Burna Boy is filled with gratitude and joy as he is set to celebrate 5 years of his highly praised studio album African Giant

The Nigerian international superstar on his social media account revealed the initial way he felt before he released the body of work

He further appreciated his fans and followers for their dedication over the years, sparring sweet reactions online

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is celebrating five years of his highly acclaimed and Grammy-winning studio album African Giant.

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy will be commiserating the milestone with a special live event at YouTube Music Nights.

The event, scheduled for July 26, 2024, will be streamed live on Burna Boy's YouTube page, allowing fans from all around the world to watch.

On his official X account, the City Boy crooner noted that he didn't expect music when he released the Afrocna Giant album on July 26, 2019, but expressed immense gratitude to his fans and followers for sticking with him all the years,

"When I made this album, I literally had no expectations at all! I wanted to get shiit off my chest, and I appreciate you all for fuckinn with it. #AFRICANGIANTIS5.”

Burna Boy's fourth studio album was supported by six singles: "Gbona", "On the Low", Killin Dem", "Dangote", "Anybody", and "Pull Up".

Aside from winning the Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the studio work also bagged several other awards: African Giant won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards, Best Collaboration for "Killin' Dem" at The Headies 2019, Viewers' Choice award for "On the Low" at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival, and many others.

See Burna Boy's tweet below:

Burna Boy spurs reactions online

Burna Boy's Glastonbury show breaks net

The Nigerian international superstar ignited the internet following his previous concert at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Glastonbury Music Festival is one of the highly recognised music events in the United Kingdom, drawing thousands of people from all over the world.

During his spellbinding stage moment, Burna Boy was about to perform his 2018 monster hit YE when he told the multitude of fun-seekers to take off their shirts and wave them in the air.

