There are many ways to look beautiful in ankara styles. Coupled with the availability of numerous styles on social media, picking a style to slay in has been made easy.

However, when it comes to styles that make you look classy and elegant, there are certain factors to consider.

From picking the right neckline to the length of the dress, you need to be particular about the dress details to achieve a classy and modest style.

Some ankara styles to be inspired by. Credit: @obi_sky, @borah_george, @k.essy_kai

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng curates a list of classy and modest styles to be inspired by.

Check out seven looks below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ankara look 1

If you're big on modest looks with a bit of a flirty feature then you should try this look.

Here, this pretty lady sports a pencil dress featuring long sleeves and a sloppy neckline that gives off a chic and flirty look.

Ankara look 2

The double sleeve style is a trend that a lot of fashionistas have embraced.

Here, this lady keeps it chic and stylish in this red-laced infused midi pencil dress. The decision to use a bold colour certainly made the dress pop.

Ankara look 3

Here is another double sleeve style to be inspired by.

Go extra like this ebony beauty and have one pair cut in a dramatic off-shoulder style. This look featured a side draping that is flattering to the feminine silhouette.

Ankara look 4

Tassels and ankara et along pretty well the same way lace and ankara do.

Here, the belle sports a dress featuring a lace neckline and sleeves with ankara double sleeves over them.

Attached to the hemline of the dress are long tassels that gives the dress the right amount of pizzazz.

Ankara look 5

We love a good pair of exaggerated sleeves and this lady right here is slaying it perfectly!

Midi length is the easiest way to achieve a classy look like this one which is perfect for weddings and church.

Ankara look 6

If you're one of those who likes to wear ankara dresses to the office then this here is a look for you.

The high neck, puffy long sleeves and the pleated flounce attached to the lower part of the dress is giving everything boss chick!

Ankara look 7

This look is perfect if you want to make a statement but don't want to try too hard.

The dramatic sleeves gives the style some edge, class and commands attention all at once.

Trending video of lady in tight ankara dress leaves netizens concerned: "Please breathe small"

They say beauty is pain, and a lady currently trending online has reminded many people of the saying.

In the video reposted by Asoebi Bella, the lady is seen modelling a gorgeously-sewn ankara print dress.

However, while the dress seemed stylish, the lady looked uncomfortable in it. As she made a slow spin for the camera, she could be seen placing a hand on her abdomen as though struggling to breathe.

Source: Legit.ng