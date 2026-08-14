Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's marriage drew even more attention after his 2024 Hottest Man Alive title put their famously private Hollywood romance in the spotlight. What began with a chance meeting at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008 grew into a lasting marriage built on humour, mutual support, and a grounded family life.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend Amazon MGM's "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" World Premiere. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

John Krasinski's 2024 Hottest Man Alive title thrust his and Emily Blunt's famously private marriage back into the global spotlight.

Emily and John met through mutual friends at a Los Angeles restaurant in November 2008.

at a Los Angeles restaurant in November 2008. The couple have been married since July 2010 and are parents to two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Profile summary

Full name Emily Olivia Laura Blunt John Burke Krasinski Gender Female Male Date of birth 23 February 1983 20 October 1979 Age 43 years old (as of 2026) 46 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Libra Place of birth London, England Newton, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British-American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'7" 6'3" Height in centimetres 170 191 Weight in pounds 121 201 Weight in kilograms 55 91 Hair colour Light brown Dark brown Eye colour Blue Brown Father Oliver Blunt Ronald Krasinski Mother Joanna Mackie Mary Clare Krasinski Siblings 3 2 Marital status Married Married Partner John Krasinski Emily Blunt Children 2 2 School Ibstock Place School Brown University Profession Actress Actor, filmmaker, writer Instagram - @johnkrasinski TikTok - @johnkrasinski X - @johnkrasinski Facebook - @JohnKrasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship timeline

Emily Blunt and American actor John Krasinski have spent nearly two decades building a strong relationship while balancing successful Hollywood careers and family life. Here's a look at the key moments in their journey together.

November 2008: Emily and John meet for the first time

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2026 Annual Drama Desk Awards. Photo: John Lamparski (modified by author)

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Emily Blunt and John Krasinski first crossed paths in November 2008 at a Los Angeles restaurant through a mutual friend. Blunt was dining with a friend called Gray when Krasinski, who was seated nearby with actor Justin Theroux, approached their table. He quickly charmed her by making her laugh.

Recalling the moment during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Blunt said Krasinski quickly charmed her by making her laugh:

It’s kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend, and my friend Gray goes, ‘Oh my god, that’s my friend John.’ And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh.

After meeting in Los Angeles, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski went on their first date later that year. In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the couple disagreed over who made the first move. After going back and forth, Krasinski recalled:

It was me asking for a while and you took some time, and then we finally had a date.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

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For their first date, the couple had pizza at Krasinski's West Hollywood apartment. They have kept one detail from that evening private, with Blunt calling it "so precious" that she did not want to discuss it.

August 2009: John proposes to Emily

About a year after they began dating, John Krasinski proposed to Emily Blunt in Los Angeles. He later revealed that he was nervous during the proposal and cried after Blunt accepted. Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2009, Krasinski recalled:

It was very casual. I was nervous, but she cried, and I cried, and then people were looking at us, and we were crying. It was like a crazy meltdown.

October 2009: Emily Blunt and John make their first public appearance

Following their August 2009 engagement, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple on 19 October 2009. They attended the 16th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Tribute at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

July 2010: The couple tie the knot

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at The American Institute for Stuttering's 18th Annual Gala. Photo: John Nacion

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Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's wedding took place on 10 July 2010 in a private ceremony in Como, Italy, at the estate of actor George Clooney. Close family, friends, and several Hollywood stars attended the celebration. Krasinski later described the wedding as one of the most magical days of their lives.

August 2010: Blunt and Krasinski attend their first Emmys as newlyweds

A month after their wedding, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attended the Emmy Awards together. The newlyweds posed on the red carpet before joining AMC's Emmy afterparty, where they were photographed alongside Krasinski's fellow NBC stars Amy Poehler and Ed Helms.

September 2013: The couple are expecting their first child

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were expecting their first child together, a source close to the actress told Us Weekly. The pair had recently moved into a larger home as they prepared to start a family, with the insider explaining:

They both want kids, it's one of the reasons they got a bigger place, in a neighborhood that you can raise a family. They both couldn't be more excited.

February 2014: They welcome their first child

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Michael

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On 16 February 2014, the couple welcomed their daughter, Hazel Grace Krasinski. Krasinski announced the birth on X, writing:

Wanted to let the news out directly. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!

August 2015: John Krasinski reflects on his marriage

In an interview with People, John Krasinski spoke about his marriage to Emily Blunt and how much he still enjoyed their relationship. He said:

It’s really that we just got lucky. It’s one of those things, I’m having more fun now than the day I met her, and it’s pretty wild. I don’t know the formula to it, but I think she’s hilarious, extremely talented, and I’m definitely her No. 1 fan.

Krasinski also discussed how becoming parents had changed their lives.

I think when you commit your life to anything like that it changes everything. All of the cliches are true.

June 2016: The couple welcome their second child

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's "The Albies" event. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

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Emily Blunt and John Krasinski welcomed their second daughter, Violet Rose Krasinski, in June 2016. Krasinski announced the birth on X on 4 July, writing:

What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th

March 2017: Blunt and Krasinski announce their first film together

The couple announced their first film together, A Quiet Place, marking their first professional collaboration as a couple. Krasinski was set to direct and star in the horror film, with Blunt joining the cast.

