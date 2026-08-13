John Cena's wife is Shay Shariatzadeh, an Iranian-Canadian electrical engineer and product manager. He was previously married to his childhood friend, Elizabeth Huberdeau. Over the course of his wrestling career, Cena was in confirmed and rumoured relationships with Nikki Bella, A.J. Lee, Mickie James, and Lisa Marie Varon.

John Cena at the Variety Studio (R). The WWE star does the 'You Can't See Me' sign (L). Photo: Katie Jones/Variety, @commons.wikimedia.org, Emeraldpilot on Getty Images, Wikimedia (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

John Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh , an accomplished Iranian-Canadian electrical engineer

, an accomplished Iranian-Canadian electrical engineer The couple's romance began at a Vancouver bar during Super Bowl LIII in 2019 .

. He was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Huberdeau , from 2009 until their divorce in 2012.

, from 2009 until their divorce in 2012. Cena dated WWE wrestler Nikki Bella from 2012 to 2018 ; they were engaged before calling off their wedding.

; they were engaged before calling off their wedding. John Cena's romantic history includes confirmed WWE storyline relationships with Mickie James and A.J. Lee.

John Cena's profile summary

Full name John Felix Anthony Cena Nickname John Cena Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 1977 Age 49 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth West Newbury, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Current residence Land O' Lakes (Tampa Bay area), Florida, United States Ethnicity Italian, English, French Canadian Weight in kilograms 114 Weight in pounds 251 Height in centimetres 185 Height in feet 6'1" Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Father John Joseph Cena Sr. Mother Carol Cena Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Shay Shariatzadeh-Cena High school education Central Catholic High School, Cushing Academy Higher education Springfield College Profession American actor, retired professional wrestler Net worth $80 million Social media Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Who is Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena's wife?

John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, is an Iranian-born engineer who grew up in Canada. Shariatzadeh went to the University of British Columbia from 2008 to 2013, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical and electronics engineering.

As per her ZoomInfo profile, she has worked as a software testing engineer at Alpha Technologies, a product specialist at Motorola Solutions' subsidiary, Avigilon, and a product manager at Sonatype. Previously, Shay worked at Guess, La Vie En Rose, BrainStation and the University of British Columbia.

John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh attended the premiere of the film, Argylle on 24 January 2024 in London, England. Photo: @commons.wikimedia.org, Daltoncitys

Source: UGC

On 12 October 2020, former professional wrestler John Cena got married to Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony at an attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, according to PW Insider and a marriage certificate obtained by People. Two years later, the couple held a second wedding celebration in July 2022 in Vancouver, Canada.

Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena met by chance at a bar in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where he had accompanied a friend to watch the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII on 3 February 2019.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, he said,

I wasn't looking, but, man, it just found me.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh share a moment during the Fast X Road To Rome premiere at Colosseo on 12 May 2023. Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Universal Pictures

Source: Getty Images

The future couple would then take a photo before Cena asked for Shariatzadeh's number. Cena described how he was distracted from watching the game after noticing Shay; he added,

I was so bad. Here I am, hell, this was half a decade (ago). I'm 40, and I'm too scared to approach this girl.

He also revealed his early plans to propose three months into the relationship, before finally opting to propose after a year. The Argylle actor, who left the set of the 2021 film The Suicide Squad early to propose, said,

And I would have done it in three months. It might have been a little weird, yes. I don't want to speak for her, but she didn't say no when I asked.

John Cena's relationship history

17-time WWE world champion John Cena's romantic history includes rumoured relationships, two marriages, and one high-profile engagement. Have a look at details of John Cena's ex-girlfriends, former spouses, and their relationship timelines.

Nikki Bella (2012–2018)

John Cena and Nikki Bella (Garcia) attended the SXSW premiere of Blockers on 10 March 2018. Photo: @commons.wikimedia.org, DannyB

Source: UGC

Former WWE power couple, John Cena and Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) dated for about six years before calling off their engagement. During her 2013 interview with TribLive Radio (recorded by E! Online), she recalled how they started dating,

The first opening line was, 'Hey, do you want to go to dinner with me?' and I was kind of like, 'What? With me?' It just kind of started like a dinner date, and I have to admit we were friends for so many years, but then when you make it romantic, I couldn't even say a word to him.

The couple's relationship featured heavily on Total Bellas, a spin-off of the reality TV show, Total Divas, starring Nikki and Brie Bella. In a scene from season 3, episode 1, aired on 7 September 2014, Cena and Bella discussed their conflicting desires regarding marriage and children. Cena firmly maintained,

I’m trying to be a realist. I’ve told you that I don’t want to get married and I don’t want to have kids, and you do want to get married, and you do want to have kids. So I feel like this is a time-bomb over my head.

In the following season of Total Divas (Season 4, Episode 13), Nikki Bella's former boyfriend, Dolph Ziggler, made a bold approach. He admitted he still had feelings for the WWE wrestler and offered her what Cena could not: marriage and children.

