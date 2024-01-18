Global site navigation

Simone Ashley’s height, relationships, movies and TV shows
Celebrity biographies

by  Naomi Karina

Simone Ashley is an actress and model from the United Kingdom. She came into the spotlight after portraying Olivia Hanan in the Netflix web series Sex Education. She is famous for starring in Bridgerton, Broadchurch, and The Little Mermaid. What is Simone Ashley's height?

Simone Ashley's height
Simone Ashley joins Heineken at the opening ceremony to celebrate The Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, a Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Simone Ashley is the only non-academic in her family. During an interview with Vogue, she narrated how she grew up listening to rock 'n' roll tunes and songs by artists like Bob Marley. Ashley added that their TV always had epic films such as Kill Bill and, therefore, developed an interest in music and acting when she was young.

Profile summary

Full nameSimone Ashwini Pillai
GenderFemale
Date of birth30 March 1995
Age28 years old (as of January 2024)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthCamberley, Surrey, England, United Kingdom
Current residenceLondon, United Kingdom
NationalityBritish
EthnicityAsian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8"
Height in centimetres173
Weight in pounds132
Weight in kilograms60
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Body measurements in inches34-26-36
Body measurements in centimetres86-66-91
FatherLatha Pillai
MotherGunasekharan Pillai
Siblings1
Relationship statusDating
BoyfriendConstantin Tino Klein
SchoolRedroofs Theatre School, Arts Education School
ProfessionActress, model
Instagram@simoneashley

What is Simone Ashley's height?

The British actress is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 34-26-36 or 86-66-91 centimetres.

She was born Simone Ashwini Pillai in Camberley, Surrey, England, UK. The actress is 28 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 30 March 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is a British citizen of Asian descent.

She is the daughter of Latha and Gunasekharan Pillai. Her parents relocated from India to the United Kingdom. She was raised alongside her older brother, Sean Pillai.

Educational background

Simone Ashley's parents
British actress Simone Ashley arrives for the film "Bones And All" screening, presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Photo: Tiziana FABI
Source: Getty Images

She attended Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead, England, for sixth form. She later joined ArtsEd drama school to study musical theatre. However, she left after her first year. She later relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA, to pursue an acting career.

Career

Simone is an actress and model who, in spite of her parents not fully supporting her in her dreams, went ahead and pursued it. She revealed this during an interview with Vogue. She made her acting debut in 2016 when she appeared as Zuhra in the television show Wolfblood.

She rose to stardom in 2019 when she starred in the TV series Sex Education as Olivia Hanan. She co-starred in the series with actors such as Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Mimi Keene, George Robinson and Patricia Allison. She has gained more fame for her role as Kathani Kate Sharma in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

Simone Ashley's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the actress boasts 17 acting credits and is set to be featured in two films in 2024. Here are some movies and TV series she has appeared in.

YearMovies/TV seriesRoles
2024 (completed)10 LivesRose(voice)
Post-productionThis Tempting Madness
2022–2024BridgertonKathani 'Kate' Sharma
2023Nepresso: The Bet
2020The SisterElise Fox
2019Pokemon: Detective PikachuGirlfriend
2019A Working Mom's NightmareAisha
2018Kill Ben LykThe Girl
2018DoctorsSofia Johal
2017BroadchurchDana
2016GuiltAmanda
2016WolfbloodZuhra

Besides being an actress, Simone is a model. She has worked for notable brands such as Lamer. Ashley has appeared on the cover page of various magazines such as British Vogue, Elle, Glamour, and Bazaar. She shares her modelling photos on her Instagram page, which boasts over 3 million followers.

Simone Ashley's relationships

The Bridgerton star's past relationships remain a mystery. However, she is currently known to be dating Constantin Tino Klein. The actress revealed in November 2022 that they met at the Grand Prix in Monaco, although she didn't disclose his name then. She stated:

I'm very happy. We haven't gone public yet, and we're having those conversations about how we can get there before anyone does.

She shared a photo of them being cosy in March 2023 on her Instagram account. The picture is reported to have been taken at the 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards after-party in London, United Kingdom. Klein has been the CEO of GP Ice Race since 2020.

FAQs

  1. How tall is Simone Ashley? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.
  2. How old is Simone Ashley? The Indian-British model is 28 years old as of January 2024.
  3. Who are Simone Ashley's parents? Her parents are Latha and Gunasekharan Pillai.
  4. What is Simone Ashley's ethnicity? She is of Asian ethnicity.
  5. Where is Simone Ashley from? She hails from Camberley, Surrey, England, United Kingdom.
  6. Is Simone Ashley married? No, and she has never tied the knot.
  7. Is Simone Ashley in a relationship? Yes, she is currently dating Constantin Tino Klein.

Simone Ashley's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She is an actress and model from the United Kingdom. Simone has been featured in movies and TV shows such as Bridgerton, Inspector Coliandro, and Broadchurch. She is currently in a relationship with Constantin Tino Klein.