Teasing the project on Instagram, Krasinski shared a photo of himself with Blunt and wrote:

Question: "John, who's the one actor you've been wanting to work with?" Answer: (see above)

April 2018: John and Emily star together in A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place was released, with Krasinski directing, co-writing and starring alongside Blunt. Reflecting on their experience working together, Krasinski told People:

I’ve never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie. For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different.

January 2019: Blunt praises John at the SAG Awards

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 29th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. Photo: Taylor Hill

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At the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Emily Blunt won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for A Quiet Place. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to her husband, John Krasinski, who appeared emotional in the audience. She said:

I am so humbled to be standing in front of you... And I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the experience of making this with you was so directly pierced through my heart. You are a filmmaker, John. I am lucky to be with you.

July 2019: They announce A Quiet Place Part II

After the success of A Quiet Place, which earned more than $340 million worldwide and received critical acclaim, Emily Blunt and American filmmaker John Krasinski announced its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II. The film would mark their second professional collaboration.

March 2020: A Quiet Place Part II premieres

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attended the world premiere of A Quiet Place Part II at the Rose Theatre at Lincoln Centre in New York City. However, the film's wide release was delayed that same month as the U.S. entered lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

December 2020: Emily reflects on their marriage on their 10th wedding anniversary

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive for the 24th Critics' Choice Awards. Photo: Jean-Baptiste

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A few months after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, Blunt opens up about her marriage to Krasinski and their life together during the pandemic in an interview with People.

Having John's support is everything, because we are each other's confidant. That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me.

The actress also expresses gratitude for spending more time with their children during the pandemic, saying:

Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful.

May 2021: A Quiet Place Part II finally hits cinemas

After several pandemic-related delays, A Quiet Place Part II finally premiered in May 2021, with Emily Blunt starring and John Krasinski directing. The sequel became the first film released during the COVID-19 pandemic to surpass $100 million at the U.S. box office.

July 2022: Krasinski's daughters see dad on screen

John Krasinski's daughters watched him on screen for the first time when he voiced Superman in DC League of Super-Pets. Speaking about the experience on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Krasinski said they loved it.

He added:

They were laughing very, very hard. I think up until now they didn't actually believe I was in the business, because they've never seen anything I’ve done.

July 2023: Emily Blunt takes a break from acting

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2018 TIME 100 Gala. Photo: Patrick McMullan

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Emily Blunt revealed that she was taking a year-long break from acting to spend more time with her family during an appearance on the Table for Two podcast. She explained:

I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine—like we’re in the last year of single digits—and I just feel there’s cornerstones to their day that is so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up?’, ‘Will you take me to school?’, ‘Will you pick me up?’ ‘Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them. For a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.

January 2024: Krasinski supports Blunt at the Critics' Choice Awards

John supported Emily Blunt at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where she was among the evening's nominees. The couple walked the red carpet together before the ceremony.

November 2024: John is named People's Hottest Man Alive

John Krasinski was named People magazine's Hottest Man Alive for 2024, bringing renewed attention to his relationship with Emily Blunt. Krasinski later revealed that Blunt was delighted by the news and joked that she would wallpaper their house with the magazine cover if he won.

September 2025: Emily and John attend the Toronto International Film Festival

Blunt and Krasinski attended the premiere of her film The Smashing Machine at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 8 September 2025. The couple walked the red carpet together, supporting Blunt's latest film alongside her co-star Dwayne Johnson.

January 2026: The couple attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globes

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

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The pair attended the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on 11 January 2026, marking their first major red-carpet appearance of the year. Blunt was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Smashing Machine.

April 2026: John supports Emily at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere

Krasinski joined Emily on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of the highly anticipated sequel. The event marked her return as the iconic Emily Charlton.

May 2026: Emily supports John at the Jack Ryan: Ghost War premiere

Blunt showed her support by attending the New York City world premiere of Krasinski's film Jack Ryan: Ghost War. She wore a striking feather-adorned Elie Saab gown for the occasion.

June 2026: The couple step out for the Disclosure Day premiere

The pair attended the New York City premiere of Steven Spielberg's sci-fi film Disclosure Day, in which Blunt stars. They coordinated elegant red carpet looks for the event at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Centre.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the "Into the Woods" premiere. Photo: Lars Niki

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FAQs

What happened with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski? Their private marriage gained extra global attention after John's 2024 Hottest Man Alive win. Who is John Krasinski's first wife? The British actress Emily Blunt is his first and only wife. Who is Emily Blunt's first husband? John Krasinski is her first and only husband. How did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski meet? They met through a mutual friend at a Los Angeles restaurant in November 2008. What movie did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski star in? They starred together in A Quiet Place (2018) and its 2020 sequel. Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski still married? As of July 2026, they remain married. Were Emily Blunt and John Krasinski married during A Quiet Place? They married in July 2010, years before the film's release. What are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's kids' names? Their names are Hazel Grace and Violet Rose. How old are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's daughters? As of July 2026, their daughters, Hazel and Violet, are 12 and 10 years old, respectively. Hazel was born in 2014, while Violet was born in 2016. When did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski get married? The couple tied the knot on 10 July 2010.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have built a relationship that blends Hollywood success with a strong family foundation. Over the years, they have balanced careers, parenthood, and life in the public eye while remaining committed to each other. Their journey continues to show how love, family, and mutual support can thrive alongside successful careers.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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