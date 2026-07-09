Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for nine years, including a seven-year engagement, before officially splitting in 2020. Long before that, Wilde had married Italian filmmaker and musician Tao Ruspoli at just 19 years old in 2003. The actress has also been linked to several other celebrities, including Harry Styles and Caspar Jopling.

Olivia Wilde at DGA Theatre on 24 June 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Brianna Bryson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Olivia Wilde was first married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli , whom she eloped with at age 19 , and they stayed together for nearly eight years before divorcing in 2011.

, whom she , and they stayed together for nearly eight years before divorcing in 2011. Following her divorce, Wilde began a long-term relationship with Jason Sudeikis , and the couple got engaged and welcomed two children before splitting in 2020.

, and the couple got engaged and welcomed two children before splitting in 2020. Wilde also dated Harry Styles after meeting him on the set of Don't Worry Darling , and their relationship lasted from 2021 to 2022.

after meeting him on the set of , and their relationship lasted from 2021 to 2022. Olivia Wilde’s relationship history also includes reported romances with Dane DiLiegro and Caspar Jopling following her split from Harry Styles.

and following her split from Harry Styles. The actress is currently dating British art dealer Caspar Jopling.

Profile summary

Full name Olivia Jane Cockburn Gender Female Date of birth 10 March 1984 Age 42 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American–Irish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Father Andrew Cockburn Mother Leslie Cockburn Siblings Charlie Cockburn and Chloe Cockburn Relationship status Dating Partner Caspar Jopling Children Otis, Daisy Education Phillips Academy in Massachusetts, Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, Ireland Profession Actress, filmmaker, director, producer, and activist Net worth $10million Instagram @oliviawilde X (Twitter) @oliviawilde

A closer look at Olivia Wilde's relationship history

From marrying at a young age to dating some of Hollywood's biggest names, Olivia Wilde’s dating history has frequently made headlines. Here is a closer look at her high-profile romances over the years:

Tao Ruspoli (2003 – 2011)

Olivia Wilde and Tao Ruspoli at the Fox "Skin" Premiere Party on 13 October 2003 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Giulio Marcocchi

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tao dei Principi Ruspoli

: Tao dei Principi Ruspoli Date of birth : 7 November 1975

: 7 November 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2026)

: 50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Bangkok, Thailand

: Bangkok, Thailand Profession: Filmmaker, photographer, and musician

Olivia Wilde’s first marriage was to Tao Ruspoli, an Italian-American filmmaker and musician and the son of the late Italian prince Alessandro "Dado" Ruspoli. The two first met through family friends when she was 18. After dating for only a few months, they got engaged at the Burning Man festival.

In June 2003, Wilde, then 19, and Ruspoli, 27, eloped and married on an abandoned school bus in Virginia because they wanted a private ceremony. The actress told Playboy magazine:

The bus was the only place we could be completely alone. The wedding was a secret, and we wanted to do it somewhere where we could hide with our best friends. It was all about the intimacy of the promise we were making.

Olivia Wilde and Tao Ruspoli at the 6th annual Artivist Film Festival Awards at the Egyptian Theatre on 5 December 2009 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

The marriage technically made Wilde an Italian princess. They actively supported each other’s careers and even worked together on the 2008 independent film FIX. In 2011, Wilde filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was amicable, and they remain friendly.

However, in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire, Olivia opened up about lessons learned from her heartbreak, saying:

I had grown up with Tao; we had just drifted. I felt I had something to prove. If you fall off a horse, you get back up. I am not a quitter. I hung on for as long as possible, until it was more hurtful to stay...I’m so grateful for the pain and the heartbreak. It gave me the courage to leave and brought me to the great love of my life,

Ruspoli also shared with MEL Magazine that the divorce initially caused him a severe personal crisis, which ultimately inspired his 2017 documentary film, Monogamish.

Ryan Gosling (2011)

Olivia Wilde and Ryan Gosling during the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 16 January 2011. Photo: Vince Bucci

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ryan Thomas Gosling

: Ryan Thomas Gosling Date of birth : 12 November 1980

: 12 November 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of 2026)

: 45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : London, Canada

: London, Canada Profession: Actor

Olivia Wilde and Ryan Gosling were briefly linked in early 2011. The pair first sparked dating rumours in January 2011 when they were spotted together at a Golden Globes afterparty, shortly before Wilde's separation from her husband, Tao Ruspoli.

The rumours grew stronger in March 2011 when Wilde visited Gosling in Cincinnati, where he was filming The Ides of March. The two were photographed holding hands during a visit to a local aquarium, leading many to believe they were dating. However, their romance lasted only a few months, and neither Wilde nor Gosling confirmed they were in an official relationship.

Bradley Cooper (2011)

Bradley Cooper at the Odeon Luxe West End in London, United Kingdom on 19 January 2026. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bradley Charles Cooper

: Bradley Charles Cooper Date of birth : 5 January 1975

: 5 January 1975 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Abington Township, Pennsylvania, United States

: Abington Township, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actor and filmmaker

Olivia Wilde and Bradley Cooper first met in 2010 when Wilde read for a role in Cooper's thriller film Limitless. According to People magazine, the two sparked dating rumours in 2011 after both stars became single around the same time and were spotted getting incredibly cosy in a VIP booth at an afterparty for The Hangover Part II in New York City.

Although reports claimed they were flirting, Wilde's representative denied that they were dating. In 2012, Wilde and Cooper worked together on the film The Words, which led to more rumours about their relationship. In 2022, while speaking with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine, Wilde revealed that Cooper supported her during her time directing Don't Worry Darling.

Jason Sudeikis (2011 – 2020)

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde at Cipriani Wall Street on 2 December 2019 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Daniel Jason Sudeikis

: Daniel Jason Sudeikis Date of birth : 18 September 1975

: 18 September 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2026)

: 50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Fairfax, Virginia, United States

: Fairfax, Virginia, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live finale afterparty. They got engaged in January 2013 but never married. Instead, they focused on building a family and welcomed two children together: their son, Otis, on 20 April 2014 and their daughter, Daisy, on 11 October 2016.

During their relationship, they often supported each other's careers, including Sudeikis’s launch of Ted Lasso and Wilde’s directorial breakout film, Booksmart. The couple quietly ended their relationship in early 2020 after nearly nine years together, though the public learned of their split in November 2020.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 12 January 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

In a July 2021 interview with GQ, Jason Sudeikis addressed his high-profile split for the first time. He said:

I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.

He added:

That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about..You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it.

In 2022, Jason Sudeikis served Wilde custody papers while presenting Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon, bringing their legal dispute into the spotlight. They settled their custody case in 2023 and now share parenting responsibilities for their two children.

Harry Styles (2021 – 2022)

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde in Soho on 15 March 2022 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Harry Edward Styles

: Harry Edward Styles Date of birth : 1 February 1994

: 1 February 1994 Age : 32 years old (as of 2026)

: 32 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Redditch, United Kingdom

: Redditch, United Kingdom Profession: Singer, songwriter, and actor

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles dated for nearly two years. The couple first met in 2020 on the set of the psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and Styles starred in. They went public with their relationship in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands at Styles' agent's wedding in Montecito, California, according to Page Six.

Their romance attracted widespread media attention, with much of the focus on their 10-year age gap. In December 2021, Wilde briefly spoke about the attention surrounding their romance in a cover story for Vogue's January 2022 issue. She said:

It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. I think what you realise is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love. I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that.

After nearly two years of dating, the pair officially split in November 2022. The split was entirely amicable, and they remain good friends. In a 2022 interview with Variety, Olivia spoke about her relationship with Harry Styles and shared insight into why she prefers to keep her relationships out of the spotlight.

I'm not going to say anything about it because I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena. We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love.

Dane DiLiegro (2025)

Dane Diliegro and Olivia Wilde at a basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on 6 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dane Robert DiLiegro

: Dane Robert DiLiegro Date of birth : 6 August 1988

: 6 August 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Lexington, Massachusetts, United States

: Lexington, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Actor and former basketball player

Olivia Wilde was briefly linked to actor and former professional basketball player Dane DiLiegro in early 2025. Dating rumours began in January when they were spotted sitting courtside together at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena. The two were photographed talking and laughing throughout the game.

A source later told E! News that Wilde and DiLiegro were never in a serious or exclusive relationship. Their romance ended quietly after a short time.

Caspar Jopling (October 2025 to present)

Full name : Caspar Jopling

: Caspar Jopling Date of birth : 10 January 1992

: 10 January 1992 Age : 34 years old (as of 2026)

: 34 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Yorkshire, United Kingdom

: Yorkshire, United Kingdom Profession: Art dealer

Olivia Wilde and Caspar Jopling are currently in a relationship, marking Wilde's first major romance following her 2022 split from Harry Styles. Jopling, a Harvard-educated British art dealer, was previously married to pop singer Ellie Goulding.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in September 2025 when they were photographed kissing outside The Pelican restaurant during a three-hour date night in London. Shortly after, they made their first formal public appearance together at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by W Magazine.

In January 2026, sources close to the couple confirmed to People Magazine that the relationship was getting serious, noting that Jopling had introduced Wilde to his friends and family. That same month, Jopling supported Wilde at the Sundance Film Festival.

Wilde later made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of them. In a June 2026 cover interview with The Cut, Wilde publicly spoke about Jopling for the first time. She stated,

When you’re with someone who’s not in the entertainment industry or isn’t a public figure, I have a sense of, I want to protect this person as much as I can.

She added,

I’m in a really lovely relationship now. I adore him, and I feel completely whole and intact as a person. I think it’s only possible after spending a couple of years alone. If you haven’t ever been single for a few years, how do you even know who you are?

FAQs

Who is Olivia Wilde? Olivia Wilde is an American actress and film director who rose to fame on the television show House. What is Olivia Wilde's age? Olivia Wilde is 42 years old as of 2026. She was born on 10 March 1984. Who is Olivia Wilde's husband? The famous actress is not currently married. Who is Olivia Wilde dating now? Olivia is dating British art dealer Caspar Jopling. Who did Olivia Wilde marry at 19? Olivia Wilde married Italian-American filmmaker and musician Tao Ruspoli in 2003 when she was 19 years old. How old was Harry Styles when he dated Olivia Wilde? Harry Styles was 26 years old when he first began dating Olivia Wilde. Who are Olivia Wilde's children? The film director has two children: Otis and Daisy, with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde’s romantic life has been marked by one early marriage, a nearly decade-long partnership with Jason Sudeikis, and a headline-making relationship with Harry Styles. The rest of her connections were brief or rumoured, reflecting her status as a high-profile Hollywood figure.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Stevie Nicks’ dating history. Stevie Nicks is an American singer, songwriter, and member of Fleetwood Mac, known for her unique voice and poetic songwriting. Over the years, she has had several high-profile relationships, mostly within the music industry.

Her most significant relationship was with Lindsey Buckingham (1971–1976), her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, whose breakup helped shape the Rumours album. She later dated Don Henley, Mick Fleetwood, Jimmy Iovine, and Joe Walsh, among others, and briefly married Kim Anderson in 1983.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng