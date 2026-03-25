The journey of Usher's girlfriends over the years, from early flings to spouse

Usher’s girlfriend histrory has long captured public attention. From early romances with Chilli and Naomi Campbell to his marriages with Tameka Foster and Grace Miguel, his love life reflects different chapters of his personal journey.

Usher during the 2025 Emory University Commencement Ceremony (L) and during the Billboard Live Music Summit (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Rich Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Usher’s early romantic life included a high-profile relationship with TLC member Chilli and a brief link to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

He was first married to Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009 and later to Grace Miguel f rom 2015 to 2018 .

from and later to rom . The singer began dating Jennifer Goicoechea in 2019 , and in 2024 , they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

in , and in , they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Usher has four children: two with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, and two with his current wife, Jennifer Goicoechea.

Profile summary

Full name Usher Raymond IV Gender Male Date of birth 14 October 1978 Age 47 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Las Vegas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jonnetta Patton Father Usher Raymond III Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Wife Jenn Goicoechea Children 4 School Haynes Bridge Middle School, North Springs High School Profession Singer, songwriter, actor, dancer Instagram @usher X @Usher Facebook @usher TikTok @usher

Usher's Girlfriends: From high-profile fling to lasting love

Usher's love life spans several high-profile celebrities. Some relationships lasted years, leading to marriage, while others were brief or widely publicised. Here's a closer look at the women he has dated over time.

Chilli Thomas (2001–2004)

TLC star Chilli is one of Usher's exes. They first met in 1993 after being signed to the same record label, but didn’t start dating until 2001. Years later, Usher reflected on the relationship in a February 2024 interview with People. He recalled:

At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, ‘Man that girl is so beautiful. One day I’m going to meet her.’

Rozonda Thomas attends Hallmark's Power Of Love panel. Photo: Arturo Holme

Source: Getty Images

Usher proposed to Chilli, but his proposal was turned down. He shared the impact of his proposal in the same interview, saying:

I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up. I hurt her too, but the situation broke my heart.

Their on-and-off romance lasted until 2004. After their split, rumours circulated that Usher’s hit album Confessions was inspired by their relationship amid speculation of infidelity. In a 2013 interview with Us Weekly, Chilli addressed the claims:

We were together when he recorded that album. All of those songs on Confessions, that was about Jermaine Dupri‘s situation. Usher was just singing it. But people kind of bought into it, it was just the timing of our breakup when the album came out.

Looking back on their chemistry, Chilli said in a June 2023 People interview:

We definitely had some chemistry. But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we're so different.

Naomi Campbell (2004)

US singer Usher poses with British model Naomi Campbell as they arrive at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After his breakup with Chilli, Usher was briefly linked to British model Naomi Campbell in late 2004. They first met in 2004 at the Fashion Rocks concert in New York City. The then 26-year-old singer admitted he was immediately drawn to the 34-year-old supermodel. Speaking to the London Evening Standard that year, Usher said:

It was like I was hit by a lightning bolt - the next night I asked her out. It was great to have her striding towards me with that walk of hers and ending up in my arms.

The singer also addressed their age difference, noting:

I like older women. With an older woman there are many things you can learn.

Their brief romance lasted around three months, from October to December 2004. Reports suggested the relationship cooled due to conflicting schedules and differing social circles.

By May 2005, both stars were downplaying the romance to protect their friendship. Usher told Contact Music, according to British Vogue:

We were never a couple. We never dated. She just accompanied me to an event and is a great friend of mine who I think is a great person.

In April 2025, their close bond was on full display when Campbell surprised fans by joining Usher on stage at his sold-out London O2 Arena performance.

Tameka Foster (2005–2009)

Usher Raymond and Tameka Foster attend the 17th Annual NAACP Theater Awards. Photo: Frank Micelotta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Usher began dating fashion designer and stylist Tameka Foster in late 2005. The couple married in August 2007, after Foster had already been divorced and was a mother of three. Speaking to Essence ahead of their wedding, Foster said,

I knew he was the man for me when I told him personal things about me and he didn’t flinch. I never felt like he judged me. Instead, he just accepted me for who I am. I am 36 with three children so I don’t have the body of a 21-year-old. I have flaws, I have an attitude problem, I never make flights and the list goes on.

The couple welcomed their first child, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, in November 2007, followed by a second son, Naviyd Ely, in December 2008. Despite building a family together, their marriage ended in 2009, leading to a highly publicised custody battle.

Over the years, Usher reflected candidly on that period. During a 2010 interview with People, he said:

I appreciate the relationship for what it was. Even though it didn’t work out, I’m glad we got together. I love her as the mother of my children; we just couldn’t be married.

Tameka Foster Raymond speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

During their marriage, the relationship faced intense public scrutiny. In February 2024, Usher told People that he felt attacked and judged by fans. He explained:

I think I became very closed and then felt attacked in many ways. It was a bit unconventional in a time when I felt like my female fans were judgmental of the woman that I chose.

Usher’s 2008 album Here I Stand publicly declared his commitment to Foster. In March 2024, Foster explained in her memoir Here I Stand… in a Beautiful State that the title reflects her resilience after their divorce, the loss of her son Kile Glover, and the heartache she endured.

Co-parenting became a priority, especially after their eldest son Cinco was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Usher disclosed to People in 2023 that managing their son’s health required re-acclimating to life and a commitment to working together.

Today, both exes maintain a collaborative parenting relationship.

Grace Miguel (2009–2018)

Grace Miguel and Usher Raymond attend the 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Usher and Grace Miguel, currently known as Grace Harry, began dating in 2009, shortly after his split from ex-wife Tameka Foster. Miguel played a dual role in his life, serving as both his romantic partner and his manager.

In October 2014, Usher spoke to Billboard about their relationship, saying:

She’s an impressive presence herself: attractive, stylish, off-the-charts smart. She’s someone who has been able to support and understand all of who I am. Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a businessman and as a person.

After nearly six years together, the couple became engaged in January 2015. Reports noted the proposal took place at the Golden Globes Art of Elysium event, and they later married privately in Cuba that same year.

In March 2018, Usher and Miguel announced their separation publicly in a joint statement to Us Weekly, saying,

fter much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.

Usher officially filed for divorce nine months later.

Jennifer Goicoechea (2019–present)

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Usher is currently married to Jennifer Goicoechea, a music executive. The pair first sparked romance rumours in 2019, and just a year later, they were expecting their first child together.

In September 2020, Usher announced the arrival of their daughter, Sovereign Bo, writing on Instagram:

We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. 'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat.

In 2021, the couple subtly confirmed they were expecting their second child, with Goicoechea showing off her baby bump at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Later that year, Usher shared the birth of their son, his fourth child, on Instagram:

Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra

Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The couple married privately in Las Vegas on 11 February 2024, after Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium. Usher shared about the wedding during an NAACP Image Awards interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2024. He stated:

It was an incredible moment that we felt was great for us. It was a button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run. My mother was there, her mother was there, the kids were there, our immediate family was there. Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're having a wedding right now. We're gonna go have Elvis officiate us.'

In February 2026, they marked their second anniversary with the singer posting a photo on Instagram, writing:

Soft as cotton, strong in the weave. Here’s to the life we’re building thread by thread. Happy 2nd Anniversary, my love.

FAQs

Who has Usher dated? Usher has dated several high-profile women, including Chilli Thomas and Naomi Campbell. Who is Usher's ex-wife? The singer has two ex-wives: Tameka Foster and Grace Miguel. How long was Usher married to his first wife? Usher was married to Tameka Foster for about two years, from 2007 to 2009. How long did Usher's relationship with Grace Miguel last? Their relationship lasted about nine years, from 2009 to 2018, including roughly two years of marriage. How many marriages has Usher had? As of 2026, the American singer has been married three times. How long did Usher date his wife? Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea dated for around five years before tying the knot in early 2024. How many children does Usher have? He is the father of four children: three boys and one girl.

Usher's high-profile relationships, from fleeting romances to marriage, have significantly shaped his personal journey through fame and music, with public breakups often mirroring his career's intensity.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Zoë Kravitz's boyfriend history. The American singer has been romantically linked to several men since rising to fame in 2010, including Penn Badgley, Michael Fassbender, and Karl Glusman.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman divorced in 2020 after a brief marriage. Following a two-year relationship with Channing Tatum, they became engaged in 2023 but ended the engagement in October 2024. While her relationships with actors and musicians have garnered public attention, Kravitz generally maintains a private personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng