)

You will surely appreciate the twist-out hairstyles if you love some texture and extra volume for your medium-length ethnic hair. This is a good option when you want to make your curly hair bouncy and elastic and prevent the damage that can be done to your hair by natural factors like heat.

29. Double-stranded twist

Medium-length hair can be put together in an elegant style, which can be done with the help of two-strand twists. To create this lovely hairstyle, you can twist two sections of your hair at both sides and then pin them together.

30. Pineapple updo

Pineapple Updo. Photo: @naturalhairmag, @MyNaturalSistas (modified by author)

This is one of the cute black hairstyles for medium length hair that you will not spend much time on. You can try it when you are running out of time or if you have been wearing a more complicated hairstyle for a few days in a row.

31. Side braided ponytail

Side braided ponytail. Photo: @lavyhair, @hairlove (modified by author)

While the classic ponytail will never go out of style, it can sometimes feel a little too "Everyday Barbie" for your taste. That's why this side-braided ponytail tops the list for its added taste. It's the perfect way to add a little personality to your look without going too crazy.

32. Full afro

A woman closing her eyes. Photo: pexels.com, @bestbemodels

If you are looking for a natural hairstyle that will give you a unique appearance from the crowd, you can't go wrong with a full afro! This style is impeccable for those seeking to project their personality and unique style.

A full afro is excellent for adding volume and texture to your hair. If you're feeling adventurous, you can try some fun colour effects!

33. Sleek bun

Sleek bun. Photo: @bellatwinz.co.za, @fififabhair (modified by author)

A sleek bun is a hairstyle that never goes out of style. But what makes this particular hairstyle so unique? It's incredibly versatile. Whether running errands or heading to a black-tie event, a sleek bun is always appropriate!

34. Silk press

Elegant silk press. Photo: @Hairlove (modified by author)

What makes the silk press so unique? Achieving a glossy, smooth finish is the goal of many women with black hair, and a silk press can help you get there.

The key to a successful silk press is using the right products and techniques. You will need clean, dry hair and apply a heat protectant to sustain healthy hair and prevent damage from the styling process

35. Defined curls

Defined curls are a popular choice for many black women. You can achieve this style by using a curling iron to define the curls. You can wear this style with or without a relaxer and style it in many different ways.

36. Sister locks

Sister locks add texture and interest to your natural black hair. You can use them to fashion numerous looks. They are also long-lasting.

37. Defined twist out

Defined twist out. Photo: @MyNaturalSistas (modified by author)

This hairstyle emerges as a runner-up for those seeking to add a bit of flair to their natural hair. The twist-out is achieved by dividing your hair from the middle and then twisting each side. This style is unique for those seeking to show off their natural hair texture.

38. Curly silk press

Curly silk press. Photo: @hairlove (modified by author)

This style is impeccable for women desiring to show off their curls and celebrate their African heritage. This style is all about letting your hair down and letting it flow.

39. Half-twisted style

This is a perfect style for busy ladies who want to look put together without spending a lot of time on their hair. The best part about this look is that you can dress it up or down, perfect for days when you need to be both professional and approachable.

40. Middle cornrows with a bun

This chic and sophisticated hairstyle is perfect for any formal or professional occasion. The middle cornrows give the hair an elegant and polished look while maintaining a natural and effortless feel.

41. Simple large cornrows

This is a perfect style for hotter days when you want your hair away from your face. The cornrows are large and give you the look you deserve.

42. Laid back cornrows

These stylish strands are an excellent way of showing off your unique sense of fashion. Depending on your mood, you can dress up or down this versatile style.

43. Braided curls

This hairstyle is versatile, and you can wear it in many ways. It is perfect for those with natural hair. You can dye your hair and then braid the curls.

44. Oversized high bun

High bun. Photo: @naturalhairke (modified by author)

You can achieve an elegant, sophisticated look that will turn heads by twisting your hair into a high bun. That is a great hairstyle to show off your beautiful look if you have naturally black hair.

45. Mini dreadlocks

Try out this mini dreadlocks black natural hairstyle to achieve that ultra-chic and feminine look! This hairstyle is impeccable for those desiring to wear their hair up stylishly and uniquely. It is also excellent in protecting your hair from heat damage.

46. Mohawk wavy curls

Curly mohawk style. Photo: @Fleekyhair, @designessentialshaircare (modified by author)

With this hairstyle, you straighten your natural hair. The curls create a fun and funky look. That is an excellent style for those who want to show off their personality and style.

47. Mohawk cornrows

If you're looking for a low-maintenance style that still looks fabulous, this is the one for you. This particular hairstyle is perfect to create and doesn't require much time or effort.

48. Temporary locks

Temporary locks. Photo: @SweetnessBeautyCare (modified by author)

This looks comes out strong when you want to show off your natural hair texture while keeping your strands pulled back and away from your face.

49. Braided triangle

Braided triangle style. Photo: @SweetnessBeautyCare (modified by author)

Triangle braids are very easy to make and give you the comfort you need. You can style them with beads or tie them up.

50. Fulani braids

These regal and fun braids are perfect for any special occasion! They are also great for everyday wear. The exciting thing about this style is that you can do it on any hair, including relaxed and natural hair. Fulani braids are the perfect choice if you're looking for an elegant and playful style!

These are some of the trendiest black hairstyles for medium hair. As you can see, most of them are based on simple buns, twists, updos, and curls. Natural hair has a lot of room for creativity, so go ahead and create a hairstyle that you will wear with pride!

