Inside Troy Aikman's rocky post-divorce dating life and the woman he's with now
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has spent over three decades in the spotlight. While his professional legacy is defined by three Super Bowl rings, his personal life has been a whirlwind of high-profile romances and two marriages. Today, the legendary broadcaster appears to have found a more stable chapter in his dating life with Marisa Howard.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Troy Aikman was previously married to Thonda Worthey from 2000 to 2011 and Catherine "Capa" Mooty from 2017 to 2023.
- Aikman has been linked to Hollywood A-lister Sandra Bullock, country music singer Lorrie Morgan, and Haley Clark.
- Despite his high-profile dating life, Aikman's daughters, Jordan and Alexa, remain his top priority and frequently appear on his social media.
Profile summary
Full name
Troy Kenneth Aikman
Gender
Male
Date of birth
21 November 1966
Age
59 years old (as of May 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
West Covina, California, United States
Current residence
Montecito, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'4"
Height in centimetres
193
Weight in pounds
219
Weight in kilograms
99
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Relationship status
Dating
Girlfriend
Marisa Howard
Children
2
School
Henryetta, Oklahoma
University
Oklahoma, UCLA
Profession
Former NFL player, broadcaster
Net worth
$65 million
Inside Troy Aikman's rocky post-divorce dating life
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been married twice. His second marriage to Catherine Mooty ended quietly in early 2023. Since then, Troy's love life has been a topic of frequent speculation. Here is the breakdown of the women who have shared the spotlight with the NFL legend.
Marisa Howard (2025–present)
Aikman is reportedly dating Marisa Howard, a wellness coach, former model, and children's book author. Known for her Sissies Adventure Series, which was inspired by her own daughters, Howard is 19 years younger than Aikman. She is deeply involved in the Dallas social and wellness scene.
The pair first sparked rumours after appearing together at a gala for the Children's Cancer Fund. Reports suggest the couple hit it off through their shared interests in fitness and philanthropy. Marisa was married filed for divorce in July 2024, and the process had not yet run its course when they met.
Haley Clark (2023–2025)
Before Marisa, Troy briefly dated Haley Clark, a Dallas-based sales director. The sports world first caught wind of the romance on 24 June 2023 when Clark posted cosy photos of the two on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Haley and Troy were also spotted at high-end Dallas restaurants and on international holidays. While they seemed inseparable for a time, the relationship eventually ran its course by early 2025. According to People, an insider reported that the pair looked in love and happy when they were spotted on 9 June 2023. The insider said:
They were very much into each other. They were dressed casually in workout clothes and trying to avoid the crowds, but they were definitely happy and enjoying each other's company.
Catherine "Capa" Mooty (2016–2023)
Aikman’s second marriage was to fashion entrepreneur Catherine Mooty, also known as Capa. The pair started dating in 2016 and got engaged in June 2017 at Lake Como, Italy. Troy and Capa tied the knot in a private Santa Barbara ceremony the same year.
For years, Aikman and Capa were the image of a successful blended family. Mooty has two sons from a previous marriage to Val, football player Luke and guitar player. However, by late 2022, fans noticed a lack of shared photos.
A source told People in the aforementioned article that they simply grew apart as the children got older and their priorities shifted. The source said:
They simply grew apart. There was no massive drama, just a shift in priorities as the children grew older.
Rhonda Worthey (2000–2011)
Troy’s longest relationship was with former Cowboys' publicist Rhonda Worthey. The two met in 1998 and married in 2000 at Troy’s Texas estate.
Rhonda and Aikman welcomed two daughters: Jordan Ashley in 2001 and Alexa Marie in 2002. Though they divorced in 2011, they have remained famously committed to co-parenting their daughters.
Troy Aikman's girlfriends in the 90s: Sandra Bullock and Lorrie Morgan
During his peak playing years, Aikman was one of the most eligible bachelors in America. He was famously linked to country star Lorrie Morgan and Hollywood A-lister Sandra Bullock.
While the tabloids went wild over the Bullock connection, both stars later clarified they were just "very good friends". They leaned on each other during the peak of their respective careers.
FAQs
- Who is Troy Aikman? He is a former NFL quarterback who played 12 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.
- How many children does Troy Aikman have? He has two daughters, Jordan and Alexa, from his first marriage to Rhonda Worthey.
- Is Troy Aikman still married to Capa Mooty? The couple reportedly divorced in early 2023 after six years of marriage.
- Did Troy Aikman date Sandra Bullock? Although they were thought to be dating, Sandra and Troy were just friends.
- Who is Troy Aikman dating? He is currently dating Marisa Howard.
- What does Marisa Howard do for a living? She is an American writer and yoga enthusiast.
- Who are Troy Aikman's ex-girlfriends? His past relationships include Haley Clark and Lorrie Morgan.
The romantic journey of Troy Aikman has seen him evolve from a 90s bachelor to a dedicated family man. He has been divorced twice and has two daughters. The former athlete's current relationship with Marisa Howard suggests a stable new chapter.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.