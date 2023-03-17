Sharon Ooja is unarguably one of the most fashionable new generation Nollywood actresses in the industry. Whether in traditional, formal or casual wear, Ooja always gets it right.

The weekend is here and like a true fashionista, you certainly have all your outfits curated for the fun activities to come.

Photos of Sharon. Credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

If you haven't, maybe you're in luck because in this article, Legit.ng spotlights some looks rocked by Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, that could inspire you.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Sharon Ooja in dress shirt

This is the perfect look to slay in for the weekend.

Dress shirts are some of the most comfortable clothing to sport whether for errands, brunch with the girls or even grocery shopping.

Look 2: Sharon Oooja rocks deep pink 3-piece set

This vibrant colour will certainly have all eyes on you.

This three-piece ensemble features a crop top, a long jacket and a pair of wide-legged ribbed pants.

Look 3: Sharon Ooja sports Andrea Iyamah set

This beautiful set from Andrea Iyamah is a perfect weekend look, especially if looking fashionable is your thing.

Here, Ooja pairs the set with a sleeveless kimono and a cute Chanel mini bag.

Look 4: Sharon Ooja shows off body in 2-piece

If there is one thing constant about Ooja's style, it is her love for cute crop tops - basically anything that will show off her flat stomach and slim waist.

Here, she pairs a cute black crop top with a brown wrap skirt.

Look 5: Sharon Ooja slays vibrant print

This gorgeous two-piece set is such a comfort look that one can either dress up or dress down.

Here, the actress paired the two-piece culottes set with a cute pink bralette.

Look 6: Sharon Ooja sports beach look

Here, the beautiful actress opts for a halter neck, cutout top paired with a tiered maxi skirt.

The skirt featured a thigh-high opening in the front showing off a bit of skin around her legs.

