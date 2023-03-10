Looking good in workwear fashion is imperative if your job requires a lot of your physical presence. However, some women struggle to find their own style.

We know - it's the end of the work week, and everyone is gearing up to turn up and have a memorable weekend.

But, no matter how much we would all love for this to happen, Monday will always show up by the end of the weekend.

This is why it is important you curate your workwear looks ahead of time to make getting ready for the office a lot easier and less time-consuming.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights fashion influencer, Powede Awujo and how she serves workwear fashion goals for every day of the work week.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Powede Awujo in black gown

At the start of the week, it is important that you pay a lot of attention to how you show up at work.

Here, the fashion influencer sports the classic black look. A beautiful long-sleeve dress with draping detailing in the front.

Look 2: Powede Awujo in beige outfit

This is certainly a look to for the boss who wants to appear simple yet classy.

This asymmetrical necklined short-sleeved dress is beautiful and a chic look to wear to the office.

Look 3: Powede Awujo in v-neck dress

This mustard number screams classy boss lady!

Everything from the fitting to the sleeves and cut embodies perfection, and it is certainly a look that is feminine and edgy.

Look 4: Powede Awujo in black/white

As the week gradually comes to an end, easing into semi-formal looks is always a fun option to try.

Here, Powede dons a beautiful white shirt dress with a black wrap-around, cinching her waist and flattering her feminine silhouette.

Look 5: Powede Awujo sports ankara look

Here, she sports a gorgeous ankara print dress that stops around the knees.

This is the perfect look to end the work week, as most organisations in Nigeria promote a casual/ankara dress code on Fridays.

