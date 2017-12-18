30 Best packing gel hairstyles in Nigeria 2022 (with images)

Are you looking for the best packing gel hairstyles in Nigeria? You can look as good as you desire if you are creative or risky enough to attempt new styles. After all, what other way can you know what another hairstyle you look good in without venturing out?

Centre part with packing gel and gel style with weave on. Photo: @stephanie, @StayGlam (modified by author)

There are many ways to style your hair and look good. For example, you can make a classic, smooth hairstyle or choose an accessible style and decorate your hair with hairpins. Furthermore, there are different versions of packing gel hairstyles for any hair length. So, any lady can find a flawless look. So, what are the best gel hairstyles for ladies?

Packing gel hairstyles in Nigeria

The best thing about packing gel styles is that they are suitable for both natural and relaxed hair, whether long or short. It is all about picking something right that goes with your style. So, what are the best style to choose in 2022?

1. Gel style with weaveon

Gel style with weave on. Photo: @StayGlam

This is one of the latest packing gel styles 2021. It is pretty easy to rock. You can use different decorations to make your hair stand out. For everyday life, this styling is efficient and convenient. It gives an elegant look and is perfect for casual and official events.

2. Packing gel hairstyle for medium length natural hair

Packing gel hairstyle for medium length natural hair. Photo: @Chimdindu

Many Nigerian women prefer different haircuts of medium length. Packing leaves your neck and shoulder free to prevent the discomfort of hot weather.

You can have a wide range of hairstyles using just rubber bands and hairpins. Packing hairstyle for medium length hair looks prettier if you make it into curls.

3. Phony pony packing gel hairstyle

Phony pony packing gel hairstyle for ladies. Photo: @Iesha

Since there are different styles of packing gel, why not get creative? For example, another way to pack hair is to make a beautiful phony pony.

4. Hairdo with twisted mohawk style bun

Hairdo with twisted mohawk style bun. Photo: @Ineffable Hair By KK

This is one of the trending packing gel styles for ladies as it is always a classic option for most women. This style reveals the face while emphasizing the natural beauty of a woman.

5. Low ponytail with edges on fleek hairstyle

Low ponytail with edges on fleek hairstyle. Photo: @spicemakeovers

Some great styles can be made into a low ponytail. All you need to do is twist the tail into a unique roller and let it be free at the ends. Today, it is one of the most outstanding ponytail packing gel styles that many women prefer because of its simplicity. Try it, and you will love the look.

6. Long ponytail packing gel hairstyle

Long ponytail packing gel hairstyle. Photo: @Cat

If you are looking for a bold way to express yourself and still look fabulous, then you can go for this packing hairstyle that features a long ponytail that goes all the way to your lower back. It is one of the most-liked packing gel styles with an attachment that most women choose.

7. Short kinky curls with weave and styled with gel

Short kinky curls with weave and styled with gel. Photo: @vsspa001

Even though most people are interested in packing gel styles with straight weavon, this style, which is a slight deviation, is quite elegant and worth trying. It is so stylish and adorable and a great fit for small and big girls. Furthermore, the styling with gel gives it a more elegant appearance.

8. Centre part with packing gel

Centre part with packing gel. Photo: @stephanie

The centre part is one of the best packing gel styles with curly weave attachment. Since beautiful hair make you look attractive, why not change your hair to feature this glamorous look? It suits most head shapes, making one look elegant regardless of their dominant style.

9. African pondo and up-do

African pondo and up-do. Photo: @Bob Cuts SA

There is nothing as great as trying a new look, and if you are yearning for a break from the conventional styles, this style is perfect for trying. It is one of the most versatile gel up hairstyles that you can achieve with different woven styles, making one look classy.

10. Finger wave curls

Finger wave curls. Photo: @Mz. Kesha B

Finger wave curls with gel is one of the most stunning hair gel styles for bold ladies. It doesn't require much, and you don't even need an extension to make it work. All you need is your gel and other materials, and you are good to go.

11. Afro bun updo

African bun up-do. Photo: @Tylena Patriece

If you are yet to come across suitable gel up styles, why not try this fantastic look. The style is easy to maintain and give you the comfort you desire.

12. Braided low bun

Braided low bun hairstyle. Photo: @moyoduduza

Another way to create a horsetail style is to add some extensions to get a more voluminous look, and there is no better way of doing it than going for a braided bun. A bundle on the top looks beautiful too and is one of the most awesome hair gel styles for ladies.

13. Chignon hairstyle

Chignon gel hairstyle. Photo: @Becky_vey

There is no limitation in packing hairstyles in Nigeria as you have massive options, and this is an excellent example of the many ways you can play with your hair. The chignon hairstyle is terrific for weddings as the fancy beads make one stand out.

14. Mohawk look

Mohawk gel packing hairstyle. Photo: hannahbeautylink

Mohawk is one of the most common styles among African women. The incredible thing is that you can give your mohawk a sophisticated look by styling it up and packing everything in the middle to produce the classic mohawk look. The gel hair style will make you look amazing.

15. Double braided bun

Gel styling with double braided bun. Photo: @Rayann410

You can pack your hair into a gallant double braided bun for a more excellent look. The most straightforward bun neatly assembled and fixed can be fantastic.

16. Bantu knots

Packing gel hairstyle with the Bantu knots. Photo: @curlycraze.com

Bantu knots is one of the best traditional hairstyles for black women as the style is elegant. The best thing about the look is that it can work on short and long hair and doesn't require much work.

17. Bridal packing hairstyle for natural hair

If you are looking for the perfect packing hairstyle to wear at your wedding, this is the ideal one, perfectly representative of the African culture. And you can play around with the look however you desire.

18. Braided bun/tapered back with shaved sides

Bridal bun/tapered black gel hairstyle with shaved sides. Photo: @Christyle

You can also choose to go for something unique like the style featured in the above image. Although it seems a little complicated to rock, you will look elegant once done. And the best thing is that you can wear it formal and casual events.

19. Slide sleek ponytail

Slide sleek ponytail gel hairstyle. Photo: @Htown_crowns

If you haven't got enough of a ponytail with gel styling, you can tweak it a little bit and move it to the side. The greatest thing with ponytail packing gel styles is that they look neat and ideal for weddings and other occasions.

20. Hairstyle with upper bun

Hairstyle with upper bun with gel. Photo: @Maabeautybar

A bun never goes out of fashion. To form a bundle of hair, you only need a little time and a few items: comb, an elastic band, water and a few pins.

21. Blow out ponytail with long weaveon

Blow out gel ponytail with long weaveon. Photo: @UhairOfficial

If you wonder how to make packing gel with weavon, this is the one to settle on. It is not your everyday look that will make you look gorgeous.

The kinky texture blow-out weavon attached at the crown blends well with the relaxed hair with gel making it quite similar to the packing gel styles with kinky weavon

22. Elegant braided bun with weave

Elegant braided bun with weave. Photo: @keshia dixon

It seems like women love high buns considering this incredible look. However, this is not your traditional bun, as it is braided at the top. The hairstyle suits everyone as long as they have the proper hair density.

23. Glam bun with beads

Glam bun gel packing hairstyle with beads. Photo: @_ammamama

An ordinary bundle can be much more elegant if you accessorize it. Doing this is easy! The hair is styled up into a high bun and wrapped with a gold cord. Also, there are two loose braids at the ends of the braids decorated with beads.

24. Bubble natural updo packing hairstyle

Bubble natural updo gel packing hairstyle. Photo: @limitlessbloom

You can style your hair into four bubble sections with twists at the front of the head to make it look unique. It is a cute and trendy updo that you can try whenever you want a new style.

25. Half up, half down bun packing hairstyle

Half up, half down bun gel packing hairstyle. Photo: @_eunicorn

Even though it is not the trendiest style, the half up, half down is something worth trying. It is ideal for African natural hair and also perfect for hot weather.

26. Packing style with centre path

Packing gel hairstyle with centre path. Photo: @kdoveplace

When packing hair, you can be as creative as you desire, and this style is an excellent example of how far one can go.

27. Protective gel packing hairstyle on natural hair

Protective gel packing hairstyle on natural hair with low knot. Photo: @Alexis Stewart

You need to pick up the strands and twist them together to make a bundle. Then, make a neat bun from the pile and firmly fix it on the head. Besides, the style can be decorated, for example, with hair clips.

28. Packaging gel hairstyle with twisted bun and cornrows

Packaging gel hairstyle with twisted bun and cornrows. Photo: @tena marlene

The packaging gel hairstyle with twisted bun and cornrows is also worth considering. Fix the hairstyle properly to make it look awesome.

29. Packing hairdo with a voluminous bun

Packing hairdo with a voluminous bun. Photo: @janice drakeford

Hair is packaged and gathered in the middle like any other bun style. However, this one has more volume and is ideal for any head shape.

30. Packing long bun updo hairstyle

Packing, gel long bun updo hairstyle. Photo: @diamondhair_studio1

You can also choose to make a long bun. If you want to keep it for a long time, you need to pick up the strands in the tail with elastic bands. Then wind the hair around the band. Finally, you can fluff it a little to give you a more comprehensive look.

Packing gel Nigerian hairstyles look charming and is perfect for any occasion. You have many options, so have fun and experiment with different looks.

