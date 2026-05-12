Are Carmen and Kenzo still together? Here's the timeline of their quiet breakup

Are Carmen and Kenzo still together? Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo officially parted ways on 18 July 2024 after dating for about a year. The couple met as contestants on Love Island USA Season 5 and finished as finalists in fourth position.

Carmen and Kenzo at the Scottsdale Fashion Week. The contestants on their final date on the show (L). Photo: @trulyblessedjewels on Instagram, @loveislandusa on Facebook(modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Carmen and Kenzo are no longer together .

. The Love Island Season 5 contestants dated for ten months and twenty-one days after the show's finale on 27 August 2023.

after the show's finale on 27 August 2023. Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo announced their split through Instagram Stories on 18 July 2024.

on 18 July 2024. The couple cited different values and life paths as the reason for the split amid rumours of infidelity.

Profile summary

Full name Carmen Elizabeth Kocourek Kenzo Nudo Gender Female Male Date of birth 21 April 2001 27 October 1996 Age 25 years old as of 2026 29 years old as of May 2026 Zodiac sign Taurus Scorpio Place of birth Franklin, Wisconsin, United States Paradise Valley, Arizona, United States Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Nationality American Mexican-American Ethnicity White Latino Height in centimetres 171 195 Height in feet 5'7.5" 6'4" Eye colour Blue Brown Hair colour Blonde Brown Father Matt Koureck - Mother Connie Kocourek - Siblings Kyle Kocourek Eraldo Nudo Relationship status Dating Single Partner Connor Newsum - Education Franklin High School Chaparral High School, Grand Canyon University, Colorado Mesa University Profession Fashion retail buyer, bartender, model Former college basketball player, travel videographer, photographer Social media Instagram, Threads Instagram

Are Carmen and Kenzo still together?

Kenzo Nudo and Carmen Kocourek broke up in 2024. The couple coupled up while in the villa and left it as a couple. Here is a detailed timeline of Love Island USA Season 5 finalists' relationship from the villa to real life.

July 2023: Carmen enters the villa

Carmen Kocourek was one of the Day 2 surprise bombshells, alongside Hannah Wright. Initially, she got close to Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen. With Bergie, she shared her dream partner and her inspiration (as recorded by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel),

My parents are so in love with each other... They found their person, and they've been doing it for 20-plus years, and they're like still just as in love and happy with each other. It's also taught me I won't settle for anything less than that.

She added,

I want someone that can fit into my lifestyle and I can fit into theirs.

She added that she was at the villa to turn heads, get her man,and step on toes if she needed to. Kocoureck described her personality as picky and someone who did not take a rushed approach to relationships.

Carmen Kocourek pictured indoors with a flower arrangement. Photo: @carmen_kocourek

Source: Instagram

August 2023: Kenzo and Carmen couple up

By Day 11, Carmen has bonded with former college basketball player turned videographer, Kenzo Nudo. She had an earlier connection with Victor Gonzalez and shared a short-lived relationship before he was dumped from the villa.

Kenzo and Carmen remained coupled up from Day 11 until the end of the experiment, becoming one of the season's most stable couples. In an exclusive with PopCulture after leaving the villa, Kenzo described meeting Carmen as something close to fate.

It really was magical meeting each other; it was just something that we came and explained. It was just fate. It was really that magical, and it really was that good. So, it sometimes is hard to understand that and really believe that, but it was one of those things.

On 15 August 2023, during a one-on-one date filmed in episode 27 of the season, Kenzo asked Carmen to be his girlfriend.

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo pictured during their final date on the show in Fiji. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Shortly after the relationship became public, fans began speculating on social media that Carmen and Kenzo had known each other before entering the villa. Both were Scottsdale residents and had worked out at the same gym, 5 Star Fitness, and they had been photographed at the same location before the show aired.

Carmen and Kenzo addressed the rumours directly in interviews. Carmen told PopCulture;

Yeah, no, we did not know each other at all before this. I know we live in the same city, but for the last four years I've been in college. So I've actually been living in Tempe University town, ASU. I've been fully involved in school, and he's been in Europe and Mexico full time, practically living there.

August 2023: Kenzo and Carmen finish fourth

Carmen and Kenzo placed fourth in the Love Island USA finale, which aired on 27 August 2023. Although Hannah and Marco were crowned the winners, Kenzo remarked that even without the prize, he felt he had won what he came for.

September 2023: Kenzo and Carmen talk about marriage

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo pictured during the filming of Love Island USA Season 5. Photo: @theviralPink

Source: Twitter

Kenzo confirmed marriage was something they both saw ahead. In an after-the-villa interview with Pop Culture's Stephanie Downs, he said,

I think we do see it in our future, but we obviously have a lot still that we still need to be in the real world together and see how things are going to work when we're back home.

After filming wrapped, Kenzo moved back to Scottsdale from his time abroad so the couple could be in the same city. They documented their relationship regularly on social media, including trips to Chicago, days out at Abercrombie & Fitch, and meals together.

May 2024: Kenzo and Carmen move to Milwaukee together

After a fairytale romance on the reality TV show, Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo transitioned into a real-life couple. The couple moved in together in May 2024. In a June 2024 exclusive interview with People magazine, Kenzo described the move.

We just moved in together in May! After Love Island last summer, I moved back to Scottsdale after a year of traveling so we could be in the same city together. This last month we decided to move to Milwaukee, and it's been really nice to have our own little home.

Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo pictured during a date while filming Love Island USA Season 5. Photo: @loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

July 2024: Kenzo and Carmen announce their breakup

On 18 July 2024, Carmen announced the split on her Instagram Stories, setting the post to Miley Cyrus' Grammy-winning breakup anthem, Flowers. She wrote:

Since you guys have been on this journey with me, it feels only right to let you guys know that me and Kenzo are no longer together. Ultimately, we want different things & are headed down different paths.

Kenzo also posted his own video statement the same day, acknowledging the breakup. Both unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed photos of one another from their profiles following the announcement.

August 2024: Cheating allegations emerge

Initially, the split seemed mutual. However, this changed in August 2024 when Love Island USA Season 5 contestant Leonardo Dionicio posted a now-deleted TikTok video of himself, Kenzo, and Keenan Anunay on a boys' trip. The video and Carmen's response to it led to speculation over infidelity.

A screenshot of Leonardo Dionicio's TikTok video and an interaction in the comments. Photo: @QTyaAzah

Source: Twitter

July 2025: Carmen confirms a new relationship

Carmen Kocourek confirmed she was in a new relationship on 3 July 2025 with Love Island USA Season 6 alum Connor Newsum. He posted a series of photos of the two on Instagram with the caption, 'An update.'

Carmen commented with a heart and halo emoji, then shared her own post captioned 'Party of 2.' Fellow Love Island contestants reacted warmly in the comments.

FAQs

Who is Carmen Kocourek? Carmen Kocourek is an American reality TV personality from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Who is Kenzo from Love Island USA Season 5? Kenzo Nudo is a travel videographer and digital content creator. Are Carmen and Kenzo still together? The Love Island USA Season 5 couple announced their break-up on 18 July 2024. How long were Carmen and Kenzo together? They were together for approximately one year. Why did Carmen and Kenzo break up? Both Carmen and Kenzo cited different goals and life paths as the official reason. Who is Carmen from Love Island dating now? Carmen Kocourek is currently dating Connor Newsum, a Love Island USA Season 6 alum. Did Carmen and Kenzo know each other before Love Island USA? Despite both being Scottsdale residents, they denied knowing each other. Did Carmen and Kenzo unfollow each other on Instagram? After the breakup announcement, both unfollowed each other and removed photos of one another from their profiles.

Carmen and Kenzo are not together. They met on Love Island USA Season 5, coupled up on Day 11, placed fourth in the finale, and spent nearly a year building a relationship outside the villa, including moving in together in Milwaukee in May 2024. Their split came in July and was initially framed by both as mutual and amicable.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Love Island Season 4 cast. The reality show's cast members, including Sydney Paight, Isaiah Campbell, Timmy Pandolfi, Zeta Morrison, Jeff Christian, Nadjha Day, Kat Gibson, and Jared Hassim, have since stepped away from reality TV to explore other career paths.

All of the Love Island Season 4 cast who left the villa together have since broken up. Read on for details of the splits that happened at different points after the show and for different reasons.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng