Simone Ashley’s height, relationships, movies and TV shows

Simone Ashley is an actress and model from the United Kingdom. She came into the spotlight after portraying Olivia Hanan in the Netflix web series Sex Education. She is famous for starring in Bridgerton, Broadchurch, and The Little Mermaid. What is Simone Ashley's height?

Simone Ashley joins Heineken at the opening ceremony to celebrate The Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, a Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Simone Ashley is the only non-academic in her family. During an interview with Vogue, she narrated how she grew up listening to rock 'n' roll tunes and songs by artists like Bob Marley. Ashley added that their TV always had epic films such as Kill Bill and, therefore, developed an interest in music and acting when she was young.

Profile summary

Full name Simone Ashwini Pillai Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1995 Age 28 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Camberley, Surrey, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Father Latha Pillai Mother Gunasekharan Pillai Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Constantin Tino Klein School Redroofs Theatre School, Arts Education School Profession Actress, model Instagram @simoneashley

What is Simone Ashley's height?

The British actress is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 34-26-36 or 86-66-91 centimetres.

She was born Simone Ashwini Pillai in Camberley, Surrey, England, UK. The actress is 28 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 30 March 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is a British citizen of Asian descent.

She is the daughter of Latha and Gunasekharan Pillai. Her parents relocated from India to the United Kingdom. She was raised alongside her older brother, Sean Pillai.

Educational background

British actress Simone Ashley arrives for the film "Bones And All" screening, presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Photo: Tiziana FABI

Source: Getty Images

She attended Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead, England, for sixth form. She later joined ArtsEd drama school to study musical theatre. However, she left after her first year. She later relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA, to pursue an acting career.

Career

Simone is an actress and model who, in spite of her parents not fully supporting her in her dreams, went ahead and pursued it. She revealed this during an interview with Vogue. She made her acting debut in 2016 when she appeared as Zuhra in the television show Wolfblood.

She rose to stardom in 2019 when she starred in the TV series Sex Education as Olivia Hanan. She co-starred in the series with actors such as Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Mimi Keene, George Robinson and Patricia Allison. She has gained more fame for her role as Kathani Kate Sharma in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

Simone Ashley's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the actress boasts 17 acting credits and is set to be featured in two films in 2024. Here are some movies and TV series she has appeared in.

Year Movies/TV series Roles 2024 (completed) 10 Lives Rose(voice) Post-production This Tempting Madness 2022–2024 Bridgerton Kathani 'Kate' Sharma 2023 Nepresso: The Bet 2020 The Sister Elise Fox 2019 Pokemon: Detective Pikachu Girlfriend 2019 A Working Mom's Nightmare Aisha 2018 Kill Ben Lyk The Girl 2018 Doctors Sofia Johal 2017 Broadchurch Dana 2016 Guilt Amanda 2016 Wolfblood Zuhra

Besides being an actress, Simone is a model. She has worked for notable brands such as Lamer. Ashley has appeared on the cover page of various magazines such as British Vogue, Elle, Glamour, and Bazaar. She shares her modelling photos on her Instagram page, which boasts over 3 million followers.

Simone Ashley's relationships

The Bridgerton star's past relationships remain a mystery. However, she is currently known to be dating Constantin Tino Klein. The actress revealed in November 2022 that they met at the Grand Prix in Monaco, although she didn't disclose his name then. She stated:

I'm very happy. We haven't gone public yet, and we're having those conversations about how we can get there before anyone does.

She shared a photo of them being cosy in March 2023 on her Instagram account. The picture is reported to have been taken at the 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards after-party in London, United Kingdom. Klein has been the CEO of GP Ice Race since 2020.

FAQs

How tall is Simone Ashley? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. How old is Simone Ashley? The Indian-British model is 28 years old as of January 2024. Who are Simone Ashley's parents? Her parents are Latha and Gunasekharan Pillai. What is Simone Ashley's ethnicity? She is of Asian ethnicity. Where is Simone Ashley from? She hails from Camberley, Surrey, England, United Kingdom. Is Simone Ashley married? No, and she has never tied the knot. Is Simone Ashley in a relationship? Yes, she is currently dating Constantin Tino Klein.

Simone Ashley's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She is an actress and model from the United Kingdom. Simone has been featured in movies and TV shows such as Bridgerton, Inspector Coliandro, and Broadchurch. She is currently in a relationship with Constantin Tino Klein.

