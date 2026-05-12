Inside Troy Aikman's rocky post-divorce dating life and the woman he's with now

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has spent over three decades in the spotlight. While his professional legacy is defined by three Super Bowl rings, his personal life has been a whirlwind of high-profile romances and two marriages. Today, the legendary broadcaster appears to have found a more stable chapter in his dating life with Marisa Howard.

Troy Aikman at the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Centre (L). The former NFL player speaks during the Dallas Startup Week (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Ayisha Collins (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Troy Aikman was previously married to Thonda Worthey from 2000 to 2011 and Catherine "Capa" Mooty from 2017 to 2023.

from 2000 to 2011 and from 2017 to 2023. Aikman has been linked to Hollywood A-lister Sandra Bullock , country music singer Lorrie Morgan , and Haley Clark .

, country music singer , and . Despite his high-profile dating life, Aikman's daughters, Jordan and Alexa, remain his top priority and frequently appear on his social media.

Profile summary

Full name Troy Kenneth Aikman Gender Male Date of birth 21 November 1966 Age 59 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth West Covina, California, United States Current residence Montecito, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 219 Weight in kilograms 99 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Marisa Howard Children 2 School Henryetta, Oklahoma University Oklahoma, UCLA Profession Former NFL player, broadcaster Net worth $65 million Instagram @troyaikman

Inside Troy Aikman's rocky post-divorce dating life

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been married twice. His second marriage to Catherine Mooty ended quietly in early 2023. Since then, Troy's love life has been a topic of frequent speculation. Here is the breakdown of the women who have shared the spotlight with the NFL legend.

Marisa Howard (2025–present)

Troy Aikman and Marisa Howard smiling together at a at an indoor event. Photo: @cowboysnation (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Aikman is reportedly dating Marisa Howard, a wellness coach, former model, and children's book author. Known for her Sissies Adventure Series, which was inspired by her own daughters, Howard is 19 years younger than Aikman. She is deeply involved in the Dallas social and wellness scene.

The pair first sparked rumours after appearing together at a gala for the Children's Cancer Fund. Reports suggest the couple hit it off through their shared interests in fitness and philanthropy. Marisa was married filed for divorce in July 2024, and the process had not yet run its course when they met.

Haley Clark (2023–2025)

Troy Aikman and Hale Clark posing on a balcony in the Amalfi Coast, Italy, on 28 June 2023. Photo: @halonearth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Before Marisa, Troy briefly dated Haley Clark, a Dallas-based sales director. The sports world first caught wind of the romance on 24 June 2023 when Clark posted cosy photos of the two on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Haley and Troy were also spotted at high-end Dallas restaurants and on international holidays. While they seemed inseparable for a time, the relationship eventually ran its course by early 2025. According to People, an insider reported that the pair looked in love and happy when they were spotted on 9 June 2023. The insider said:

They were very much into each other. They were dressed casually in workout clothes and trying to avoid the crowds, but they were definitely happy and enjoying each other's company.

Catherine "Capa" Mooty (2016–2023)

Capa Mooty and Troy Aikman smiling together while seated at a restaurant. Photo: @thecitycelebs (modifie dby author)

Source: Instagram

Aikman’s second marriage was to fashion entrepreneur Catherine Mooty, also known as Capa. The pair started dating in 2016 and got engaged in June 2017 at Lake Como, Italy. Troy and Capa tied the knot in a private Santa Barbara ceremony the same year.

For years, Aikman and Capa were the image of a successful blended family. Mooty has two sons from a previous marriage to Val, football player Luke and guitar player. However, by late 2022, fans noticed a lack of shared photos.

A source told People in the aforementioned article that they simply grew apart as the children got older and their priorities shifted. The source said:

They simply grew apart. There was no massive drama, just a shift in priorities as the children grew older.

Rhonda Worthey (2000–2011)

Rhonda Worthey is smiling in front of white cabinets and an open doorway. Photo: @rhonda.aikman on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Troy’s longest relationship was with former Cowboys' publicist Rhonda Worthey. The two met in 1998 and married in 2000 at Troy’s Texas estate.

Rhonda and Aikman welcomed two daughters: Jordan Ashley in 2001 and Alexa Marie in 2002. Though they divorced in 2011, they have remained famously committed to co-parenting their daughters.

Troy Aikman's girlfriends in the 90s: Sandra Bullock and Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan attends the 13th Annual Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala (L). Sandra Bullock at the UK Special Screening of The Lost City (R). Photo: Daniel Boczarski, Justin Goff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

During his peak playing years, Aikman was one of the most eligible bachelors in America. He was famously linked to country star Lorrie Morgan and Hollywood A-lister Sandra Bullock.

While the tabloids went wild over the Bullock connection, both stars later clarified they were just "very good friends". They leaned on each other during the peak of their respective careers.

FAQs

Who is Troy Aikman? He is a former NFL quarterback who played 12 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. How many children does Troy Aikman have? He has two daughters, Jordan and Alexa, from his first marriage to Rhonda Worthey. Is Troy Aikman still married to Capa Mooty? The couple reportedly divorced in early 2023 after six years of marriage. Did Troy Aikman date Sandra Bullock? Although they were thought to be dating, Sandra and Troy were just friends. Who is Troy Aikman dating? He is currently dating Marisa Howard. What does Marisa Howard do for a living? She is an American writer and yoga enthusiast. Who are Troy Aikman's ex-girlfriends? His past relationships include Haley Clark and Lorrie Morgan.

The romantic journey of Troy Aikman has seen him evolve from a 90s bachelor to a dedicated family man. He has been divorced twice and has two daughters. The former athlete's current relationship with Marisa Howard suggests a stable new chapter.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng