The UK government has published an official list of worker categories that foreign nationals can fall under to qualify for employer-sponsored visas

The list covers 11 distinct worker types, ranging from skilled workers and health or care workers to creative workers

Nigerians and other Africans exploring work opportunities in the UK may find the official guidance relevant to their japa journey

The UK government has published an official breakdown of the categories of foreign workers that British employers are permitted to sponsor for work visas, offering a clear pathway for those seeking legitimate employment opportunities in the country.

The guidance outlined 11 distinct worker types that qualify under the UK's visa sponsorship framework, covering a wide range of industries and skill levels.

The UK announces foreigners who can be sponsored to work in Britain. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Worker categories eligible for UK sponsorship

According to the official UK government guidance, the eligible worker categories are:

A skilled worker A health or care worker A worker on any type of Global Business Mobility visa, which includes senior or specialist workers, graduate trainees, secondment workers, UK expansion workers, and service suppliers A scale-up worker A worker on a government authorised exchange A seasonal worker A worker on an International Sportsperson visa A worker on an international agreement A creative worker A charity worker A minister of religion or religious worker

The breadth of the list signals that the UK's sponsorship system caters to workers well beyond the commonly discussed skilled worker and health or care worker routes. Professionals in the creative arts, sports, religious ministry, and charitable sectors also have defined pathways for British employers to formally bring them to the country.

For foreigners, including Nigerians navigating the japa wave, understanding which category applies to their profession is a critical first step before approaching any UK employer about sponsorship.

UK names companies ready to sponsor Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK has updated its Register of Licensed Sponsors, raising the total number of approved employer sponsors.

Newly listed organisations span healthcare, technology, hospitality, engineering, and retail sectors, where labour shortages remain significant.

Source: Legit.ng