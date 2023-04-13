A viral video gains widespread attention as it showcases a lady's gorgeous chunky twists hairstyle, garnering praise online

The video provides a step-by-step tutorial, revealing the techniques and tools used to achieve the lady's stunning chunky twists hairstyle

Her final look is a stunning and head-turning hairstyle that inspires others to experiment with their own hair and embrace new styles

There are many ways to style one's hair that doesn't always involve complex methods.

And when you know how to style your own hair, half of your hair problems tend to go away.

YoutTuber @fortheloveofupdos, made a video several years ago on how to achieve a stylish twist updo, and it has resurfaced on social media, leaving many people impressed.

Photos of the lady styling her hair. Credit: @fortheloveofupdos (YouTube)

Source: UGC

The video captured a step-by-step process revealing the techniques used to achieve the lady's stunning chunky twists hairstyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She starts by parting her hair into three chunks before twisting the tips and then adding hair extensions.

The process captivated many viewer who expressed eagerness to try it out for themselves.

Watch the video belosw:

Social media users share thoughts on lady's hairstyle

Revel Beauty reposted the video and many people shared their thoughts.

sugasharm:

"I did my daughters hair like this for her prom 6 years ago... it's still a classic beautiful style!Great job Queen."

tressan_ronique:

"My toxic trait is that I know very well I can’t comb hair to save my livre but thinks this looks very easy for me to do."

bella_roe:

"I have done it like 3 times and it's perfect."

misssharielle:

"I've been wearing this style for yeeeaarrrsss. So easy and simple. I revamped and did it with Afro Kinky hait and a poodle ponytail."

Video of lady rocking half-braids and half-curls goes viral on social media: "When you can't decide"

When it comes to making fashion statements, African women sure know how to be dramatic with their looks, especially hairstyles.

A woman has become an internet sensation after a video of her unique hairstyle went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the lady was seen rocking a red and black cornrow hairstyle on one side and a curly weave-on on the other side of her head.

Albino fashionista transforms look with sleek makeup and stylish hairdo in viral video

Every skin tone is beautiful, and for Mony-Love Mbanzoulou, looking fab is anything but impossible!

The albino beauty recently wowed fans with her glam transformation in one video that has gotten 12.9 million views. In the video, she starts out with a bare face and her tresses flying free.

However, by the end of the video, we see her looking chic and fabulous with a glossy-lipped makeup look and a chunky twist hairstyle in yellow.

Source: Legit.ng