On 2 April 2017, John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed up to wrestle The Miz & Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States. After their victory, The Cenation Leader proposed in front of a live crowd of over 75,000 fans.

John Cena and Nikki Bella attended the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Bella, who wrestled as The Fearless Superstar, shared an announcement of their separation in a now-deleted Instagram post on 15 April 2018. In a May interview on NBC's Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Cena expressed his desire to win his fiancée back after their split, saying,

I still love Nicole. I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole.

He added,

Life had always been about me, and then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. Whether I want to realise it or not, she becomes my number one… So, I’m willing to go back on all of these things that I say just out of stubbornness. ‘I won't have kids. ‘I won't have kids.’

In an exclusive statement shared on People on 30 July 2018, Nikki Bella announced their separation.

After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways.

Elizabeth Huberdeau (2009–2012)

WWE star John Cena and his former wife Elizabeth Huberdeau pictured during an appearance together. Photo: @elizabeth.huberdeau.18

Source: Facebook

John Cena's ex-wife is Elizabeth Huberdeau, his high school sweetheart. He announced his engagement through a February 2009 feature on Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

On 3 May 2012, TMZ reported that Cena had filed for divorce in Florida. As per the report, Elizabeth's attorney, Raymond Rafool, revealed that she had been blindsided by the petition.

In the same month, she petitioned the court to dismiss the divorce case, claiming that Cena failed to bring a proper dissolution of marriage action against her. A June report by TMZ also revealed that the couple's marriage dissolution was caused in part by a house remodel.

Later in the month, the American tabloid reported accusations of infidelity on Cena's part. Rafool, Elizabeth's lawyer, said,

We're definitely following up on every lead relative to his being unfaithful before and after the separation.

A. J. Lee (2012)

A.J. Lee captured during a WWE Monday Night Raw match in New Orleans, Louisiana on 7 April 2014. Photo: @commons.wikimedia.org, Megan Elice Meadows

Source: UGC

A.J. Lee and John Cena made headlines as part of a romantic WWE storyline in 2012. Their on-screen romance began in October 2012 when Raw General Manager Vickie Guerrero accused Lee of fraternising with Cena.

Their in-ring romance played out intensively in November 2012, when Cena and Lee shared passionate kisses during WWE matches in front of live audiences.

Their first kiss came on 19 November 2012, during an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The pair locked lips again in celebration after Cena defeated Dolph Ziggler during a Monday Night Raw fight on 26 November 2012.

On 16 December 2012, A. J. Lee turned heel, betraying Cena during his WWE Tables, Ladders, & Chairs match against Dolph Ziggler, ending their romantic storyline.

Mickie James (2007–2008)

Mickie James attended the Nashville premiere of David at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 on 14 December 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/2521 Entertainment/Angel Studios

Source: Getty Images

John Cena and Mickie James shared an in-ring and real-life romance between 2007 and 2008. On screen, fans were treated to sweet interactions, including one on 5 December 2006 when Mickie James asked John Cena out on a date after he defended her family.

Lisa Marie Varon (2002)

Lisa Marie Varon attended the GalaxyCon Raleigh on 30 July 2022. Photo: @commons.wikimedia.org, Super Festivals

Source: UGC

According to Wrestling Inc, Lisa Marie Varon revealed that she had dated Cena in 2002. She also refuted claims that she was Cena's road girlfriend.

Her statements came after former WWE star Kenn Doane had implicated Lisa Marie Varon as John Cena's extramarital affair partner. In an apology shared on X (Twitter), he said,

Never wanted Lisa to be involved obviously; I was wrong 4 hinting towards her since she is the sweetest person ever. So for that I'm sorry.

FAQs

Does John Cena have a wife or kids? At the time of this writing, John Cena does not share any children with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. How did Shay meet John Cena? The couple met in a Vancouver bar on 3 February 2019. How old is John Cena's wife, Shay? Born in 1989, Shariatzadeh is 37 years old. What does John Cena's wife do for work? Shay Shariatzadeh is a trained electrical and electronics engineer who has worked as a software testing engineer and a product specialist. How many times has John Cena been married? The retired WWE wrestler has been married twice. Who was John Cena's first wife? John Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau. Why did John Cena leave his first wife? Divorce filings of the couple's three-year marriage described their union as irretrievably broken. Did John Cena and Nikki Bella date in real life? John Cena and Nikki Bella started dating in 2012 and ended their engagement in April 2018. Was John Cena married to Nikki Bella? The WWE wrestlers planned to get married on 5 May 2018, but they called off their engagement weeks before the date. What happened between John Cena and Nikki Bella? The pair shared conflicting desires around marriage and having children.

Over the decades, John Cena has navigated high-profile public romances alongside his entertainment career. His early relationships include on-screen storylines with Lisa Marie Varon, Mickie James, and A.J. Lee. Today, John Cena remains happily married to Shay Shariatzadeh.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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