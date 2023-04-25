Ankara, the vibrant and colorful fabric, has become a symbol of African fashion and culture. Its popularity has spread worldwide, and it's now a go-to choice for women who want to add a touch of elegance and tradition to their wardrobe.

From red-carpet events to casual outings, Ankara dresses have been seen gracing runways and fashion magazines, and these 9 ladies have taken it to the next level with their slay game.

Photos of some ankara styles. Credit: @myriamxlle, @tontolet, @yartelgh, @ankaradigest

Source: Instagram

In this article, we will be showcasing their glamorous Ankara dresses and how they have effortlessly combined them with accessories to create stunning looks that are sure to inspire your fashion sense.

Ankara look 1

This gorgeous tulle-infused ankara ensemble is slowly winning the hearts of many style lovers.

Here, the lady sports a strapless maxi pencil dress underneath a tulle free-size maxi dress with ankara cuffs and hemline.

Ankara look 2

Tulle is unarguably one of the best fabric to infuse in your ankara design.

Here, this lady rocked a blue tulle and ankara dress with gold embellishments, a sheer neckline and a thigh-high opening.

Ankara look 3

Tonto Dikeh is one celebrity who never fails to wow fans in ankara and this time is no different.

Here, she rocked a cutout top with burnt orange peplum over a maxi pencil skirt.

Ankara look 4

Cutout ankara styles are trendy right now and a lot of fashionistas are jumping on it.

This lady styled hers with a sheer neckline giving the illusion of a strapless dress.

Ankara look 5

This gorgeous off-shoulder corset bodice look is a banger for the ladies with the hour glass figures.

Here, this lady infused a shimmery gold fabric over the vibrant red and brown print.

Ankara look 6

If you're looking to add some fun and flirty ankara looks to your collection, then this is for you.

This off-shoulder asymmetrical dress is a perfect choice to replicate.

Ankara look 7

This beautiful style features a lace neckline and sleeves with bell cuffs.

It's perfect for church and weddings.

Ankara look 8

Velvet is also another great choice if you're looking to glam up your ankara style.

Here, the belle rocks it in a drape feature around her hips which works perfectly with the corset bodice.

Ankara look 9

This look is perfect for weddings and if you're dark skinned, this is certainly a style you should consider.

The embellished bodice and fitting of the dress spells perfection.

